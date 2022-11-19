Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Sit N Bull Saloon
UNL Extension gives tips for properly preparing and keeping your Thanksgiving turkey. The latest key winner drawn in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. We're at the turning point. Warmer temperatures are on the way. Railside Christmas carries on for a 30th year. Updated: Nov. 18, 2022...
KSNB Local4
‘Freedom Factory’ set for grand opening on Black Friday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An after-school program for disabled teens is providing the kids much more recently. Our Place After School Care is not only giving teens with disabilities a place to go after school, but they’re soon going to be able to provide them a paycheck. The nonpprofit is holding a grand opening Friday for its new store named ‘Freedom Factory.’
Kearney Hub
Kearney lawn care company provides Christmas cheer to customers with light displays
KEARNEY — When Brandon Ross started his landscaping business, Ross Yard Sharks, in 2014, he wanted to find something to keep him busy in the winter — as long as it didn’t involve scooping snow. “I never liked snow removal,” Ross said with a laugh. Instead,...
Kearney Hub
Don't miss the 10th annual Christmas Backyard Barn Boutique
LITCHFIELD — The 10th annual Christmas Backyard Barn Boutique will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Zoerb Farm two miles west of Litchfield on Highway 2. More than 60 vendors will sell crafts, towels, toys, jewelry, jellies, Christmas items, cosmetics and more. Food will...
KSNB Local4
25 Keys of Christmas drawing: CNH Industrial
The Hall County Board of Commissioners heard from a company that wants to build a data center in Doniphan near the border of Hall County and Adams County. There will be no new truck wash in Grand Island. 25 Keys of Christmas drawing: Pump & Pantry. Updated: 12 hours ago.
Kearney Hub
Horizon Middle School students make a difference by donating $1,000 to Make-A-Wish Foundation
KEARNEY — Horizon Middle School student council will donate $1,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. “The students were excited to make a difference in the life of a child who has significant health issues,” said Lori Moore, HMS student council sponsor. The Kearney middle school students did two fundraisers...
Kearney Hub
Gothenburg saddles up for Pony Express tourists with new bronze statue
GOTHENBURG — The original Pony Express Station located within picturesque Gothenburg has been welcoming history enthusiasts from all around the world for more than 90 years. Located just a couple of minutes off I-80, an estimated 40,000-50,000 people visit the historical log building/museum each year. Now they have one more reason to visit: a unique Pony Express bronze statue.
Kearney Hub
COVID may be lurking like cranberry sauce this holiday
KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases drop, people are again traveling to see friends and relatives for Thanksgiving. But COVID-19 isn’t over, and while cases are minimal, the positivity rate inched upward between October and November. The bottom line: If you are sick, stay home. If you’re not sure,...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska deer season: Three hunters shot in three days
Three Nebraska deer hunters were shot by members of their own hunting parties over the weekend, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported. On Sunday, the last day of Nebraska’s rifle-deer season, a 20-year-old Indianola man was seriously injured -- and flown to Bryan’s trauma center in Lincoln -- when he was accidentally shot by another hunter in Red Willow County who was following him up an embankment.
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
klkntv.com
Man gets 13 years after being found with 14 pounds of drugs near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A San Francisco man will spend over a decade in prison after being caught with several pounds of meth in Grand Island, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, 29, was sentenced Monday in Lincoln to 13 years in prison for possession of 500...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
KSNB Local4
Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman connected to international scam network
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
KSNB Local4
Kearney woman accused of setting fire with baby in home
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney woman is facing felony charges and is accused of setting fire to a bedroom in her apartment and endangering her baby. Court records show Amanda Celestino, 35, is charged with First Degree Arson, Child Abuse and Criminal Mischief Intentional Property Damage. A hearing on the case is pending in Buffalo County Court.
agupdate.com
21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer
Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world. Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground. The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
KSNB Local4
Mary Lanning Healthcare restricting visitors due to COVID, RSV
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare announced temporary visitor restrictions Friday, due to the high levels of COVID, RSV and other respiratory illness among children in the Hastings area. In a statement, Mary Lanning said visitors must be at least 14 years old in order to visit the Family...
