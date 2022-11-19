Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield
One of the things that comes with the territory when you’re a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is hearing from Steve Smith. Like it or not (more often than not) Smitty is going to call you out for your mistakes, bury you under his experience, and walk the puddle dry.
SB Nation
Zach Wilson needs to grow the hell up and stop acting like a child
Zach Wilson has been a terrible quarterback since the Jets took him with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but horrific performance is far from the biggest problem now. Teams have an immense amount of patience when it comes to bad quarterback play, assuming the player is still growing, they’re well-liked, and most importantly that they take accountability for their actions.
CFL backup thinks he’s better than ‘50%’ of current NFL starters
You gotta hand it to Chad Kelly. No matter what the stat sheet might say, he’s the best guy in the field in his own mind. The nephew of Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly and former Ole Miss star is coming off a Grey Cup victory as a member of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. While Read more... The post CFL backup thinks he’s better than ‘50%’ of current NFL starters appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
The Chiefs made a mockery after the AFC West again after all
This year was supposed to be different. The Chiefs were losing Tyreek Hill and coming off a season where they didn’t even make the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Chargers spent a lot of money and draft capital to go and get Khalil Mack, JC Jackson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.
SB Nation
How Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Chargers at their own game
The Chiefs and their offense feel inevitable at this point. You might be able to hold them down for a drive, or maybe a quarter if you’re lucky. However, they still have Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and you don’t. For the most part on Sunday night, the...
SB Nation
How Thanksgiving became the NFL’s signature holiday
It’s that time of year again! It’s time to eat some turkey, argue with a relative about politics (preferably outside where your mom can’t hear you and tell you to stop), and most importantly, it’s time to watch some football all day long until you inevitably overdose on tryptophan and pass out in a reclining chair. I love it!
SB Nation
The Commanders tackled Dameon Pierce in a way that wrestling fans would enjoy
As we have long maintained here at SB Nation, everything is professional wrestling. Things are not going well for the Houston Texans this Sunday. Their offense has been inept against the visiting Washington Commanders. Quarterback Davis Mills threw a Pick-Six on Houston’s opening possession, and the Texans’ offense managed just five yards of total offense in the first half.
Seven Michigan St. football players charged in tunnel melee
Seven Michigan State football players have been charged in the postgame melee in Michigan Stadium's tunnel last month, according to a statement Wednesday from the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.
SB Nation
The New York Jets slipped out of playoff position, and Zach Wilson may pay the price
After a rough outing against the New England Patriots on Sunday, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson brushed off the notion that he and the Jets’ offense let their defense down during the 10-3 loss. Now Wilson has to wonder if he will take the field along with that...
SB Nation
Lane Kiffin trolls reports of him leaving to take the Auburn job
Much like the rest of us, Lane Kiffin is extremely online. Kiffin posts memes, reports about other coaches (namely Nick Saban), and the occasional Bible verse just to keep the account wholesome. Yesterday, Kiffin was involved in a bombshell rumor that he was leaving Oxford to take the head coaching...
SB Nation
The Cowboys have built a defense that should terrify the rest of the NFL
Dan Quinn has built one of the NFL’s best defenses. While that was evident before Sunday, that defense was on full display in the Dallas Cowboys’ blowout victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Cowboys’ defense ranked fourth in the NFL...
SB Nation
Louisville men’s basketball is having the worst year ever
Louisville men’s basketball always knew this was going to be a rebuilding year. After firing head coach Chris Mack midway through last season, the Cards settled on hiring former Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne and turned over most of the roster. Expectations were tempered going into Payne’s debut season: Louisville was picked to finish No. 12 in the 15-team ACC during the preseason polls. Close observers were mostly interested in what Payne could do in his first full year on the recruiting trail.
