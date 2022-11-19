COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for giving, and packing boxes of food for those in need. “We still need help, getting in food donations, going through sorting the product and getting it right back out to the community,” says Shelby Williams, Volunteer Coordinator at Feeding the Valley, INC. This group of volunteers is from united way working to feed the valley one box at a time. Volunteer coordinator Shelby Williams says all they only need a few people working in several shifts who will donate time to help their small staff.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO