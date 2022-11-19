Read full article on original website
57 years later soldiers who fought in the Ia Drang valley gather in Columbus for reunion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — About a dozen soldiers who fought and survived in the Ia Drang valley 57 years ago gathered at National Infantry Museum today. They are at the gates of Fort Benning for a reunion, the first one for the group since the Covid outbreak. Friday morning a piece of the Army’s past mingled […]
Georgia man brings community together in a unique way at Chick-fil-A
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man’s love for a fast food restaurant has gathered the community in a special way for decades. George “Smitty” Smith is a native of Columbus, Georgia who began visiting the Chick-fil-A in Bradley Park in 1996 with his grandchildren. Eventually, he started visiting every morning and gained popularity among locals […]
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
57 years ago, Jamie Creed lost his father in the Vietnam battle at Ia Drang; this weekend he talked to the men who were in the fight
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Friday morning a, wearing a Harris County ball cap, stood out at a reunion of soldiers who fought in the famed 1965 Vietnam battle in the Ia Drang valley. Jamie Creed didn’t fight in the intense three-day battle, but his life was forever changed by what happened there on November 17, […]
Opelika police academy hosts luncheon to give thanks to senior citizens
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association hosted a senior luncheon to share their thanks to seniors in the Opelika area. Seniors could come out and hear tips on how not to be scammed this holiday season and how to protect themselves in public. People attending the...
Kia Autosport of Columbus holds ‘Night of Lights’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kia Autosport of Columbus hosted their Night of Lights event on Whittlesey Boulevard - benefitting the local Salvation Army. The community had a chance to enjoy the lights, food trucks, games and performances. Santa also stopped by to help illuminate the light display where the entire building is bright!
Ways to give back during Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for giving, and packing boxes of food for those in need. “We still need help, getting in food donations, going through sorting the product and getting it right back out to the community,” says Shelby Williams, Volunteer Coordinator at Feeding the Valley, INC. This group of volunteers is from united way working to feed the valley one box at a time. Volunteer coordinator Shelby Williams says all they only need a few people working in several shifts who will donate time to help their small staff.
WTVM Editorial 11/22/22: Kids Must Learn Gun Safety
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Once again, a child brought a gun to school…this time it was a fifth grader in Harris County. Luckily, some other students were brave enough to report the gun, and the staff at Creekside Intermediate School resolved the situation with no one getting hurt. As...
1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career
OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
Cook Dental Care in Columbus honored with ribbon cutting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cook Dental Care in Columbus isn’t new, but the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce (GCGCC) honored it with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 to celebrate its relocation to 1190 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Its owner, dentist Dr. Cathy Cook, explained its history. The building was initially constructed […]
Paws Humane Society waives adoption fees for Black Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus, Georgia, animal shelter is offering an early Black Friday special. Starting on Monday, Nov. 21 and ending on Wednesday, Nov. 23, adoption fees are waived for animals six months and older. The shelter’s hours during this timeframe are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Although adoption fees are […]
Local LaGrange elementary school wins Spirit Award in 2022 Gobble Chase
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— We’re going to introduce you to some hard-working students!. These Berta Weathersbee Elementary students from LaGrange participated in their first ever GreenPower Race, this year’s Gobble Chase, at the Columbs Civic Center Saturday and it looks like they were naturals because took home the Spirit Award!
Weekend Columbus house fire displaces 2 people
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weekend house fire has displaced two people in Columbus. According to Columbus Fire Chief John Shull, the fire started in the crawl space under a residence on 44th Street, where a space heater was in use. No one was injured. However, $20,000 worth of items...
GEORGIA: Bridge replacement to cause lane shift on Georgia 520 and U.S. 280
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY (WRBL) — The Bagley Creek Bridges Replacement Project will lead to a traffic shift at Georgia 520 and U.S. 280, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT). Starting on Nov. 30, traffic will shift to the right in east and westbound directions. The left lanes will be left closed for final paving. […]
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
Auburn man convicted on U.S. Capitol Riot charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn, Alabama man was convicted on charges stemming from his actions in the U.S. Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021. William Watson, 25, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon. At the […]
Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street
WEST POINT, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, the West Point Police Department received a report about shots fired on Higgins Street in West Point, Georgia. According to authorities, several shots were fired inside a residence, and no one suffered any injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time, and West Point Police says there is […]
Local attorney weighs in on lawsuit to delay early in-person voting on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voters in Georgia will be able to go to the polls beginning this Saturday for early voting in the runoff election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. That’s after an appeals court judge today denied a state motion to block an earlier ruling...
