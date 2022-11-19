Indiana high school basketball Class 3A preview: What to know about Indy-area teams

Here is a look at the local Class 3A boys basketball sectional fields (teams ranked in order of finish, by sectional):

Defending state champion: Beech Grove

Local sectional winners in 2021-22: Beech Grove, Brebeuf Jesuit, Danville

Sectional 24

New Castle (17-5)

Jay County (21-5)

Yorktown (10-15)

Delta (12-12)

Hamilton Heights (10-12) – Coach Chad Ballenger has a team that will be young, inexperienced and undersized with just one starter returning in 5-11 junior Tillman Etchison (12.0 ppg, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds). Other projected starters are 6-1 senior Evan Williamson (4.7 ppg, 49% 3-point shooter), 6-1 senior Maddox Bohland (3.1 ppg, 2.4 rebounds), 6-1 junior John Irion and 6-foot junior Sam Dawson. Others in the rotation for playing time are 5-7 senior Cooper Vondersaar (2.1 ppg, 1.5 assists), 5-8 junior Phoenix Vondersaar, 6-1 junior Simon Knott, 6-6 junior Isaiah Grimsey, 6-1 senior Braylon Collins, 5-8 senior Colin Kuhn, 6-foot junior Nathan Yoder and 5-10 sophomore Tyler Champion.

Frankton (13-10)

Centerville (0-22)

Sectional 25

Lebanon (16-9) – Coach Albert Hendrix has only two starters returning, but has plenty of varsity experience from a team that shared the Sagamore Conference title a year ago. The starting lineup will have 6-foot senior Korbyn Sloggett (7.9 ppg, 3.5 rebounds), 6-2 senior Jake Burns (7.3 ppg, 34% 3-point shooter), 5-11 senior Kayden Sloggett (5.2 ppg, 37% 3-point shooter), 6-3 sophomore Jack Ferrell (4.8 ppg, 72% field goals) and 5-11 sophomore Kaden Lark. Others in the main rotation are 6-3 senior Caleb Linton, 6-4 senior Landon Fouts, 6-1 senior Cayden Young, 6-1 sophomore Wesley Byrd and 6-foot sophomore Joel Acton. The Tigers will count shooting and quickness as strengths.

Danville (21-6) – Brian Barber goes into his 24th season as coach with a strong foundation of returning letterman and young talent. Barber expects 6-2 junior Caden Collins (7.8 ppg, 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists), 6-6 sophomore Jace Scrafton (5.1 ppg, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists), 6-7 Evan Lawrence (3.9 ppg, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists) and 5-8 freshman Elijah Tricker to start. Competing for the final starting spot and playing time will be 6-4 junior Zachary Waits, 6-1 junior Owen Collier (1.0 ppg), 6-foot junior Jonah Thieman, 6-5 junior Tray Ross, 6-1 junior Lukas McMahon, 5-11 sophomore Steven Webb and 5-10 junior Braden Shelley. Danville reached the regional final last year, losing to eventual state champion Beech Grove.

Tri-West (15-10) – First-year coach Jay Doane takes over a program that played for a sectional championship last season and returns two starters from that team in 5-11 junior Drew Miller (6.0 ppg, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists) and 6-foot junior Max Robertson (7.6 ppg, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists). Other projected starters are 5-7 senior Grant Oldham (2.8 ppg, 1.1 assists), 6-foot senior Ian Rench (1.6 ppg) and 6-3 senior Karan Deep (1.0 ppg, 1.1 rebounds). Other projected contributors are 5-8 senior Isaiah Yarber, 6-3 junior Landon Gardner, 6-3 junior Griffin Cole, 5-11 junior Jimmy Sorgi and 6-6 sophomore Wes Ward.

Western Boone (8-13) – Second-year coach Dustin Oakley brings back 6-foot senior Marcus Stepp (7.9 ppg, 2.5 assists), 6-foot senior Kaden Bennington (5.6 ppg, 1.1 assists) and 5-11 senior Levi LaGrange (1.6 ppg, 1.9 rebounds), who will be joined in the starting lineup by 6-3 senior Jaxson Gott and 6-4 senior Luke Barta. Others competing for playing time are 6-3 senior Josiah Smith, 6-3 senior Blake Miller, 5-9 sophomore Marcus Fortner and 5-8 sophomore Gavin Hawkins.

Crawfordsville (17-6)

Monrovia (6-17) – Monrovia’s unlikely run deep into the football state tournament will mean a late start for coach Nick Hinojosa’s full squad, which will be relatively inexperienced and young. Expected starters will be 6-foot junior Tucker Rahn (10.2 ppg, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 37% 3-pointers), 6-3 senior Riley Corona, 6-2 freshman Clay Tharp, 5-7 junior Jayden Jones and 6-1 senior Dustin Kostrzewski (1.6 ppg, 1.2 rebounds). Also competing for playing time are 6-2 sophomore Hayden McCloud, 6-2 senior Jackson Faires, 6-3 junior Eli Welch, 5-8 freshman Harrison Craney, 6-2 freshman Hayden Najera and 6-11 sophomore Carter Arnold.

Sectional 26

Northview (17-10)

West Vigo (13-12)

Edgewood (12-14)

Indian Creek (5-17) – Coach Drew Glentzer will have a young team with just one senior in 5-9 guard Aiden Pemberton (3.0 ppg). Other projected starters are 6-4 sophomore Landon Sichting (12.0 ppg, 7.0 rebounds), 6-1 sophomore Adam Crouch (7.0 ppg, 2.0 assists), 6-foot junior Trent Volz (3.0 ppg, 2.0 rebounds) and 5-10 junior Carter Modlin (4.0 ppg, 4.0 rebounds). Other projected contributors are 6-5 sophomore Bob Emberton, 6-2 junior Brady Connell, 5-10 junior Jackson Wise, 6-foot junior Caleb Yount and 6-1 sophomore Brayden Lowhorn.

Owen Valley (9-13)

South Vermillion (12-13)

Brown County (2-20)

Sectional 27

Guerin Catholic (14-11) – Coach Bobby Allen has four of his six top players returning and more depth and athleticism. Allen expects to start 6-foot junior Robert Sorensen (9.5 ppg, 3.7 rebounds, 45% 3-pointers), 6-4 Lucas Parker (8.7 ppg, 2.8 rebounds, 43% 3-pointers), 5-11 senior Kamea Chandler (5.7 ppg, 38% 3-pointers), 6-2 junior Jack Cherry (4.2 ppg, 3.2 rebounds) and 6-7 Dylan Murans, a transfer from Carmel. Others competing in the rotation are 6-7 junior Ryan Zimmerman, 6-3 junior Josh Holba (2.2 ppg, 1.6 rebounds), 6-2 senior Ty Sanders, 6-2 sophomore Julian Melendez, 6-5 sophomore Bryson Cardinal, 6-1 sophomore Malcolm Houze, 6-3 junior Andy Caron and 5-11 junior Ben Grissom.

Heritage Christian (12-12) – The Eagles have one of the state’s top players in senior guard and Purdue commit Myles Colvin, who averaged 18.4 points per game as a junior. Coach Warren Wallace will also have senior guards Dylan Doss and Isaac Wilson in the starting lineup, along with senior forward Nolen Duncan and junior center Luke Peters. Other contributors will be junior forwards DJ Greene and Landon Schnippel, junior guards Cole Louden, Spencer Deaton and Tyler Allemeier and freshman guard Josh McGee.

Brebeuf Jesuit (18-8) – Former Brebeuf assistant Allen Glunt comes back to lead the program after one season at Tri-West. There is not a lot of experience here, though there is talent with 6-3 junior Reis Butcher (2.8 ppg, 1.8 rebounds), 6-1 senior Cameron Freeman (2.7 ppg, 1.4 assists), 6-4 junior Evan Haywood, 6-4 senior Merrick Macaluso (2.0 ppg) and 6-6 junior Quinn Warren expected to start. Other contributors will be 6-4 senior Jaren Bowling, 6-foot junior Javawn Brooks, 6-3 senior Alex Hill, 5-9 junior Will Ryan and 5-11 junior Sam Sherman. Brebeuf won the sectional last year before falling to Danville in the regional semifinal.

Bishop Chatard (16-8) – The Trojans lose quite a bit of talent and experience from last year’s team that started 13-0, including A.J. Roseman, T.J. Alexander and Carter St. John. Coach Kenny Roseman does have some veterans returning, including 6-4 senior Robert Davidson (10.0 ppg, 4.9 rebounds) and 6-3 senior Wade McAllister (3.9 ppg, 2.6 rebounds). Others moving up from the junior varsity are 5-10 junior Colin Guy, 6-2 senior Nolan Stiffler, 6-foot junior Scotty Semler, 6-5 senior Drew VanVleet, 6-3 senior Drew Knapp and 5-8 senior Sam Lewis. Freshman guard Ethan Roseman is a name to watch and should have an early impact. Chatard lost to Guerin Catholic by eight points last year in the sectional semifinal.

Shortridge (3-19) – Third-year coach Drew Fountain had a team that battled injuries last season, but will be more experienced and healthy to start this season. The projected starters are 5-11 senior Ethan Powell (11.6 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals), 6-3 senior Elias Diallo (11.3 ppg, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals), 6-1 senior Josh Stigger (6.3 ppg, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists), 5-10 sophomore Ethan Martin (7.4 ppg, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds) and 6-3 senior James Johnson. Others in the rotation are 5-10 senior Israel Macon (5.0 ppg), 5-9 sophomore Terrance Meredith (4.1 ppg, 1.2 assists), 6-3 sophomore Kurtland Moore (1.5 ppg, 2.1 rebounds), 6-2 junior James Lee, 5-9 senior Andreas Wiggins and 5-8 freshman Jamonte White.

Herron (10-13) – Coach Starlin Stevens goes into his third season with a team that will be small but can shoot and play up-tempo on offense and defense. The top returner is 6-foot senior Natraile Frierson (10.1 ppg). He will be joined by 5-11 senior Shonn Love and three first-year varsity players in 6-1 sophomore Braylin Stevens, 6-3 sophomore Benen Newcomb and 6-2 sophomore Israel Cozart.

Sectional 28

Beech Grove (22-6) – There has not been much time to enjoy the program’s first state championship after the arrest of former coach Mike Renfro on drug charges. The Hornets go into this season with former assistant Joe Rihm coaching a veteran group with eight seniors and high expectations. The starting lineup will be a four-guard group with 6-3 senior Jeremiah Alexander (9.3 ppg, 4.2 assists), 6-foot senior Jeremiah Tate (9.5 ppg, 2.7 assists, 2.5 steals), 6-1 senior Jaleel Edwards (6.4 ppg, 2.0 rebounds) and 5-11 senior Adrian Holland (4.7 ppg, 1.6 assists). The other starter will be 6-5 senior Cam Brown (6.8 ppg, 2.6 rebounds, 40% 3-pointers). Other contributors will be 6-5 senior Rylan Horen (3.6 ppg, 2.0 rebounds), 5-11 senior Skylar Thacker (2.5 ppg), 6-1 senior Logan Muffler (1.2 ppg) and 5-10 senior Branden O’Kelley (1.0 ppg).

Cardinal Ritter (11-11) – First-year coach Derrick Williams is optimistic for a successful season, though this will be a team that lacks varsity experience. The top returning scorer is 5-11 senior Mikial Miller (10.8 ppg, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists), who will be joined by projected starters in 6-3 senior Benny Smith (2.4 ppg), 5-11 junior Xavier Highbaugh, a transfer from Roncalli, 5-11 junior Dylan Hopf and 6-6 freshman Terry Robinson. Others in the mix for playing time are 6-5 sophomore Kasien Stevenson, 5-11 senior Savion Brown, 6-4 senior Josh Adams, 6-3 sophomore Mekhi Campbell and 6-5 senior Yanis Nebout.

Speedway (7-15) – Chuck Bennett goes into his 20th season at Speedway with a team that will look to 6-5 senior Nate Matelic (14.6 ppg, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists), 5-11 senior Cale Bennett (9.8 ppg, 2.7 rebounds, 34.8% 3-point shooter) and 6-4 senior Creighton Bennett. Landon Short, a 6-4 junior, averaged 4.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season. Devin Robinson, a 5-10 junior, is also expected to be a major contributor. Others in the mix are juniors Damola Ajani, Blessin Bambo and Toby Cork, sophomore Camden Bennett and freshmen Jazz Coleman and Drew Matelic.

Christel House Manual (12-10) – The Eagles return three starters for coach Robert Orkman and will be led by 5-11 senior Donovan Pruitt (13.6 ppg, 4.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds), who is 127 points from 1,000 for his career. Other returning starters are 6-foot senior Ashton Sharkey (8.1 ppg, 4.9 assists, 35% 3-point shooter) and 6-4 senior Javon Tyler (4.5 ppg, 4.9 assists, 3.0 rebounds). One of the area’s top freshmen, 6-foot guard Dave Brigham Jr., will also play a key role. The Eagles will look to 6-2 junior Jaden Davis, 5-11 senior Terrance Hill, 6-1 sophomore Joshia Jackson, 6-6 senior Dominic Cooper and 6-4 senior James Traut for depth.

Washington (18-9) – Coach Aaron Hogg has a talented but young and inexperienced roster. The starters are expected to be 5-10 junior Wes Stelus, 6-1 junior Dave Leye, 6-foot junior Mirko Dedeic, 6-2 junior Demarcus Dorsey and 6-11 junior Clem Butler. Adding depth will be 6-1 junior Malik Starks, 6-5 junior Elijah Sanders, 5-11 sophomore Mikell Martin and 6-2 sophomore Jaylind Johnson.

Purdue Poly (11-15) – First-year coach Aaron Story takes over a program that will be playing in the sectional for the first time. The top player is 6-foot senior Juju Primus (15.3 ppg, 3.1 rebounds), who is just 40 points away from becoming the program’s first 1,000-point scorer. He will be joined by returning starters in 6-3 senior Christian Perkins (9.1 ppg, 2.4 rebounds) and 6-2 senior Gabriel Story (3.5 ppg, 1.6 rebounds). Other projected starters are 6-1 junior Antwan Dorsett and 6-foot junior Kaleb Tate. This team lacks size, but has good ballhandling and speed. Others in the mix are 6-3 sophomore Damion Green, 6-1 senior Ernest Simmons and 5-9 sophomore James Long Jr.

