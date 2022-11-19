ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The story behind most beautiful lobby in San Francisco, 450 Sutter St.

It’s possible if, say, you’re in a mad rush to get a tooth pulled and don’t look up, you could miss it. But if you take a second to glance around in the lobby of 450 Sutter, you’ll see one of the most ornate architectural spaces in San Francisco, hidden in a dentists’ skyscraper a block north of Union Square.
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER

International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
First Taste: Damansara's long-awaited restaurant puts Malaysian food on the SF map

SF’s food scene is teeming with exorbitantly priced, highly styled restaurants that turn eating from a simple pleasure into a production. It’s a route chef Tracey Goh could have taken with her first brick-and-mortar restaurant Damansara, fetching top dollar for her comforting laksas and bright satays. But the proprietress of the wildly popular Malaysian pop-ups that have been feeding the city for almost a decade opted for a more accessible approach, instead.
Mayor Breed, Downtown Leaders Plan To Rezone Union Square

Union Square’s holiday decor summons up a fair bit of nostalgia for Bay Area residents, but on Tuesday, it served as a reminder that the iconic shopping district must change in order to survive. Against that backdrop, Mayor London Breed and a host of business leaders unveiled a new...
22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)

Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
7 Delicious Jewish Restaurants and Bakeries In SF

Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.
6 splendid homes in the San Francisco Bay Area

San Francisco Courtesy image Owen Kennerly designed this 2015 condo building, near the Mission and Castro districts and a block from the Valencia Corridor. This top-floor three-bedroom unit features a walnut-clad entry with hidden built-in study, an open chef's kitchen, and a two-story vaulted great room with designer lighting, oversize windows, and glass doors to a landscaped private deck with outdoor shower. Courtesy image Amenities include garage space and storage. $2,695,000. Jonathan Deason, Vanguard Properties/Luxury Portfolio International, (415) 412-7659. Calistoga Courtesy image The 22-acre property anchored by this five-bedroom home lies in the Mayacamas Mountains between Napa and Sonoma. The 2020 Signum-designed modular house...
South S.F. biotech firm's big bet

Bioforcetech, a waste management company operating out of South San Francisco and Milan, is part of a pioneering global movement to pit clean technology against one of the world’s filthiest industries. Its goal is to redefine the sewage supply chain with biochar. “I see it as the final solution,”...
