Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Sees 50% Drop in Altcoins: 'Expect Bad News Soon'

Popular cryptocurrency analyst ‘Capo of Crypto’ said on Twitter that altcoins are set to drop over “40% to 50%” amid the FTX FTT/USD collapse. What Happened: Capo noticed “bearish retests everywhere” and “hidden bearish divergences” on several time frames on Wednesday. A hidden bearish divergence indicates that a particular asset will continue to drop.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Trade Higher; Dash Becomes Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices saw some recovery this morning, with prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, trading above the $16,400 level on Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the key $1,100 level. Dash DASH/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Trust...
Jim Chanos Doubles Down On Coinbase Criticism: 'It Just Doesn't Work'

American investment manager and famed short seller Jim Chanos doubled down on his criticism of Coinbase Global, Inc COIN during an interview with Srivatsan Prakash on Monday. Chanos outlined why he believes Coinbase’s business model doesn’t work and why he believes the cryptocurrency exchange may eventually fall victim to other well-known brokerages.
Binance's CZ Deletes Tweet On Coinbase Bitcoin Holdings After Armstrong Clears The Air, Crypto Twitter Erupts

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, stirred up controversy on Tuesday by tweeting about Coinbase Global's COIN Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings. What Happened: CZ referred to an article that stated “Coinbase Custody maintains 635,000 BTC on behalf of Grayscale” in his since-deleted tweet seen by CoinDesk. He noted that “4 months ago, Coinbase had less than 600K,” adding a link to a four-month-old article from Bitcoinist.
