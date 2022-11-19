Read full article on original website
Related
Lone Wolf Bursts Out Of The Woods, Chases Cyclist Down The Path In Frightening Video
I’ve been floating the idea of getting a mountain bike and hitting the trails for some quality outdoors time, but after watching this I may have to throw that out the window. A cyclist in Hoge Veluwe National Park in the Netherlands got the scare of a lifetime while...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Fall Colours and Dusty Corners in the Cascades with Sam Schultz and Myles Trainer.
As summer transitions into fall, the urge to head into the alpine one more time before winter takes hold is a pull shared by many. A feeling of urgency and desire. One final ride, a last call for the mountain peaks. Last October Sam Schultz and Myles Trainer headed into...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Back to the Basics Episode 1 - Conquering Nerves
As a current Pinkbike presenter, and also a mountain bike industry member for 11 years, I’ve followed many different avenues of the sport since I began biking in 2011. Back then, I lived in Colorado where cross-country riding was booming, enduro racing was just becoming a thing and I remember being covered in bruises from hurling myself down the Rocky Mountain singletrack. Since those days, I migrated north and wiggled my way into the bike industry, working at a shop in Whistler for 8 years before eventually finding my way here, to Pinkbike.
Pinkbike.com
Photo Epic: Dolomiti - Exploring & Shooting in Cortina
New bikes, new territories, autumn conditions; the dream for any MTB photographer. This October Intense asked me to shoot a new big-wheel version of their main enduro machine, the Tracer. The brief was especially last minute and especially open. Love that. Creative freedom in a novel place; the total opposite of how most of summer season goes for me with the World Cups. The only certainties were that we had just two days for the job and that the bike was on a flight to Europe, to the home of multi-time Italian national champion, Francesco Colombo. A quiet, modest, former World Cup racer with a lot of style, together with a do-it-all gravity-oriented bike, sounded like a good combo to me. Better take it somewhere cool.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Morgane Jonnier Hits a Huge Road Gap in 'Overcome'
Between enduro and freeride, Morgane Jonnier faces her fears and steps out of her comfort zone. After a day of riding and the advice of Kevin Kalkoff, she was able to climb this mountain to cross this ocean: the road gap of Mount Veyrier. Only a few seconds, allowing it to settle permanently in the European gravity scene.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Bald Eagle Takes Out Fawn Swimming In Lake
Sorry vegans, but this proves America is the land of being free and eating meat. The Bald Eagle, on top of being one of the apex predators of the sky, is a long standing symbol of the United States of America, representing the freedoms and opportunities available to those who live here. There’s no way to see one of these badass birds soaring down a river and not get a tear in your eye or look for a flag to salute…
Advnture
Watch ambitious sheepdog 'herding' enormous moose on Utah hiking trail
A hiker has shared a video of his dog, an Australian Shepherd, attempting to 'herd' a huge moose on a trail in Utah. He posted the video on TikTok (opens in new tab) with the caption "The time we thought my dog just had the zoomies but he was actually herding a moose towards us."
Pinkbike.com
Amaury Pierron Breaks his Collarbone
Amaury Pierron has revealed on social media that he has broken his collarbone. After a great 2022 season taking the overall title, Amaury Pierron has not had the best start to his off-season training after breaking his collarbone. Amaury has already had surgery for the injury and is now starting his recovery before he can get back on the bike and continue his preparations for the 2023 season. With a late start of June 9 next year Amaury has plenty of time to fully heal and train before he needs to get between the tape for the first World Cup.
Pinkbike.com
Video: In The Hills Gang Goes to Canada: Heathens' Voyage 2
In The Hills Gang presents part 2 of the Heathens' Voyage Road Trip series, this time through Whistler, Kamloops, and Squamish. Canada left all of us with broken bikes and broken bodies, but we are stoked on the trip. Special thanks to 686, Shadow Conspiracy, Soundboks, Versus Tires, Sensus Grips, and Tirefire for the support. Thank you to Big Ship Media House, Kevin Simpers, Eric Cook, Daniel Rhodes, and Graham Fee for the work behind the camera.
Field & Stream
Last Chance at a Mountain Mule Deer
WE RODE the horses across the valley and up the mountain until they got too tired to go any farther. Then we tied them off, strapped on our packs, and started hiking. Our guide, Spencer Strike, led me and my friend David Herman past the treeline, into the rocks, and across a scree-covered slope where we planned to ambush a mule deer.
Gravel riders ready? Here are the registration dates for gravel’s biggest events
Events sell out quickly. The 2023 gravel season awaits!
11 best men’s trail running shoes for taking on tough, off-road terrain
There are a few adjustments necessary when you make the jump from road to trail running. You’ll be swapping street lights for a head torch, tarmac for turf and your latest pair of road racers for something with a bit more traction.Think of trail running shoes as the 4x4 equivalent of the pair of shoes you regularly lace up for your ParkRun, offering even more protection and stability from the upper to the midsole, while the outsole is similar to a 4x4 tyre, with a larger tread block and deeper lugs, allowing them to get better purchase on tough terrains...
Pinkbike.com
Berd Release 1400 Gram Enduro Ready String-Spoke Wheelset
You may well remember Berd's very different take on the mountain bike wheel, that we reviewed in 2020. The XC33 wheels had an impressive weight and offered a compliant ride. No surprise, really, considering the spokes were made of what appeared to be string. Now, before you think it, using...
WATCH: Ibex Impossibly Stand Hundreds of Feet Up on Massive Sheer Dam Face
When National Geographic and Disney Plus team up for an incredible wildlife documentary adventure we can expect some wild excitement. And some daring maneuvers, apparently! A recent video from National Geographic TV shows the jaw-dropping wildlife moment when an ibex stands hundreds of feet up a wall. Expertly scaling a sheer dam face.
BBC
Lake District: Warning after walkers get lost in the dark
Mountain rescuers in the Lake District are warning walkers to be aware of how quickly night falls in the winter after a group got lost. Four women became disorientated in the dark near Threshwaite Mouth in Hartsop, Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team said. The group did not have a torch but...
gripped.com
Adam Ondra’s Hardest Rock Climbs, Including His New 5.15c
This week, Adam Ondra made what he calls the “second hardest route of my life” with his redpoint of Zvěřinec 5.15c (9b+) at his home crag of Moravian Karst in Czechia. The route name translates to “menagerie,” and features two distinct halves, a 5.15a followed by a 5.15b.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air
Watch This Tree Climber Come Face-To-Face With a Cougar, 30 Feet in the Air. Regardless of how on-brand it is for some animals to do certain things, it is still baffling that they are capable of some cool tricks. Climbing is one of the many things some animals can do that still seems oddly strange. It is common knowledge that climbing is second nature to animals like monkeys or koalas, but it is fascinating to see when other animals, like big cats, do it. Imagine going tree climbing and coming face to face with a big cat like a cougar. This is exactly what a man experienced in a viral video.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Meet Kiran MacKinnon, Santa Cruz's Human Suspension Dyno
Kiran MacKinnon is a human dyno. When Santa Cruz Bicycles needs to test, experiment and validate suspension then Kiran is the one of the main people we call on to do that work. Not only is he an extremely talented bike rider and incredibly knowledgeable about suspension, but he can actually interpret and translate what he's feeling in a way that he can communicate to the rest of the engineering team. This enables them to cross-reference the data they've collected with real life, on-trail experience to build better bikes and provide the right setup for our riders.
WATCH: Moronic Tourists Walk Dangerously Close to Colorado Bull Elk
If you’re looking for your daily dose of moronic national park tourists, then look no further. The following video captures several groups of tourists as they walk dangerously close to some Colorado bull elk in Estes Park. As soon as the video begins, we can see the danger, with...
