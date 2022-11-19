ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tejanonation.net

The Latin Breed live concert album performance postponed due to expected inclement weather

SAN ANTONIO — The Latin Breed live concert album performance scheduled for Wednesday, November 23, has been postponed due to expected inclement weather in San Antonio. M Group, the record label for The Latin Breed, shared the announcement via social media on Tuesday afternoon. “Due to inclement weather The Latin Breed live recording performance at Smoke BBQ+Skybar has been postponed,” read the post. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How long have official weather records been kept in San Antonio?

Every now and then, when KSAT meteorologists compare recent stats to history, you’ll hear us say: “since records have been kept.” But what does that mean?. Simply put, meteorologists refer to the stretch of consecutive years when reliable, official observations have been recorded. According to “History of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Griswald has made it to Seguin

It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

URBAN-15's Holiday Laser Show returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO—Urban-15 will be hosting its first holiday laser show following a two-year hiatus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, December 20th, the 19th Annual Holiday Laser Show will be hosted at the Lila Crockrell Theater located at 900 E. Market St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Birds possible cause of electrical fire at West Side Wendy's

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say an electrical problem was the likely cause of a fire that damaged a West Side fast food restaurant. The fire started just before 11 p.m. Monday at the Wendy's along West Commerce Street near South General McMullen Drive. When firefighters arrived, they noticed light smoke...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

WATCH: 36th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at UIW

Ready to see thousands of twinkling Christmas lights?. The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is underway Saturday for its 36th year. KSAT’s Steve Spriester will emcee the event. Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, a meet and greet with Santa,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Restaurants in San Antonio Open on Thanksgiving 2022

From Country-Style Baked Smoked Ham to Pumpkin Mascarpone Ravioli, our Thanksgiving Family Style Menu has all the dishes you need for a special day. Max and Louie’s is proud to offer a Thanksgiving feast for 8-10 people. Where: 226 W Bitters Rd #126, San Antonio, TX 78216. No information...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hppr.org

Big West Texas earthquake highlights new seismicity rules

Texans from San Antonio to Dallas felt the effects of an earthquake that started in far West Texas on Wednesday. The 5.4 magnitude quake was the third-largest tremor that the U.S. Geological Survey has recorded in Texas. The earthquake occurred in an area that the Railroad Commission of Texas keeps...
TEXAS STATE

