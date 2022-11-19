ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

vineyardgazette.com

High School Committee Shifts Shelter Discussion Date

After rescinding a vote in favor of letting the winter homeless shelter operate nights on school-owned land at Martha's Vineyard Community Services, the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School committee will discuss the request at 6 p.m. Nov. 28. The school committee previously had scheduled separate meetings for the shelter discussion...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

After Mulling Changes, Towns Stand Firm on Housing Bank Draft

Chilmark and West Tisbury became the first towns to weigh in on proposed changes to draft housing bank legislation, with both voting not to modify the document’s structure before sending it off to the state. All six Island towns voted in their spring town meetings to approve the formation...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Laurel Redington Wins Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Award

Laurel Redington, community outreach director at MVYRADIO, has won first place in the category of feature news story at the Sound Bites Awards sponsored by the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. The segment originally aired in 2021 on MVYRADIO’s Sunday morning public affairs show, The Vineyard Current. The award-winning piece is...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
FRANCONIA, NH
CBS Boston

UMass president says millionaire tax a sign voters want more money for public education

BOSTON - This is the time of year when families and students are zeroing in on their college choices and trying to figure out how they're going to pay for it.WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to UMass President Marty Meehan about this and several other issues on Sunday's "Keller at Large.""We're going to do everything we can to make sure UMass is affordable, because it's critically important," Meehan said of the five campus system in the state.The former congressman said he's worried because "transportation, local aid, K-12 education - all of those things have been more of a priority in this Commonwealth over the last two or three decades than public higher education."Meehan believes the approval of the millionaire's tax ballot question earlier this month is a sign that voters "want more money to go into public higher education" in Massachusetts.You can watch the entire interview in the video above. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Vineyard Haven Town Column: Nov. 25

Get out your checkbooks and credit cards, get in your favorite chair with your favorite beverage and join me in my annual holiday wish list. If you can donate this year, please keep in mind the Red Stocking Fund, Island Food Pantry, Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard and Connect to End the Violence.
Mark Star

Massachusetts residents could get $1300 to $3200 as social security benefits: See your eligibility

These long-term financial benefits could be life-changing. Being disabled and unable to do a full-time or part-time job can be frightening, especially when you have no easy source of income. It is understandable that you need to pay bills, buy food, arrange shelter for the family and get yourself some medicines. For all these things, money will be needed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

The Golden Turkey

At this time of year, I always think of Jefferson Munroe. Though he has left the Island, his passion for poultry remains and so did, for a quick minute, the availability of his terrific turkeys. If you don’t know Jefferson, he is the proprietor of The Good Farm. The farm,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
capecod.com

Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze

NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NANTUCKET, MA
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

