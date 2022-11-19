Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot while sleeping inside his home early Saturday morning, Atlanta police say.

Just after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at the 2300 block of Sandcove after finding a man with a gunshot wound.

Police said someone outside shot inside the man’s home in southwest Atlanta.

It’s unclear what led to this shooting.

The man was transported to the hospital and is alert, conscious and breathing, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

