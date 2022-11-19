ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Iowa City nonprofit to provide nearly 1,500 families with holiday meals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity’s Food Bank said it plans to provide nearly 1,500 families with the essentials needed for a traditional holiday dinner through its Project Holiday this year. The annual fundraiser provides groceries to make home-cooked, holiday meals. The nonprofit said this year will be the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Even Warmer Midweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thanksgiving week travel continues to be good. Overnight look for the sky to remain mostly clear. As a storm takes shape to the south moisture starts to stream northward. Clouds move in during the day on Wednesday with some isolated showers and drizzle possible on Thursday. This should provide no major travel disruptions. Black Friday sees a bit of a northwest wind dropping highs in the lower 40s. The remains of the holiday weekend look seasonable with a slight chance of precipitation Saturday night into early Sunday. Have a great night!
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Massage therapist alerts Iowa woman to cancerous lump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A Cedar Rapids woman is alive right now, in part, because of a massage therapist who found and warned her about a lump. Judith Takes said last year, her partner gave her a couple's massage for her birthday. Amber Henline was the massage therapist who worked on Takes that day, KCRG reports.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa Airport on track for second busiest year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at the Eastern Iowa Airport(CID) expect travel for the holiday season to be busy this year. “When comparing available seats in the market for the same Thanksgiving travel period in 2019 (Monday – Thursday), compared to this year, we have 8 percent more seats this year,” said Marty Lenss, CID director. “In addition, we are seeing much larger aircraft than in 2019. The average number of seats per departure is at 109 per flight. In 2019 that number was 78 seats per flight.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, November 21st, 2022

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 3 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
HIAWATHA, IA
WHO 13

Two Iowans to be honored for saving the lives of many

GRINNELL, Iowa — Two Iowa women will be honored in California early next year for helping to save the lives of many through organ donations. Amanda Wilken of West Des Moines and Emily Bohnsack of Wilton were both organ donors after their deaths. On Sunday their families made floragraphs of them, which will be attached […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident

HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: McGrath Auto

TrueNorth has offices in Chicago and Colorado, but Cedar Rapids is where they are headquartered. They are looking to expand their workforce. A local company which makes everything from lotion to lip balm is looking for more employees. Eastern Iowa media technology company looks to hire as company expands. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

West Central Community Schools in Maynard closes Tuesday due to illnesses

MAYNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - West Central Community Schools in Maynard are closed Tuesday. In a Facebook post, district leaders said they are canceling all activities, including classes and practices, because of a high number of illnesses among students and staff. The schools are expected to remain closed until Friday. District...
MAYNARD, IA
KCRG.com

10-year-old killed in Onslow house fire

HIAWATHA, IA

