Related
NBCMontana
Competition helps Montana food banks fight hunger
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The Can The Griz and Can The Cats food drives together brought in over 1 million pounds of food last week. Putting rivalry differences aside, the food banks in Missoula and Bozeman are thrilled to work together to help provide food for Montana and to see both communities help make a difference.
NBCMontana
Bobcats win Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Bobcats won the annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle by donating 164 units, while the Montana Grizzlies donated 100 units. The Red Cross has partnered with the universities for over 20 years, bringing in life-saving blood for those who depend on it. The...
NBCMontana
2 Montana nonprofits get biggest donations ever
Bozeman, Mont — Two Montana nonprofits got their biggest donations ever in an effort to curb homelessness. The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund makes annual awards to organizations working on the frontlines of homelessness and affordable housing. “We hope to use half of it towards building out a specific...
NBCMontana
MSU's Mellott named finalist for Walter Payton award
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Tuesday, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott was named a finalist for the Walter Payton award. The award goes to the national offensive player of the year in the FCS. This season, Mellott is third in the Big Sky with 95 rush yards a game and...
NBCMontana
Montana-grown foods to be featured in Gardiner event
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana-grown foods will be featured at the Montana Harvest of the Month event in Gardiner. Foods grown in Montana will take center stage on Dec. 2 and promote farm-to-school and farm-to-cafeteria programs. Participating sites spotlight a food by serving it in a meal, a snack or...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. gets economic boost from Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County’s economy saw a record influx of visitors and revenue surrounding last weekend’s Brawl of the Wild game. According to the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, 7,000 people came to Bozeman for the weekend. Officials said 33% of those came from Missoula, almost...
NBCMontana
Bozeman City Commissioners to hear update on mobile crisis response
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman City Commissioners will get an update on mobile crisis response efforts on Tuesday. They'll be able to ask questions to city officials and Connections Health Solutions on coordination of emergency, social, and criminal justice programs. The Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition is working to make sure...
NBCMontana
MSU football enters FCS Playoffs as #4 seed
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Selection Sunday is here and Montana State will enter the FCS playoffs as the #4 seed securing a first round bye for the second straight year. This comes after a 55-21 thumping of UM on Saturday as the Cats ended the regular season 10-1 and cliched a share of the big sky conference title for the first time since 2012.
NBCMontana
Montanans can expect crowds, long lines when traveling for Thanksgiving
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The week of Thanksgiving is here, and local airports are expecting the travel season to heat up compared with last year. We contacted both Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport and Missoula Montana Airport. Officials there are expecting record-breaking or close. Both airports are all-hands-on-deck for Thanksgiving week.
NBCMontana
Free Thanksgiving dinners to be held around western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizations are beginning to give out and plan for Thanksgiving dinners in various western Montana communities. Bozeman Real Estate Group and Bourbon are hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner open to all members of the community this Thanksgiving Day. The traditional Thanksgiving meal will be served at Bourbon, 515 W Aspen from 12-3 p.m. (just off N.7th in Midtown). All members of the community are welcome to attend. No donations are expected, but any donations made will benefit the BREG Foundation, a 501(c)(3) used for supporting local Bozeman charities that focus on kids, pets, and vets. Call 406-587-1717 for more information or visit https://bozemanrealestate.group/blog/free-thanksgiving-meals-in-bozeman.
NBCMontana
Large debris piles to be burned in Sourdough Drainage
MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Bozeman and U.S. Forest Service fire crews will burn large debris piles in Sourdough Drainage starting next week or when conditions allow. The large piles are a result of fuel reduction efforts in the city's municipal water supply associated with the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project.
NBCMontana
Bobcats offensive line 'misfit toys' come together for successful season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On social media, some say the holes the Bobcats offensive line opened in Saturday’s 55-21 win over cross-state rival UM were almost comical. As a result, the offense put up 439 yards on the ground along with four rushing touchdowns. “It wasn’t always clean --...
NBCMontana
New housing development underway in Gallatin Co.
Bozeman, Mont — Work is underway on a development to boost workforce housing in Gallatin County. Crews are hard at work at the Yellowstone Landing job site in Belgrade. Developers broke ground Monday. Phase one of the project calls for 168 units with a mix of floor plans. Phase...
NBCMontana
Belgrade woman sentenced to prison for embezzling more than $800,000
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade woman was sentenced to 16 months in prison after admitting to stealing more than $800,000 from her employer. Renae Swanson, 59, pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud while working as an accountant and controller. Swanson now faces 16 months in jail and is...
NBCMontana
Experts issue fire safety reminders this holiday season
Bozeman, Mont — This time of year brings an important safety reminder from experts about fire safety. Thanksgiving and the holiday season are almost here. People across the country are gearing up for family visits and home-cooked meals. “If you are going to enjoy your turkey fried over the...
