ComicBook
The Walking Dead: The Final Fate of Each Character
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. Rest in peace, The Walking Dead. After 11 seasons, 12 years, 177 episodes, and innumerable deaths, Sunday night's Walking Dead series finale marked the end of the AMC zombie drama — and as hinted by the "Rest in Peace" title, not everyone made it out alive. Things looked grim for the survivors after the show's penultimate episode ended on a major cliffhanger, which saw the heroes trapped between zombie masses and Governor Pamela Milton's (Laila Robins) army as a walker horde flooded inside the Commonwealth's walls. For some, the finale was fatal.
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
NME
See Owen Wilson debut Bob Ross-style look for new film ‘Paint’
The first look at Owen Wilson as fictional painter Carl Nargle in Paint has been revealed – and the actor sports a similar look to The Joy Of Painting host Bob Ross. Wilson plays a Vermont painter in the comedy film, which is released next year. According to a...
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: New ‘Deadpool 3’ Casting Call Hints at Villain
Deadpool 3 shot up to everyone’s must-watch list the moment it was revealed that they were including Hugh Jackman in the cast. The actor may have said farewell to the character of Wolverine in Logan, but he finally gets the chance to unite with Ryan Reynolds. It also is fitting given his way of destroying the fourth wall and ongoing jokes about Jackman throughout his first two entries.
purewow.com
Owen Wilson Looks Just Like Bob Ross in ‘Paint’ Sneak Peek
Take out your canvas and paintbrush, because we’re about to paint some happy little clouds with Bob Ross Carl Nargle. IFC Films has released an exclusive first-look image of the new comedy film, Paint. The 54-year-old Owen Wilson is set to play Nargle, a Vermont artist who also happens to be the number one painter on television (and who happens to look exactly like Ross).
ComicBook
Original Power Rangers Cast Pay Tribute to Jason David Frank After Tragic Death
Fans of the Power Rangers franchise as well as the entertainment industry were saddened on Sunday to learn that Jason David Frank, perhaps best known to many as the original Green Ranger Tommy Oliver in the long running franchise, had died at the age of 49. Tributes to Frank have been pouring in all across social media from fans as well as those involved with the Power Rangers franchise — including the original Power Rangers cast.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Director Explains Rosita Shocker (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers from The Walking Dead series finale, "Rest in Peace." Here lies the final victim of The Walking Dead. Sunday's "Rest in Peace" series finale not only laid to rest the AMC zombie drama after 11 seasons, but bid farewell to one of the show's main characters: Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos). Introduced in the Season 4 episode "Inmates" in 2014, the trio of Rosita, Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz), and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) is down to one. The final episode revealed Rosita had been bit by a walker, only to have her slowly succumb to the fatal bite before peacefully passing on as the last death on The Walking Dead.
ComicBook
Brie Larson Shares New Look at The Marvels Co-Stars
Brie Larson shared a new look at all of her friends as they continue to make The Marvels. In the photo posted to social media are Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani. If that wasn't fun enough director Nia DaCosta gets in on the action as well. The Internet has been talking about the MCU sequel this morning as some merch made the rounds online. As a result of that, a lot of the early hours have been spent discussing each heroine's look with new suits. Captain Marvel looks a lot like the last time we saw her in Ms. Marvel's post-credits scene. But, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau were rocking some new threads that had social media buzzing about what that could mean for the next Marvel movie to feature the trio. Check out the photo for yourself down below!
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Breaks Silence on MCU Future (Exclusive)
With the future very much up in the air for the Spider-Man franchise after No Way Home, much of the speculation has turned toward spinoff movies like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, which seem much further along and more "real" than any rumored sequel featuring Peter Parker himself. During a recent interview in support of Willow, franchise veteran Tony Revolori said that he has not heard anything about a return to the role of Flash Thompson, but that he would love to do it if the opportunity presented itself.
ComicBook
The Flash Movie Editor Reveals Why DC Film Is "Worth the Wait"
After years upon years of being in the works, The Flash movie is currently on track to be released next year, bringing the journey of DC's Scarlet Speedster to the big screen. The film has already had a fair amount of anticipation and speculation surrounding it, between the return of Michael Keaton's take on Bruce Wayne / Batman, and the film's overall place in the ever-evolving DC universe. A brief teaser trailer during last year's DC FanDome teased exactly what the film has in store, including the revelation that franchise star Ezra Miller will be playing two incarnations of Barry Allen in the film — and according to the film's editor, Paul Machliss, the technology used to bring that to life could be part of the reason why the film has more recently been delayed.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Finale Cameo Is a Callback to Daryl's First Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead series finale. "Son of a bitch," says Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) in his first words on The Walking Dead, swearing the "filthy, disease-bearing, motherless, poxy bastard" gnawing on a deer he'd killed in the Season 1 episode "Tell It to the Frogs." Playing that Filthy, Disease-Bearing, Motherless, Poxy Bastard Walker was special FX makeup designer Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director of Sunday's series finale. Titled "Rest in Peace," the final moments of the episode featured Daryl's last line of the series: a tender "I love you" said to best friend Carol (Melissa McBride).
ComicBook
Black Adam Shocking Digital Release Date Announced
The hierarchy of power in the video on demand world is about to change. On Monday, Warner Bros. officially announced the digital and home release dates for Black Adam — and they might not be what some were expecting. Black Adam is set to hit digital platforms on Tuesday, November 22nd, exactly one month after the film initially debuted in theaters. It will then be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023. This comes after the film has already hit several box office milestones in the month since it first debuted, but is still reportedly banned from being released in China, alongside the fall's other big superhero movie, Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It also comes after current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has indicated that there will be some experimentation with the release strategies of certain films, instead of trying to shuffle films from theaters to their HBO Max streaming service right away.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Gunn Clears the Air on the Rumors Surrounding Henry Cavill’s Superman Contract
For those outside of the know, visionary director James Gunn is now in the driver’s seat at DC Films, alongside co-leader Peter Safran, and he’s not afraid to clear things up when the internet gets them wrong. A recent online rumor claimed British star Henry Cavill, who has portrayed Superman in the DCEU since 2013’s Man of Steel, had signed a new contract with the company that included the potential for television appearances. While Gunn has not yet fully denied this, he did take to Twitter to clarify that no current reports on the matter come from anyone with actual knowledge on the situation.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. The best Netflix action movies aren’t hard to come by. The streaming platform is packed with films that’ll get your pulse racing without you having to get up off of your sofa – but with so much choice, how do you narrow down what you actually want to watch? Well, if you can relate to that feeling of scrolling endlessly through the streamer's catalogue, and you’re in the mood for a high octane flick or two, we're here to help.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ merch reveals new look at a not-very comic-accurate MODOK
It is very hard for those at Marvel Studios to always create totally accurate comic book characters for live-action, and whilst sometimes updates on designs work, many fans want to see the character exactly as they remember them from the pages of their favorites. This is certainly the case with MODOK, and with the release of merchandise from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the shelves, fans aren’t sure what to make of it.
wegotthiscovered.com
As James Gunn teases Lobo, a contender has already thrown their cigar into the ring
As several high-profile names continue or prepare to jump the burning ship that is Twitter, no one has quite managed to match the splash made by James Gunn when he announced his presence on Mastodon, the Twitter competitor that’s happy to collect the more Musk-averse denizens of the platform.
The Titans will replace the Justice League as DC's top superhero team
2023 is shaping up to be the year of the Titans at DC ... at least for now
Polygon
The Walking Dead didn’t survive its own success
In 2009, AMC debuted a new slogan: “Story matters here.” Kicked off during the season 2 finale of Breaking Bad, just one of the prestige TV shows that had recently made a splash on the channel, it recalled a similar tagline announced by HBO in 1996: “It’s not TV, it’s HBO.” Both harkened a sense of critical self-importance, dictating that while the rest of TV was a mixed bag, these networks had narratives you could rely on. Within a few years of the creation of the landmark mantra, HBO would be the home of The Sopranos, Deadwood, and The Wire. And a few years after that, AMC would air Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead.
