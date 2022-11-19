Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, stirred up controversy on Tuesday by tweeting about Coinbase Global's COIN Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings. What Happened: CZ referred to an article that stated “Coinbase Custody maintains 635,000 BTC on behalf of Grayscale” in his since-deleted tweet seen by CoinDesk. He noted that “4 months ago, Coinbase had less than 600K,” adding a link to a four-month-old article from Bitcoinist.

