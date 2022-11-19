Louisville men’s basketball always knew this was going to be a rebuilding year. After firing head coach Chris Mack midway through last season, the Cards settled on hiring former Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne and turned over most of the roster. Expectations were tempered going into Payne’s debut season: Louisville was picked to finish No. 12 in the 15-team ACC during the preseason polls. Close observers were mostly interested in what Payne could do in his first full year on the recruiting trail.

