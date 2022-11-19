Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to be on the come-up, having won three straight games behind the beastly play of center Anthony Davis. AD has opted to eschew taking too many jumpers beyond the painted area, probably a good call given that he remains ice-cold away from the basket, and has taken to beating up the opposition inside. Davis is shooting a career-best 55.4% on his 17.8 field goal attempts per game, averaging 25.6 points, 12 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.4 assists for the still-bad 5-10 Lakers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO