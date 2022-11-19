Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes Open Up About Monica + Kayce Naming Their Son John [Interview]
Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere shed some new light on some of the relationships on the show, but no moment was more powerful than a scene between Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) and his grandfather, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). After Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) loses her baby, Tate tells his grandfather, "I had a brother ... they named him John."
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Rip + Carter’s Long Road in Season 5: ‘It’s Always Going to Be a Bit of Tough Love’
Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere featured some interesting dynamics between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Carter (Finn Little), and in a new interview, Hauser says their relationship will continue to evolve throughout the season — but not without challenges. Little joined the cast of Yellowstone in Season 4 in the...
Kicker 102.5
‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Knows Fans Want Walker Sent to the Train Station
On Yellowstone, Ryan Bingham's character Walker is a pot-stirrer. During a new interview, the actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admits he's well-aware of a large population that would love to see his character killed, but he swears it's not his fault. "I think he is a loyal guy," Bingham...
Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?
Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
‘Yellowstone': Ryan Bingham Shares How Walker Knife Scene Went Horribly Wrong
On Yellowstone, Walker has flirted with death several times, but a near-fatal fight between him and bunkhouse veteran Lloyd was most unexpected. Fans may recall the older cowboy turning and flinging a knife at the guy who just took his girlfriend. It happened during Ep. 6 of Season 4, titled...
Stunning ‘Yellowstone’ Ends With Beth Dutton Under Arrest in the Twist No One Saw Coming [Spoilers Alert]
Yellowstone fans who might have thought the two-part Season 5 premiere was a little slower than normal sure won't be able to say that after Episode 3 on Sunday night (Nov. 20). An episode chock-full of gems ends with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) in handcuffs in a plot twist that's somewhat of a game-changer.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0