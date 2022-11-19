Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
High School Committee Shifts Shelter Discussion Date
After rescinding a vote in favor of letting the winter homeless shelter operate nights on school-owned land at Martha's Vineyard Community Services, the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School committee will discuss the request at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The school committee previously had scheduled separate meetings for the shelter discussion...
vineyardgazette.com
After Mulling Changes, Towns Stand Firm on Housing Bank Draft
Chilmark and West Tisbury became the first towns to weigh in on proposed changes to draft housing bank legislation, with both voting not to modify the document’s structure before sending it off to the state. All six Island towns voted in their spring town meetings to approve the formation...
vineyardgazette.com
Laurel Redington Wins Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Award
Laurel Redington, community outreach director at MVYRADIO, has won first place in the category of feature news story at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. The segment originally aired in 2021 on MVYRADIO’s Sunday morning public affairs show, The Vineyard Current. The award-winning piece is...
WCVB
Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
UMass president says millionaire tax a sign voters want more money for public education
BOSTON - This is the time of year when families and students are zeroing in on their college choices and trying to figure out how they're going to pay for it.WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to UMass President Marty Meehan about this and several other issues on Sunday's "Keller at Large.""We're going to do everything we can to make sure UMass is affordable, because it's critically important," Meehan said of the five campus system in the state.The former congressman said he's worried because "transportation, local aid, K-12 education - all of those things have been more of a priority in this Commonwealth over the last two or three decades than public higher education."Meehan believes the approval of the millionaire's tax ballot question earlier this month is a sign that voters "want more money to go into public higher education" in Massachusetts.You can watch the entire interview in the video above.
vineyardgazette.com
Vineyard Haven Town Column: Nov. 25
Get out your checkbooks and credit cards, get in your favorite chair with your favorite beverage and join me in my annual holiday wish list. If you can donate this year, please keep in mind the Red Stocking Fund, Island Food Pantry, Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard and Connect to End the Violence.
Assessed Value vs. Appraised Value for Massachusetts Homes
What's The Difference Between Assessed Value and Appraised Value For Massachusetts Properties?. It is easy to confuse valuation terminology when you are not part of the real estate industry. Sometimes they get interchanged with one another, which causes even more confusion.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
intheknow.com
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
Tax refund 2022: Massachusetts to send residents massive refund checks by end of year
Eligible residents of the commonwealth of Massachusetts are set to receive a one-time tax refund by the middle of next month.
20 lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — There were nearly two dozen lottery tickets with prizes of at least $100,000 sold in Massachusetts last week. Between Monday and Saturday, 19 people hit for lottery prizes worth $100,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission. There was one winning ticket worth $650,000. The winners are as...
Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility
These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing. Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
thelocalne.ws
Northern harriers are soaring over Massachusetts wetlands and fields, hunting and flying and preparing for winter
If you are running by a marsh or open field and see a mid-sized raptor with broad wings in a V shape, take note. The northern harrier is soaring over its hunting grounds. It has a hooked bill and a long, rounded tail. With its five-foot wing span, the northern harrier is busy at work in the sky, preparing for the winter.
vineyardgazette.com
The Golden Turkey
At this time of year, I always think of Jefferson Munroe. Though he has left the Island, his passion for poultry remains and so did, for a quick minute, the availability of his terrific turkeys. If you don’t know Jefferson, he is the proprietor of The Good Farm. The farm,...
capecod.com
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wgbh.org
The turkey population in Massachusetts has exploded. 'Turkey Town' explores why
Local filmmaker and photographer Aynsley Floyd has worked for everyone from New York Times to the Chicago Tribune — and for her newest project, she's focusing not on a politician or concert, but more of a "plump" subject. Her new documentary “Turkey Town” explores the recent explosion of the...
nbcboston.com
Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?
If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Comments / 0