FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio is in for a soggy Thanksgiving with rain in the forecast
Early Black Friday shoppers might see rain as well.
foxsanantonio.com
Showers taper off Monday afternoon, but clouds, rain chances continue through Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO - Early Monday morning, another batch of mist, drizzle or showers will move across the area with a very isolated risk of a thunder too. Rain chances will taper off later Monday afternoon but clouds will linger and keep temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Our western...
tejanonation.net
The Latin Breed live concert album performance postponed due to expected inclement weather
SAN ANTONIO — The Latin Breed live concert album performance scheduled for Wednesday, November 23, has been postponed due to expected inclement weather in San Antonio. M Group, the record label for The Latin Breed, shared the announcement via social media on Tuesday afternoon. “Due to inclement weather The Latin Breed live recording performance at Smoke BBQ+Skybar has been postponed,” read the post. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
KSAT 12
How long have official weather records been kept in San Antonio?
Every now and then, when KSAT meteorologists compare recent stats to history, you’ll hear us say: “since records have been kept.” But what does that mean?. Simply put, meteorologists refer to the stretch of consecutive years when reliable, official observations have been recorded. According to “History of...
foxsanantonio.com
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
KTSA
San Antonio International Airport getting ready for Thanksgiving travel Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 8, 2018: An American Airlines Airbus A319 passenger jet takes off on a rainy day from San Antonio International Airport in Texas. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio International Airport is getting ready for one of the busiest travel...
foxsanantonio.com
URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO—Urban-15 will be hosting its first holiday laser show following a two-year hiatus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, December 20th, the 19th Annual Holiday Laser Show will be hosted at the Lila Crockrell Theater located at 900 E. Market St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
foxsanantonio.com
Birds possible cause of electrical fire at West Side Wendy's
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say an electrical problem was the likely cause of a fire that damaged a West Side fast food restaurant. The fire started just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Wendy's along West Commerce Street near South General McMullen Drive. When firefighters arrived, they noticed light smoke...
KSAT 12
Chicken caught scrambling through traffic on East Side finds forever home, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – Why did a chicken cross the road on the East Side? Apparently, to find his new forever home. Animal Care Services officers were driving near MLK and the IH-10 overpass when they saw the chicken, named Senor Tráfico, cutting through traffic. Drivers slowed down to...
foxsanantonio.com
Preparations in high gear to bring Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Preparations are underway for the 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner at the Convention Center. Sen. John Cornyn joined about 100 volunteers on Monday morning to help get the food ready to feed thousands of people on Thursday. It starts with 550 turkeys. That's priority one for...
foxsanantonio.com
Meals on Wheels volunteers prepping to delivery more than 2,200 Thanksgiving meals
SAN ANTONIO - We are just a day away from Thanksgiving, and you may be prepping for the big deal just like the folks at Meals on Wheels. But I bet you're not serving up 123 turkeys, not to mention all the sides that go along with that. So many...
Four apartments damaged in overnight fire on northeast-side of town
SAN ANTONIO — An overnight fire at a northeast-side apartment complex damaged four units, firefighters say. The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. on the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Rd at the OakRidge Apartments. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a third floor unit when they arrived, and quickly...
KSAT 12
WATCH: 36th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at UIW
Ready to see thousands of twinkling Christmas lights?. The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is underway Saturday for its 36th year. KSAT’s Steve Spriester will emcee the event. Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, a meet and greet with Santa,...
Rosario's Southtown restaurant will close Nov. 27, a few weeks ahead of new version opening nearby
The new, larger south-of-downtown Rosario's is expected to open in mid-December.
foxsanantonio.com
Officials are preparing to keep porch pirates at bay this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO — While this may be the most wonderful time of the year it's also porch pirate season. Americans spent nearly $9,000,000,000 in 2021 while online shopping on Black Friday. If numbers stay the same in 2022 we can expect plenty of packages to be delivered and potentially...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022
From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
foxsanantonio.com
Turkey meals available from variety of San Antonio sources as Thanksgiving approaches
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians are making this holiday season special for thousands of people who might need a little help as Thanksgiving approaches. The local community becomes extra charitable this time of year through a variety of events ranging from the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to Catholic Charities turkey food box distribution.
cpsenergy.com
CPS ENERGY OFFICES CLOSED THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 AND FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 FOR THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
November 21, 2022 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy offices and customer service centers will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, 2022 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. CPS Energy customer service centers will resume normal operations at 7:45 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. During...
hppr.org
Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules
Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
