KCRG.com
Willie Ray’s Q Shack to serve free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he and his staff plan to give out 250-300 meals for free on Tuesday for Thanksgiving. In a Facebook post, Fairley said the free meals are for everyone and will...
KCRG.com
Iowa City nonprofit to provide nearly 1,500 families with holiday meals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity’s Food Bank said it plans to provide nearly 1,500 families with the essentials needed for a traditional holiday dinner through its Project Holiday this year. The annual fundraiser provides groceries to make home-cooked, holiday meals. The nonprofit said this year will be the...
KCRG.com
Even Warmer Midweek
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving week travel continues to be good. Overnight look for the sky to remain mostly clear. As a storm takes shape to the south moisture starts to stream northward. Clouds move in during the day on Wednesday with some isolated showers and drizzle possible on Thursday. This should provide no major travel disruptions. Black Friday sees a bit of a northwest wind dropping highs in the lower 40s. The remains of the holiday weekend look seasonable with a slight chance of precipitation Saturday night into early Sunday. Have a great night!
KCRG.com
Students build ‘Hugelkultur,’ sustainable farming project in Linn County
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit is running an experiment in sustainable farming, one made possible thanks to a group of high schoolers. Tuesday, students with Iowa Big worked in a field in Marion to build a Hugelkultur. “That is a German raised bed,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCRG.com
Real fire training gives important hands-on experience to Hiawatha firefighters
Show You Care: Museum aims to preserve the story of local World War II veterans. A new exhibit in Cedar Rapids will tell the story of local veterans with connections to World War II. Updated: 6 hours ago. KCRG TV 9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a Cedar Rapids woman that...
KCCI.com
Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
KCRG.com
5th grader gets surprise celebration at Linn-Mar after final chemotherapy treatment
Developers are building new affordable housing in downtown Cedar Rapids. Area Ambulance Service donates vehicle to save lives in Ukraine. An ambulance from eastern Iowa is going to Ukraine to try to save lives devastated by Russian attacks.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Fire Department stresses heat safety after multiple Northeastern Iowans died from fire last week
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the State Fire Marshall, 7 people died because of fires in Northeastern Iowa during the last week. Therefore, the Cedar Falls Fire Department is emphasizing fire Safety. First, it’s important to have smoke alarms in each bedroom, on every floor of your home,...
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Airport on track for second busiest year
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at the Eastern Iowa Airport(CID) expect travel for the holiday season to be busy this year. “When comparing available seats in the market for the same Thanksgiving travel period in 2019 (Monday – Thursday), compared to this year, we have 8 percent more seats this year,” said Marty Lenss, CID director. “In addition, we are seeing much larger aircraft than in 2019. The average number of seats per departure is at 109 per flight. In 2019 that number was 78 seats per flight.”
Corydon Times-Republican
VIDEO: Ground Turkey Spilled in Semi Crash, Nov. 21, 2022
Iowa Department of Transportation video shows cars driving through mounds of spilled ground turkey following a semi accident on Interstate 380 in Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022
Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session.
KCRG.com
‘These are supposed to be safe spaces’: Basix owner reacts to Club Q shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Jason Zeman, owner of Basix in Cedar Rapids and Studio 13 in Iowa City, called the fatal mass shooting at an LGBT bar in Colorado Springs over the weekend “a violation.”. “It was devastating,” said Zeman. “Brought back memories of Pulse.” The shooting at Pulse...
Two Iowans to be honored for saving the lives of many
GRINNELL, Iowa — Two Iowa women will be honored in California early next year for helping to save the lives of many through organ donations. Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton were both organ donors after their deaths. On Sunday their families made floragraphs of them, which will be attached […]
KCRG.com
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman shares story after massage therapist finds cancer
Firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road to start a fire and practice important skills.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: McGrath Auto
TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees.
KCRG.com
West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses
MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday. In a Facebook post, district leaders said they are canceling all activities, including classes and practices, because of a high number of illnesses among students and staff. The schools are expected to remain closed until Friday. District...
KCRG.com
History Center in Cedar Rapids shares former Armstrong Department Story Christmas display
Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
KCRG.com
10-year-old killed in Onslow house fire
Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 5 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
