MLB Rumors: Mariners Interested In Trading For Yankees Star
The New York Yankees figure to be a big buyer this Major League Baseball offseason, whether it be by re-signing Aaron Judge or landing another marquee free agent. But is there a chance the defending American League East champions do some selling as well?. A potential candidate to be moved...
Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner
The New York Mets might lose ace Jacob deGrom in free agency, so the team has rumored interest in American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Mike Puma of the New York Post reported Saturday night that Verlander has become of interest to the Mets. The 39-year-old Verlander is a three-time Cy Young Award winner, (including Read more... The post Mets rumored to have interest in Cy Young winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith generating interest
Former New York Mets slugger Dominic Smith may not be out of a job for long. Smith had been one of the more interesting players to be non-tendered on Friday, a move that would have been inconceivable two years ago. Teams were ready to pounce just in case this happened as Mike Puma from the New York Post reported that the Rays and Royals are amongst the teams interested in his services.
Bleacher Report
Hunter Renfroe Reportedly Traded to Angels; Brewers Receive Janson Junk, Prospects
Veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe will have a new home for the 2023 season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 30-year-old was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The Brewers received pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris in return. The Brewers had...
Bleacher Report
Andrew McCutchen's Top Options in 2022 MLB Free Agency Ahead of Brewers Decision
Former MVP outfielder Andrew McCutchen is flying under the radar on the MLB free-agent market, but he could provide a depth boost for just about any team heading into the 2023 season. McCutchen captured the NL MVP award in 2013 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, with whom he...
Bleacher Report
The Perfect Fit for Biggest Names of 2022-23 MLB Free-Agent Class
It's that time of year again. Sure, Thanksgiving is this week and Christmas is just a month away. But we're talking about MLB free agency, where some of baseball's best players could wear uniforms when we next see them play. This is another impressive free-agent class, even more so than...
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols, Justin Verlander Named 2022 MLB Comeback Players of the Year
Two of baseball's biggest stars put together tremendous bounce-back seasons in 2022. St. Louis Cardinals great Albert Pujols and Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander were named the National League and American League Comeback Players of the Year, respectively, on Tuesday. Pujols, 42, became the third Cardinals player to win the...
Bleacher Report
Trea Turner Rumors: Mariners Have 'Checked In' on Dodgers Free Agent
The Seattle Mariners are looking to make a splash in free agency this winter, and it appears they have eyes on one of the top free-agent shortstops available on the market. Seattle has "checked in on" former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, according to Jim Bowden of CBS Sports. The Mariners have also expressed interest in Kolten Wong and Gleyber Torres, Bowden added.
MLB world reacts as Mets talk with superstar free agent pitcher
The New York Mets are talking to one of the biggest pitching prizes on the free agent market. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday that the Mets talked with free agent Justin Verlander this week. The ace won his third Cy Young Award this season, winning with a unanimous vote after going 18-4 with a Read more... The post MLB world reacts as Mets talk with superstar free agent pitcher appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
