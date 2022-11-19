ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, OH

13abc.com

Mercy Health takes mammography on the road for mobile screenings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Mercy Health announces the first mobile mammography unit for the greater Toledo area on Tuesday. According to a statement released by the health care system, the mobile mammography unit is created for patients’ convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
VAN WERT, OH
13abc.com

Major crash at Talmadge and Monroe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monroe Street is closed at Talmadge after a major crash Wednesday morning. This is an active news story. More information will be added as it is made available. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

The Red Cross is looking for heroes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross of Western Lake Erie will recognize and pay tribute to ordinary members of the community who have shown extraordinary courage, compassion, character, or humanity by saving or improving the lives of others at the 2023 Red Cross of Western Lake Erie Hero Awards.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
agdaily.com

Activists blamed in release of 40,000 mink from Ohio farm

Activists are likely to blame for the recent release of close to 40,000 mink from a farm in Van Wert County, Ohio, authorities have said. The apparent on-farm criminal activity included stolen livestock, destroyed fencing, damage to barns, graffiti, and threats to the farmer and his family, according to the Fur Commission USA. In total, the damage is estimated to be close to $1.6 million.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

MILITARY HISTORY IN PAULDING COUNTY

Tragic story of two young men from Broughton, Earnest Earl Tilley and Frank Halley Doster. Earnest was born in Broughton, Ohio, April 21, 1896. The son of George H. and Bertha Tilley. The family was living in Latty until around 1915, before moving back to Broughton. When the United States was soon to be drawn into war in Europe, men had to resister for the draft. Earnest registered in Broughton, June 5, 1917. He was listed as having a medium and slender build, gray eyes and dark brown hair. Earnest was single and working as a common laborer for Otto Slatter in Broughton. Earnest was called to serve his country, June 25, 1918.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Ella Flora to host second annual goods drive for the Bethany House

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) – Ella Floral is hosting its second annual goods drive to support the Bethany House. The drive will take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 23 at the floral and gift boutique located on 301 Superior St. in Rossford during store hours. Store hours are listed as the following: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

The Salvation Army of NW Ohio sees significant need for holiday help

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This community has an incredible heart. When there’s a need, people step up and fill it. The Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive is no exception. Hundreds of thousands of toys have been donated through the years to children who might otherwise go without any gifts at Christmas. This year, leaders at the Salvation Army say the need for help has increased significantly, and there is still plenty of time and different ways you can be part of a toy drive.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Delphos is hiring a contractor to move Gressel Drive for Lakeview Farm expansion

Delphos, OH (WLIO) - Delphos City Council is looking at hiring a contractor to move a street, so a multi-million dollar expansion project can get started. Council had their first reading to hire All Purpose Contracting to relocate Gressel Drive to the east so Lakeview Farms can build their expansion where it currently sits. Delphos had 10 bidders for the project, and All Purpose won the project with a bid of nearly $1.3 million. Lakeview Farms is investing around $27 million dollars to expand their commercial food processing plant and add warehouse space. Which would increase their Delphos plant by about 180-thousand square feet. Thanks to grants, the city has the money needed to relocate Gressel drive and start the expansion.
DELPHOS, OH

Community Policy