Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

SB Nation

Zach Wilson needs to grow the hell up and stop acting like a child

Zach Wilson has been a terrible quarterback since the Jets took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but horrific performance is far from the biggest problem now. Teams have an immense amount of patience when it comes to bad quarterback play, assuming the player is still growing, they’re well-liked, and most importantly that they take accountability for their actions.
The Comeback

CFL backup thinks he’s better than ‘50%’ of current NFL starters

You gotta hand it to Chad Kelly. No matter what the stat sheet might say, he’s the best guy in the field in his own mind. The nephew of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly and former Ole Miss star is coming off a Grey Cup victory as a member of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. While Read more... The post CFL backup thinks he’s better than ‘50%’ of current NFL starters appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation

The Chiefs made a mockery after the AFC West again after all

This year was supposed to be different. The Chiefs were losing Tyreek Hill and coming off a season where they didn’t even make the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Chargers spent a lot of money and draft capital to go and get Khalil Mack, JC Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
KANSAS CITY, MO
SB Nation

How Thanksgiving became the NFL’s signature holiday

It’s that time of year again! It’s time to eat some turkey, argue with a relative about politics (preferably outside where your mom can’t hear you and tell you to stop), and most importantly, it’s time to watch some football all day long until you inevitably overdose on tryptophan and pass out in a reclining chair. I love it!
DETROIT, MI
SB Nation

The Commanders tackled Dameon Pierce in a way that wrestling fans would enjoy

As we have long maintained here at SB Nation, everything is professional wrestling. Things are not going well for the Houston Texans this Sunday. Their offense has been inept against the visiting Washington Commanders. Quarterback Davis Mills threw a Pick-Six on Houston’s opening possession, and the Texans’ offense managed just five yards of total offense in the first half.
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

Lane Kiffin trolls reports of him leaving to take the Auburn job

Much like the rest of us, Lane Kiffin is extremely online. Kiffin posts memes, reports about other coaches (namely Nick Saban), and the occasional Bible verse just to keep the account wholesome. Yesterday, Kiffin was involved in a bombshell rumor that he was leaving Oxford to take the head coaching...
AUBURN, AL
SB Nation

Louisville men’s basketball is having the worst year ever

Louisville men’s basketball always knew this was going to be a rebuilding year. After firing head coach Chris Mack midway through last season, the Cards settled on hiring former Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne and turned over most of the roster. Expectations were tempered going into Payne’s debut season: Louisville was picked to finish No. 12 in the 15-team ACC during the preseason polls. Close observers were mostly interested in what Payne could do in his first full year on the recruiting trail.
LOUISVILLE, KY

