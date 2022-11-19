ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Georgia man brings community together in a unique way at Chick-fil-A

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades.  George “Smitty” Smith is a native of Columbus, Georgia who began visiting the Chick-fil-A in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police academy hosts luncheon to give thanks to senior citizens

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosted a senior luncheon to share their thanks to seniors in the Opelika area. Seniors could come out and hear tips on how not to be scammed this holiday season and how to protect themselves in public. People attending the...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Kia Autosport of Columbus holds ‘Night of Lights’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kia Autosport of Columbus hosted their Night of Lights event on Whittlesey Boulevard - benefitting the local Salvation Army. The community had a chance to enjoy the lights, food trucks, games and performances. Santa also stopped by to help illuminate the light display where the entire building is bright!
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Ways to give back during Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for giving, and packing boxes of food for those in need. “We still need help, getting in food donations, going through sorting the product and getting it right back out to the community,” says Shelby Williams, Volunteer Coordinator at Feeding the Valley, INC. This group of volunteers is from united way working to feed the valley one box at a time. Volunteer coordinator Shelby Williams says all they only need a few people working in several shifts who will donate time to help their small staff.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 11/22/22: Kids Must Learn Gun Safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Once again, a child brought a gun to school…this time it was a fifth grader in Harris County. Luckily, some other students were brave enough to report the gun, and the staff at Creekside Intermediate School resolved the situation with no one getting hurt. As...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
opelikaobserver.com

1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career

OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Paws Humane Society waives adoption fees for Black Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, animal shelter is offering an early Black Friday special. Starting on Monday, Nov. 21 and ending on Wednesday, Nov. 23, adoption fees are waived for animals six months and older. The shelter’s hours during this timeframe are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Although adoption fees are […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Weekend Columbus house fire displaces 2 people

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weekend house fire has displaced two people in Columbus. According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire started in the crawl space under a residence on 44th Street, where a space heater was in use. No one was injured. However, $20,000 worth of items...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn man convicted on U.S. Capitol Riot charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. At the […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy