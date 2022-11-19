ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Michigan man asks Uber driver to wait while he robbed bank, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — This Grinch did not steal Christmas, but a man named Christmas is accused of stealing money from a Michigan bank on Thursday.

Jason Gregory Christmas is accused of robbing a bank by using a ride-sharing service to take him to and from the facility and asking the driver to wait while he committed the crime, authorities said.

Christmas, 41, of Southfield, was arrested Friday and charged with robbery, trespassing and other traffic offenses, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Southfield Police Department, the robbery occurred on Thursday at a Huntington Bank shortly before 5 p.m. EST.

Police said Christmas took an Uber to the bank and asked the driver to wait while he went inside the building, WJBK-TV reported. Christmas then returned to the Uber and left the area, according to the television station.

Police said the driver was not aware of Christmas’ plans.

“This is a very unusual way to commit an armed robbery in our city,” Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren told WJBK.

The Uber driver took Christmas back to his apartment complex in Southfield, and police took him into custody.

In a body camera video released by Southfield police, Christmas can be seen with “red stuff” on his body, according to the television station. That was from dye packs that were placed with the money Christmas allegedly took.

Money pulled from Christmas’ pockets was covered in red dye, WJBK reported.

Police said the reason Christmas used a ride-share was because his license was suspended and he was concerned about driving without one, according to the television station.

“There is a lot of anxiousness to buy gifts for your loved ones,” Barren told WJBK. “This is that time of year when individuals try to take advantage of our community and commit these types of crimes.”

Christmas was booked into the Oakland County Jail and bail was set at $500,500, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

