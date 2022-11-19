ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossip

‘They Took A Life’ Shanquella Robinson’s Dad Said Her Death Was A Set-Up, Kyrie Irving Donates $65K To Family’s GoFundMe

By lexdirects
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raCss_0jH4nRfy00

While the family of Shanquella Robinson demands answers and justice for her death, Kyrie Irving has blessed their fundraiser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rw5kL_0jH4nRfy00

Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty

As previously reported the 25-year-old died within a day of arriving in Cabo, Mexico on a group trip with her friends. Those friends blamed alcohol poisoning, but the autopsy pointed to a severe beating. Bernard Robinson recently told TMZ , “it seemed like it was a plot” against his daughter.

Shanquella’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, previously told Queen City News that everyone on the trip ” was telling different stories” and none of the conflicting explanations about Shanquella’s death included the brutal assault she suffered. Video from the trip revealed that multiple people recorded one of the “friends” beating a naked and defenseless Shanquella.

Shanquella’s Heartbroken Father Says She Was Attacked

“It seemed like my daughter was asleep. For all of them to be in that room and you know, she woke up. It seemed like they attacked her, and she’s naked,” the Bernard said.

Multiple people in the video tried to coax Shanquella into participating in the fight and they yelled for her to fight back. She seemed scared, reluctant, and trapped by the people she once called friends.

“My daughter is not a fighter, not at all. For them to do what they did, it seemed like a plot. They could have done that here and it wouldn’t have went down like that. They put a hole in my heart” he continued.

Friends always break up and make up, but this beef couldn’t have been worth killing. According to the autopsy, Shanquella sustained a broken neck and cracked spine. She died about 15 minutes later from those injuries.

“That was my only child. This is a heartbroken man. I can’t even be a granddad. I can’t walk her down the aisle. I can’t hear her voice just say ‘Daddy’ and ‘Mom.’ I can’t hear her say ‘grandma,'” Bernard said before breaking down in tears.

“Y’all just don’t know what you’ve done to me. I thought she’d be burying me, not not me burying her,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shanquella Robinson (@its.quella_)

The friends flew back to the United States as scheduled and it took almost two weeks and $6K to get Shanquella’s body back home. Bernard said he hoped they would be extradited to Mexico.

“They get charged for it and go back over there to do the time because that’s where they did the crime. And they left her there in that house. They left her there for the maid to find her.

“You know how much pain my daughter suffered from the injuries? She had a small little frame. They sat there and didn’t try to get her no help,” Bernard explained.

When asked if he wants the former friends to serve a life sentence, Bernard immediately says, “yes, ma’am. They took a life.”

An Unexpected Helping Hand From Kyrie Irving

The family launched a GoFundMe to help with the unexpected expenses of Shanquella’s tragic death and the heartbroken loved ones also said they need financial support for legal fees as they fight for justice.

“We are beyond devastated. We continue to fight for the truth,” wrote Shanquella’s sister Quilla Long.

“We face a tremendous unexpected financial burden and a great deal of pain as we prepare to lay my sister to rest. Any support you can contribute to our legal fees and other critical expenses is greatly appreciated,” she continued.

According to HITC , controversial baller Kyrie stepped up to help the Robinsons with a generous donation. Irving was the top contributor, donating $15,000 and another $50,000. In less than 24 hours, the fundraiser has reached almost $307,000 of the $350,000 goal.

Financial support for the Robinsons is impressive, but they really want justice for Shanquella.

Comments / 58

Poppy
6d ago

I cannot believe they stayed there for a few days while she lay dead on the floor. This should be an extra charge. Just so inhumane. No empathy....nothing. These people aren't normal and should be permanently removed from society.

Reply(5)
73
Mnimar
6d ago

I hope the FBI finds out who's responsible for her death. If they all left her there to die, then they should all be arrested. Can't believe how vicious people can be today. My condolences go out to her family.

Reply(2)
45
Boosi Barbi Babi
6d ago

lock em all up in Mexico like her dad said they did set her up people be lying hating and hateful for no reason outside of pure jealousy please get justice for her🙏🙏👌💋💋💋

Reply(1)
31
Related
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
rolling out

Mystery of North Carolina woman’s death continues; fight footage surfaces

The mystery surrounding the death a 25-year-old North Carolina woman continues. Shanquella Robinson, of Charlotte, traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with a group of friends to celebrate one of their birthdays. Her mother, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News her daughter died within 24 hours of her arrival. Salamondra Robinson told the outlet her friends frantically called her and said Shanquella wasn’t feeling well, had alcohol poisoning and didn’t have a pulse.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Woman Who Died in Mexico Was Fatally Struck By Friend, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman who died while vacationing in Mexico was fatally struck by one of her friends. Shanquella Robinson, 25, was on holiday with six college friends in Cabo San Lucas when she died on October 29. Her parents say the friends first claimed Robinson died from alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy report from the Mexican Secretariat of Health later found that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” On Wednesday, a local prosecutor for the state of Baja California Sur announced that an arrest warrant an an extradition request had been issued, signaling that it was another American who killed Robinson. On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office released a statement confirming that it was “one of the friends” who delivered a fatal blow. Last week, a video began circulating online showing Robinson being violently attacked by another woman. Out of shot, someone says: “Quella, can you at least fight back? At least something?”Read it at CNN
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Complex

25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement

A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina ​​​​​​woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Shine My Crown

Family Outraged After White Suspect Who Killed Black Woman in Bar Brawl Released From Jail

A night out at a local Canadian bar turned deadly after an altercation left a 23-year-old with a promising future without life. On November 5, Hodan Hashi was killed after she was involved in a fight with another patron at a bar. Paige Theriault-Fisher, 22, was initially charged with second-degree murder but was later released on bail after the court reduced her charge to manslaughter. Her family is outraged by the decision and are actively pursuing justice, according to a local news report.
Rolling Stone

‘Shut the F–k Up, B—h’: In Newly Released Recordings, Courtney Clenney Appears to Berate and Slap Boyfriend She’s Accused of Murdering

In surreptitious cell phone recordings, Courtney Clenney can be heard berating her boyfriend Christian Obumseli, hurling insults at him, calling him a racist slur, and seemingly slapping him. The videos were taken by Obumseli on his cell phone some time before April 3, when Clenney fatally stabbed him with a six-inch kitchen knife in the couple’s luxury Miami apartment. Clenney has been charged with Obumseli’s murder, but she claims she acted in self defense. Three brief recordings were provided in the discovery phase of the murder case against Clenney and first published by the Miami Herald. Rolling Stone has...
MIAMI, FL
RadarOnline

Chris Brown Demands Trial Be Pushed In $71 Million Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown has demanded the scheduled trial date, in the case where his ex-housekeeper claimed his dog viciously attacked her, be postponed, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 33, and his lawyers have asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to push the January 3 trial date to a later date. Brown said his ex-housekeeper has yet to identify, name, or serve any of the other defendants in the case including his dog breeder. Further, he said that the housekeeper has failed to undergo appropriate medical examinations by an expert of his choosing. The stakes...
Lefty Graves

Man leaves 12-year-old daughter alone with 3 men she doesn’t know so he can meet up with girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I had been neighbors for over 11 years. I was there the day she, her husband, and their children moved into the house next to me. We became fast friends and enjoyed spending time together and watching our children play together.
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy