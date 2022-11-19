Read full article on original website
Chronicle
X-Factor: Pressure from Duke football's Carter key to stopping Wake Forest passing attack
After a loss to Pittsburgh last Saturday, Duke returns home for its final regular season game to take on Wake Forest. Before the contest Saturday afternoon, the Blue Zone takes a look at one player from each team who can swing the outcome of the game:. Duke: DeWayne Carter. While...
Chronicle
X-Factor: Roach's leadership, versatility will be vital for Duke men's basketball at Phil Knight Legacy
The Blue Devils head to Portland, Ore., this week for the Phil Knight Legacy, in which they will first play Oregon State in the bracketed tournament. Ahead of the competition, the Blue Zone looks at a player from Duke's first two matchups—the second of which will either be against Florida or Xavier:
Chronicle
5 things to know before Duke women's basketball travels west for Phil Knight Legacy
After defeating Toledo 58-41 Sunday, Duke will travel to Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Blue Devils will first face UConn, and depending on the results, will face Iowa or Oregon State in the following game. Here are five things to know before the tournament begins Friday.
Chronicle
Niesenbaum wins heavyweight division as Duke wrestling struggles at Keystone Classic
In collegiate wrestling, amazing individual efforts don't necessarily ensure a good team result. Unfortunately for Duke, its wrestling fell victim to this veracity Sunday at the Keystone Classic in Philadelphia. On an individual level, a few Blue Devils had an amazing weekend while the team placed ninth out of 11 schools. Senior captain Jonah Niesenbaum continued his excellent grappling, winning the heavyweight division in a tight overtime contest. Redshirt junior Patrick Rowald also excelled, finishing in seventh place overall at 149 pounds after entering the tournament as an unranked competitor.
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Bellarmine
Duke hit the court Monday night with the hot hand, shooting the lights out in the first half on its way to an 41-33 halftime advantage. With one half to play, the Blue Devils look well on their way to their fourth win of the season. Filipowski continues to shine.
Chronicle
High-pressure defense moves Duke women's soccer one step closer to a championship against South Carolina
When the Blue Devil faithful filed into Koskinen Stadium Sunday night despite the bitter cold of the November air, they undoubtedly expected a marquee performance from the likes of Michelle Cooper or Kat Rader. However, over the course of 90 minutes, one old adage seemed to ring true for Duke: Offense wins games, but defense wins championships.
Chronicle
Duke men's basketball heats up from 3-point line to down Bellarmine at home
The game had all the makings of an upset and at points, even felt like it could be one. But in the end, No. 8 Duke topped Bellarmine 74-57 in Cameron Indoor Stadium Monday night, relying on a season-high 14 threes and tough defense to outlast the Knights’ experienced roster. This was one of the Blue Devils’ more balanced performances of the season, with three players contributing double digits and eight players logging an assist. One of the three was graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, who finished with 16 points in his best offensive performance of the season.
Chronicle
Duke volleyball battles on Senior Day in five-set loss against Miami
The Blue Devils laid everything on the line for their seniors. In a contentious five-set match, Duke fell against Miami Sunday afternoon in Cameron Indoor Stadium (26-24, 17-25, 25-23, 31-33, 13-15). The Blue Devils battled in their final home match of the season by keeping all five sets within eight points, but they failed to capitalize on their key opportunities and chances to seal the match.
Chronicle
FLY THE COOP: Duke women's soccer advances past South Carolina, to Elite 8 behind Cooper's brace
Just like the dark and the 33-degree temperature suggested at Koskinen Stadium, winter is coming. Cheers sounded from both the Blue Devils’ and visitors’ sides as Duke, donning uniforms white as ice, hosted the red-clad Gamecocks. Though no snow fell on the field Sunday, the Blue Devils were like ice as they put out a fiery South Carolina team, restricting almost all of its opportunities.
Chronicle
Duke men's soccer seizes early opportunities, advances past Denver to begin NCAA tournament run
Sunday marked both the start of the World Cup and the start of Duke’s quest for its first NCAA championship since 1986. And, like the fans of Ecuador, the Blue Devil faithful celebrated as No. 7-seed Duke took down Denver in a second-round matchup that paired two of the top defenses in the country.
Chronicle
Offensive miscues loom large for Duke women's basketball in spite of victory against Toledo
A brief glance at box scores would indicate that Duke seems to be handling its schedule with relative ease—but a deeper look at some of the other stat columns shows that the Blue Devils have struggled with their offensive discipline as of late and is unproductive when not in transition. The question now for Duke, is whether its defense is enough to carry it to victory until it can remedy its offensive inconsistencies.
Chronicle
Duke women's basketball bests Toledo on the road in low-scoring battle of undefeated teams
When an undefeated season is at risk, athletes tend to snap into action. Halfway through their Sunday game with an untarnished 4-0 record to their name, the Blue Devils did exactly that—woke up. Once again, the Blue Devils proved themselves to be a second-half team. Early Sunday afternoon, Duke...
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball slips to No. 8
After several top-ranked teams battled each other in tournaments this week, the third AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. As Duke and some of its key competitors drop and rise, the Blue Zone examines this week's poll:. A minor setback. As the Blue Devil faithful all know, Duke suffered its first...
Chronicle
Getting their bearings: A look into Duke's skateboarding culture
Picture it now: you are strolling back from French Science at 4:50 p.m. on a Friday. The final class of your week, a tinge of pride flutters your heart for attending this excruciatingly dry recitation, unlike the previous couple weeks. The sky epitomizes fall, clear and sunny, the air crisp and delicious, and a soft westerly combs your hair and flutters red, brown and orange leaves about. One lands to rest on the shoulder of your crew neck. Rounding BC Plaza, you hear them before you see them. A chorus of polymer wheels hitting concrete at angles and bounces. The grunt of an ankle catching or a body tumbling. You may wish not to admit it but you certainly look. Maybe a beat long. And perhaps you even watch the display for a moment or several, if the green tables appear comfortable enough to compose last minute emails before the weekend’s festivities.
Chronicle
What to know about staying on-campus this Thanksgiving break
Thanksgiving means traveling home for many Duke students, but some Blue Devils will be feasting on their turkey in Durham this week. With break just around the corner, here is how Duke facilities will be operating from Wednesday through next Monday. Housing. Students on East and West Campus residents will...
Chronicle
Duke School of Law withdraws from US News and World Report’s rankings
The Duke University School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Law Schools ranking. Kerry Abrams, James B. Duke and Benjamin N. Duke dean of the law school, announced the decision to faculty, staff and students in a Monday release. Abrams’ statement cited concerns with both the ranking’s methodologies and purpose.
