Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild

Florence-Carlton lineman Jonathan Luhmann commits to Montana State
BOZEMAN — Florence-Carlton senior Jonathan Luhmann has committed to Montana State, he announced Monday on social media. Luhmann is an offensive lineman who only knows how it feels to win a state title. He began playing football two years ago, and the Falcons have won the last two Class B state championships.
Montana State's Kira Thomsen, Jordan Radick receive All-Big Sky volleyball honors
BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball players Kira Thomsen and Jordan Radick earned All-Big Sky Conference honors, the league office announced on Tuesday afternoon. Thomsen was named first-team All-Big Sky, while Radick received second-team All-Big Sky kudos. Thomsen returned to the Bobcat rotation after missing 14 matches due to injury...
Jonathan Brown steps up as Montana beats MSU-Northern without two starting guards
MISSOULA — Montana needed someone to step up at the guard position with starters Brandon Whitney and Aanen Moody not playing Tuesday at Dahlberg Arena. There weren’t many options as the Griz dressed nine players and played only eight with Whitney sidelined with a right leg injury that he suffered Friday. Moody was out with an illness as a flu was going through the team, according to head coach Travis DeCuire said.
Griz volleyball's Lawrence named Big Sky Coach of the Year
MISSOULA -- Montana head coach Allison Lawrence has been named the Big Sky's Coach of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday. Lawrence and Dick Scott (1991) are the only Griz head coaches to take home the award in program history. The Griz are in the middle of a record-setting...
Montana State's Tommy Mellott, Montana's Robby Hauck named finalists for FCS awards
BOZEMAN — A Bobcat and a Grizzly are finalists for Football Championship Subdivision player of the year awards. Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott is one of 30 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the FCS' offensive player of the year. Montana safety Robby Hauck is among 30 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, handed out to the season's top defensive player. Stats Perform announced both lists of finalists on Tuesday.
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Extra eventful Brawl of the Wild weekend
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb recap the 121st Brawl of the Wild and look ahead to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Flores and Semb discuss what went right for Montana State and what went wrong for Montana in MSU's 55-21...
FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax explains why Montana Grizzlies made the field
MISSOULA — Whether you like it or not, the Montana Grizzlies football team is in the FCS playoffs. Despite not beating a team with a winning record, UM (7-4) was given one of the final slots over schools such as Chattanooga (7-4), Florida A&M (9-2), UC Davis (6-5) and Youngstown State (7-4), among others.
Big Sky Notebook: Questions swirl around FCS playoff selections
BOZEMAN — Sunday’s Football Championship Subdivision playoff selection show delivered several surprises to Big Sky Conference teams — some pleasant, some less so. The Big Sky will be represented by Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Sacramento State and Weber State in this year’s postseason. Before Sunday, it wasn’t clear if the conference would get five playoff teams or if UM would be the fifth. FCS playoff committee chair Jermaine Truax shed light on decisions surrounding UM, MSU, Weber and UC Davis, which narrowly missed the postseason.
Montana volleyball coach earns league's top honor; Clark named all-conference
MISSOULA — Montana volleyball coach Allison Lawrence has been named the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. Lawrence joins Dick Scott in 1991 as the only Grizzly coaches to win the award. It comes on the heels of a record-setting season for the Grizzlies....
Leia Beattie's career night leads Montana State to comeback win at San Jose State
BOZEMAN — Many things went wrong for the Montana State women’s basketball team to start the second quarter. The Bobcats found a simple way to make things right: feed the ball to Leia Beattie. Beattie scored a career-high 27 points in MSU’s 74-65 overtime win over San Jose...
Montana State's Brent Vigen, Montana's Patrick Rohrbach named national award finalists
BOZEMAN — Stats Perform announced the finalists for a pair of 2022 Football Championship Subdivision awards on Monday, and each list features a member of a Montana team. Montana State head coach Brent Vigen is one of the 16 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the FCS coach of the year. Montana punter Patrick Rohrbach made the list of 25 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the freshman of the year.
Montana hosts MSU-Northern in tune-up game before crucial nonconference contests
MISSOULA — Montana will close its four-game homestand with an eye on self-improvement before it hits the road for some more-telling games. The Griz (2-3) will host NAIA team MSU-Northern 7 p.m. Tuesday coming off a 2-1 performance at the Zootown Classic from Thursday through Saturday. They beat St. Thomas 78-59 in the opener, rallied in the second half to defeat Merrimack 62-51 in the middle game and fell to Troy 73-62 in the final game.
Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind top-seeded South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
Montana Grizzlies escape the bubble, host SEMO on Saturday night
BOZEMAN - After getting routed by archrival Montana State on Saturday afternoon, Griz fans were stuck having to wait 24 hours to find out the team's playoff fate. FCS experts and many of those fans alike were pessimistic. The recency bias of Montana's latest beatdown had them thinking that UM wouldn't make the field.
Missoula Sentinel taps head softball, track and field coaches
MISSOULA — Wade Sellers has been hired as softball coach and Dylan Reynolds as track & field coach at Missoula Sentinel, the school announced Tuesday. Official hirings are pending MCPS School Board approval. Sellers was instrumental as an assistant coach for the Spartan softball team during the 2022 season....
Battle, Belo, Fuller leads Montana State men to win at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men’s basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle’s career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds). Battle’s 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.
Missoula native Moreno sets Montana volleyball record in loss at Weber State
Montana volleyball libero Sarina Moreno, a Missoula Sentinerl grad, had 27 digs in a loss at Weber State Saturday night. It increased her career total to 1,865, now the most by any player in program history. She passed Jackie White, who had a stellar career at Montana from 2004-07, and...
MSU-Northern men improve to 5-0 with rout of Puget Sound
TACOMA, Wash. — The Montana State-Northern men's basketball team improved to 5-0 on Saturday by downing Puget Sound 80-63. The Lights were led by Tanner McCliment-Call with 14 points. Zackry Martinez added 13 points and Jesse Keltner 12 along with a team-high eight rebounds. CJ Nelson had 10 points.
MHSA Executive Board approves realignment, state tournament locations in latest meeting
HELENA- The MHSA Executive Board approved realignment and state tournament locations at their November executive board action meeting. The 2023 inaugural State Baseball Tournament will be held in Butte. and the 2023 Class A State Tennis Tournament was moved from Polson and Ronan to Missoula. The board approved Westby/Grenora High...
Montana Silversmiths signs 5-year contract extension with PRCA
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association recently released a press release stating the organization "is proud to announce a five-year contract extension with Montana Silversmiths as the official Silversmith of the PRCA." "For more than 20 years, the PRCA has partnered with Montana Silversmiths to provide...
