ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Late Zappos founder Tony Hsieh thought he was becoming a crystal: report

By Isabel Vincent
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddQKf_0jH4pqKd00

A tech CEO who founded the online shoe store Zappos was high on drugs and worried he was turning into a crystal before he died two years ago.

Tony Hsieh’s troubled state of mind was revealed in court records papers this week as his surviving family members continue to fight over his $500 million estate, according to a report.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur, who sold Zappos to Amazon, died in a fire inside a storage room at his girlfriend’s Connecticut mansion in November, 2020.

Hsieh was consuming ketamine and up to 50 canisters of nitrous oxide , known as whippets, on a daily basis. He believed he was morphing into a crystal and had wanted to start a theme park where visitors would pay in sea shells, according to the Daily Mail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01i88q_0jH4pqKd00
The New London home where Hsieh died in Nov. 2020.
AP

Hsieh did not leave a will, and his relatives are currently fighting each other in court, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy