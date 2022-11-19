Vanderbilt long snapper Wesley Schelling scores TD as Florida muffs punt

Vanderbilt’s Wesley Schelling started a play in the second quarter against Florida in SEC action on Saturday and finished it.

Schelling snapped the ball to Vanderbilt’s punter Matt Hayball.

At the other end of the kick, Jason Marshall Jr. muffed the punt and the ball wound up in the end zone, where the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Schelling covered and recovered it for a touchdown.

In a surprise, the Commodores led the Gators, 14-6, at halftime.