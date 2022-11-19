Famously delicious and nourishing, “Jewish food” can refer to a variety of dishes found across the Jewish diaspora. Some but not all of the restaurants on this list are kosher, and you’ll find culinary traditions that range from Tel Aviv to New York City and beyond. It’s a good place to start for anyone looking to explore and enjoy Jewish food traditions here in SF. This new bakery and cafe in Hayes Valley celebrates the foods and flavors of the Jewish diaspora with treats like poppyseed walnut babka, eggplant feta bourekas, and savory breakfast platters. It’s a unique, inspiring, and delicious addition to SF’s world-class bakery scene. Location: 198 Gough Street As a branch of the popular Spanish-themed North Beach restaurant, Red Window, Little Red Window focuses on Jewish deli classics like house-made matzo ball soup, cold smoked salmon, and their hot pastrami sandwich made with house-cured smoked pastrami.

