‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares How Season 5 Explains Kayce’s Vision Quest [Interview]

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes Open Up About Monica + Kayce Naming Their Son John [Interview]
Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere shed some new light on some of the relationships on the show, but no moment was more powerful than a scene between Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) and his grandfather, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). After Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) loses her baby, Tate tells his grandfather, "I had a brother ... they named him John."
‘Yellowstone': Ryan Bingham Shares How Walker Knife Scene Went Horribly Wrong
On Yellowstone, Walker has flirted with death several times, but a near-fatal fight between him and bunkhouse veteran Lloyd was most unexpected. Fans may recall the older cowboy turning and flinging a knife at the guy who just took his girlfriend. It happened during Ep. 6 of Season 4, titled...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Knows Fans Want Walker Sent to the Train Station
On Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham's character Walker is a pot-stirrer. During a new interview, the actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admits he's well-aware of a large population that would love to see his character killed, but he swears it's not his fault. "I think he is a loyal guy," Bingham...
Stunning ‘Yellowstone’ Ends With Beth Dutton Under Arrest in the Twist No One Saw Coming [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone fans who might have thought the two-part Season 5 premiere was a little slower than normal sure won't be able to say that after Episode 3 on Sunday night (Nov. 20). An episode chock-full of gems ends with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) in handcuffs in a plot twist that's somewhat of a game-changer.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0