The Beauty and Poetry of the Heavens
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark Breen, Planetarium Director and Senior Meteorologist of the Fairbanks Museum, will present the next OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program ‘The Beauty and Poetry of the Heavens: The Ancient Teachings of Aratus’ on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield.
Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield’s Annual Downtown Holiday Program will take place on Friday, Dec. 2. Once again, the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Springfield On The Move are teaming up to bring an evening of family fun and cheer to the community. Festivities will kick off with Springfield On The Move’s Sticker Map, starting at 4 p.m. at 41 Main St. At the end of the treasure hunt, children can turn in their completed maps at 41 Main St. in for a goodie bag and the opportunity to select from an assortment of handmade mittens and hats, donated by Knit Wits.
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
Fun, food, and fine shopping at Weston’s Christmas Bazaar
WESTON, Vt. – If you have chosen to spend your Thanksgiving weekend amidst the tranquility and stark beauty of Vermont’s “Stick Season”, it doesn’t mean you don’t have access to a superior shopping experience. On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, Weston’s Christmas Bazaar will again take place at the Weston Playhouse. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is no admission charge. Now in its 41st year, the Weston Bazaar just keeps getting better, with more and more artisans the level of merchandise has evolved over the years from trinkets to treasures.
Springfield Town Library Happenings
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has planned activities for all ages the next couple of weeks. Preschool Story Time has resumed; meet other caregivers and their little ones in the children’s room of the library on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Dec. 20. Expect a fun time, filled with stories, songs, and activities.
Keene, N.H., offers comfort food, public art and live entertainment
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lindy's Diner in downtown Keene, N.H., has been a staple in the city for more than 60 years. Keene International Market is a food store selling hard-to-find products from more than 30 countries around the world. https://keeneinternationalmarket.com/. The Keene Mural Project features more than a half...
Featured pets
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Doberman fans feast your eyes on these beauties! Brownie and Little Sister are 9-month-old half Doberman Pinscher puppies, with docked tails, longing for families to call their very own. We are not looking to place them together, but hoping they have homes for the holidays. They do well with other dogs and did not mind the cats. For more information, call 802-885-3997 or to adopt one go to www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only.
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
Christmas Trees in Grafton
GRAFTON Vt, – Once again the Grafton Fire/Rescue Auxiliary will be selling trees for the holiday season to benefit its Scholarship Fund. These are fresh cut Vt. grown trees and will only be available for two days, Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. Look for the trees on display by the Phelps Barn at the Grafton Inn right in the center of Grafton Village from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. both days.
Who put the jam in Ed’s boots?
CHESTER, Vt. – Most readers will be aware of high school yearbooks. Yearbooks have not always been around. Here I shed light on what existed before yearbooks. This history would apply to most New England towns. Autograph albums. The earliest artifacts I have seen regarding organized classes are autograph...
Bruce Alan Van Tassell, 1950-2022
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Bruce Alan Van Tassell died on Nov. 14, 2022, with his sister at his side, after a long battle with cancer. Bruce was born in 1950 in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. and grew up on Lake Waccabuc in South Salem, N.Y. He was a champion wrestler at John Jay High School in Cross River, N.Y., where he met the love of his life, Carolyn McEnaney. Carolyn’s father inspired Bruce to study Industrial Arts at Buffalo State University. Bruce and Carolyn reunited during their senior year in college, graduating in the spring of 1972, and marrying in July at Carolyn’s parents’ home in Windsor, Vt.
“Joe Iconis” and “The Winter Cabaret” at Weston
WESTON, Vt. – Weston Theater Company presents two special events for the holiday season starting with “A Weston Winter Cabaret,” back for its fifth year at Walker Farm. Join Weston Young Company alumni on Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. for two fabulous evenings filled with seasonal music and mayhem. This fun, festive show directed by special guests, cabaret maestro Tim Fort, and returning cabaret veteran Piper Goodeve, is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. This event is a benefit for the Weston Young Company program.
Plymouth Notch to Celebrate the Season with a Holiday Open House, Dec. 3
PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. — In 1923, with the press of a button, President Coolidge illuminated the electric lights on the nation’s Christmas tree during the first National Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington, D.C. In honor of that momentous occasion, the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is hosting its Holiday Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Full online edition: The Shopper 11-23-22
The full online edition is the same as our weekly printed publication. This week’s edition of The Shopper features: Rockingham discusses Transportation Center; Elks Student of the Month; First grade students plant promises; Springfield’s Local Loyalty Program; and Bellows Falls Local Holiday Card Program. Every publication also has...
Julia H. Pierson, 1935-2022
TYSON, Vt. – Julia H. Pierson, 86, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born Nov. 18, 1935 at her home in Tyson, Vt. the daughter of James O. and Violet M. (Tucker) Massey. She attended the Tyson School.
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
What you can expect to pay for a Christmas tree this year
22News explains what to expect when searching for a Christmas tree this year.
SEVCA assists with heat and utilities
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Are you concerned about heating your home? Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) offers a variety of services and supports for eligible Windham and Windsor County residents. There are a number of programs available to keep you warm through the cold months. The state offers a Seasonal Fuel Assistance program. This benefit is issued once a year in November, and households can access it by applying online or in person at their local Economic Services office. If you have access to the internet, you can find the application at www.dcf.vermont.gov/esd/applicants/mybenefits. If you need support to access the application or other assistance, call SEVCA at 800-464-9951 and listen to the auto-prompt for your local family services office.
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO resigns
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has resigned after more than four years in the role, according to an announcement from the hospital Tuesday. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, board chair Mark Foley Jr. said in the press release. Prior to...
