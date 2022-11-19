CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at the Eastern Iowa Airport(CID) expect travel for the holiday season to be busy this year. “When comparing available seats in the market for the same Thanksgiving travel period in 2019 (Monday – Thursday), compared to this year, we have 8 percent more seats this year,” said Marty Lenss, CID director. “In addition, we are seeing much larger aircraft than in 2019. The average number of seats per departure is at 109 per flight. In 2019 that number was 78 seats per flight.”

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO