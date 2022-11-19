ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes each way between Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. The area is a 20-mile stretch driven by over 6,000 people a...
CARDWELL, MO
JC Post

Kansas judicial branch reports a temporary website outage

TOPEKA—The Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org is temporarily offline. The expected timeline to bring the site back online is by end of day Tuesday. Also affected are websites for seven judicial districts:. 2nd Judicial District. 6th Judicial District. 11th Judicial District. 12th Judicial District. 16th Judicial District. 24th...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas School Districts Buy Electric Buses with EPA Funds

UNDATED (KNS) – Six Kansas school districts will buy electric buses with funding from the Environmental Protection Agency. The Kansas News Service reports that half a dozen small school districts will buy 17 electric buses as part of a new federal program that prioritizes rural, low-income, and Tribal areas.
KANSAS STATE
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
JC Post

Missouri AG set to depose Fauci in social media lawsuit

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is scheduled to be questioned under oath as part of a lawsuit alleging the federal government colluded with social media companies to suppress free speech, the Missouri attorney general’s office announced Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana...
MISSOURI STATE
JC Post

Kansas panel raises issue with guardian ad litem, CASA programs

TOPEKA — Kansas legislators leveled criticism at programs designed to serve children subjected to abuse or neglect, alleging attorneys hired by courts to recommend resolution of cases fell short of expectations and asserting a volunteer advocacy initiative failed to mirror diversity of children served. Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Missouri

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
MISSOURI STATE
JC Post

Longtime Kansas victims' advocate announces retirement

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence. Joyce Grover, executive director of the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, Topeka, has announced she will retire in February after 11 years leading the organization. “In her time with KCSDV, Joyce has been a tireless advocate for victims and survivors of...
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Powerball $92.9 million winning ticket sold in Kansas

TOPEKA —The Powerball jackpot was hit in Kansas on Saturday night for the first time since 2012! The winning numbers in the November 19 Powerball drawing were 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64 Powerball 10. The grand prize jackpot in the drawing was $92,900,000 for the annuity option or $47,309,601 for the cash option, according to a media release from the Kansas Lottery.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway

CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.
WEIR, KS
JC Post

USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy