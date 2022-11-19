ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

ketk.com

Rutgers at Maryland: No matchup vs. ‘big three’ this time

Since they began playing in the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland and Rutgers have had the misfortune of playing in the same division as Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. While Rutgers is 1-26 against the big three since it entered the league, Maryland has gone 3-22 against the perennial powers.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
ketk.com

Moore puts up 24 in Fordham’s 71-60 win over Stonehill

NEW YORK ( (AP)Khalid Moore had 24 points in Fordham’s 71-60 win over Stonehill on Tuesday night. Moore was 9 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Rams (5-1). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had six assists. Kyle Rose was 3 of 11 shooting (3 for 10 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.
EASTON, MA

