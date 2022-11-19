ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker

Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim, Calif. The Huskies (3-1) scored the game’s first eight points but later trailed by 12 in the second half before succumbing 73-64 to visiting Cal Baptist on Thursday.
CFP berth, Heisman could be on line as No. 6 USC faces No. 15 Irish

Sixth-ranked Southern California looks to close out its best regular season since 2008 and stay alive for the College Football Playoff when it hosts No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Trojans (10-1) capped their Pac-12 Conference slate with a dramatic, 48-45 win at crosstown rival UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA

