Vanderbilt long snapper Wesley Schelling scores TD as Florida muffs punt

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Vanderbilt’s Wesley Schelling started a play in the second quarter against Florida in SEC action on Saturday and finished it.

Schelling snapped the ball to Vanderbilt’s punter Matt Hayball.

At the other end of the kick, Jason Marshall Jr. muffed the punt and the ball wound up in the end zone, where the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Schelling covered and recovered it for a touchdown.

In a surprise, the Commodores led the Gators, 14-6, at halftime.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

