'You don't need to click on that email:' Local expert offers tip to avoid online scams

By Jim Gudas
 3 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) - An expert on Internet security has tips to protect yourself from a growing scam.

"Phishing"  is when scammers try to trick people into giving away personal information or log-in credentials to online accounts.

Jennifer Rominger  of the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology says the scammers pose as legitimate businesses in phone calls, emails or texts to potential victims.

“If Amazon or your bank is asking you to enter, ‘hey, we need to verify your password, or you need to enter your account information again, please click here,’ there’s always ways to verify that,” Rominger says.

She also says never click on any links or attachments in emails or texts you receive, unless you are absolutely sure the messages are legitimate.

“You don’t need to click on that email, even if you think this is legit, and it’s most likely not. Just go to your actual account and enter the data,” Rominger says.

