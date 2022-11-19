ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Watch Wizkid Bring Celebratory ‘Money & Love‘ to ’Fallon’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqCB1_0jH4nafd00

Fresh off his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert , Wizkid appeared on a much-smaller stage Friday as the Nigerian star performed his single “Money & Love” on The Tonight Show .

The track appears on Wizkid’s latest LP More Love, Less Ego , which arrived earlier this month. “These are soulful, uplifting songs by Afrobeats’ top artist. He’s all about dropping heat, even as he continues to evolve,” Rolling Stone wrote of the LP, the follow-up to his 2020 breakout Made in Lagos.

Earlier this week, Wizkid became just the second Nigerian artist to headline at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with the singer selling out the World’s Most Famous Arena within a day of tickets going on sale.

While the Garden show doubled as an album release party (and his recent London gig served as an Apple Music livestream ), fans of Wizkid will have an opportunity to see the singer live and in person in 2023 when he embarks on his month-long More Love, Less Ego North American arena tour , kicking March 3 in Houston and concluding April 7 in Los Angeles.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Chris Brown Win Booed at 2022 AMAs

In expected awards show fashion, the 2022 American Music Awards weren’t without their fair share of controversy. Singer Chris Brown took home an early award for Favorite Male R&B Artist on Sunday night. But the “Under the Influence” singer wasn’t at the award show to accept his win — following an apparent issue between himself and the AMAs. According to an Instagram post from Brown earlier this week, the R&B singer claimed he had been scheduled to perform a Michael Jackson tribute and had been actively practicing when it was canceled. “U SERIOUS?” he wrote. He also commented on...
Rolling Stone

Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener

Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
TMZ.com

Diddy & Son Celebrate Songs Going #1 on R&B and Urban Charts

Diddy and his son, Christian Combs, have a lot to celebrate right now -- 'cause each of their songs just went #1 on the charts ... and they couldn't be more stoked about it. The two artists released records this year that have steadily climbed two different airplay charts on Billboard, which measures radio spins. First, we have Diddy's "Gotta Move On," featuring Bryson Tiller ... which reached the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart Tuesday morning.
Vibe

Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards

After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
LOUISIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
GEORGIA STATE
Vibe

Jermaine Dupri Calls AMAs’ Chris Brown Cancellation Bad For Black Music

If the American Music Awards have shown Jermaine Dupri anything, he firmly believes that Black music is headed toward troubling times. On Sunday (Nov. 20), JD uploaded a reflective video of himself as he addressed the AMAs’ decision to cancel Chris Brown’s tribute performance to Michael Jackson.  Throughout the video, captioned “remember I told you,” JD is seen pacing in his home as he addresses his followers. He alerts them that if the AMAs can just cancel Chris’ performance, they’ve effectively canceled the anniversary celebration of the King of Pop’s most notable album.  More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris...
VIRGINIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Album Reportedly In The Works For 'Renaissance' Trilogy

Beyoncé’s Renaissance trilogy will reportedly include another joint album with JAY-Z. According to The New York Times pop culture reporter Kyle Buchanan, Queen Bey is planning a full-length collaboration with her Hip Hop icon husband for the third and final installment of her Renaissance series. He also shared...
Rolling Stone

AOC Tells Boebert, ‘You Don’t Get to Thoughts and Prayers Your Way Out of’ LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called out Rep. Lauren Boebert for her weak response to a Saturday night shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs that left at least five dead and 18 injured. Boebert — who is a gun enthusiast, former owner of gun-themed restaurant Shooters Grill and spreader of lies about LGBTQ “grooming” — took to Twitter to call the shooting “absolutely awful” while merely offering “prayers” to the victims and their families. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response to the Republican congresswoman, writing, “You have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
HipHopDX.com

Saweetie Addresses Speculation About Her Love Life On New Single ‘Don’t Say Nuthin’

Saweetie has finally commented on those pesky dating rumors that have followed her around all year, venting about them in her new single “DON’T SAY NOTHIN.”. Addressing the drama surrounding her love life throughout the entirety of the track, she calls out Twitter and “big mouth-ass blogs” in the intro for pushing narratives surrounding her love life before diving into the first verse.
Vibe

Nas Addresses Jay-Z Sharing Grammy Picture The Day He Dropped ‘KD3’ Tracklist

Nas has addressed Jay-Z sharing a picture of his Grammys after he revealed his King’s Disease III tracklist.  During an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show on Monday night (Nov. 14), Esco talked about Hov’s recent picture of his Grammy’s. This prompted Noah to ask the Magic emcee about his song “Thun” and the bars regarding his Brooklyn competitor. More from VIBE.comBeyoncé And Jay-Z Tied For Most Grammy Nominations Of All Time2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know21 Savage Clarifies Statement On Nas' Relevance: "I Would Never Disrespect" However, Nas, née Nasir Jones, revealed that the lyrics were all love for his rival.  “When...
Stereogum

Saweetie – “Don’t Say Nothin'”

Just last month, Saweetie announced a new six-song project titled The Single Life, dropping on Friday. In the lead-up to its release, Saweetie is sharing a single from the project “Don’t Say Nothin’,” which first debuted as Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere. Featuring production...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

94K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy