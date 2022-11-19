Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
Related
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions stifle Giants in Week 11
The Detroit Lions (4-6) forced the New York Giants (7-3) into an uncharacteristically sloppy game while taking away the league’s leading rusher during their 31-18 win in Week 11. Detroit created three takeaways, the most any defense has against New York this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants...
Everything the Minnesota Vikings said after losing 40-3 to the Dallas Cowboys
All of the quotes from postgame media scrums, postgame press conferences and more
Click2Houston.com
Body-slammed: Texans rookie Dameon Pierce power bombed by Commanders DT, running game shut down
HOUSTON – Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce plunged into the line of scrimmage, a path that brought him directly into the grasp of massive Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway. Ridgeway didn’t make a routine tackle on Pierce, though. Instead, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound former Dallas Cowboys fifth-round...
Patrick Mahomes threw one of the coolest passes of his career and NFL fans were in awe
Patrick Mahomes has already made a ton of memorable throws during his still young NFL career, throws that have had NFL fans in awe of his ridiculous abilities. He can just make the impossible look really easy. Well, Mahomes did it again Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers when...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday
The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Nick Sirianni didn't hold back after Eagles beat Colts — this one was for Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the...
Commanders BREAKING: DE Chase Young Activated to 53-Man Roster
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
CBS Sports
Joe Burrow calls win over Steelers 'one of my favorite'; QB shares his postgame message to Kenny Pickett
PITTSBURGH -- Joe Burrow adjusted his hair, then exhaled before beginning his postgame press conference. With the booming sound of the Bengals' celebratory locker room music echoing behind him, the Bengals quarterback shared the significance of Sunday's 37-30 win. After an 0-2 start, the defending AFC champions now stand at...
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Legacy at Stake Deciding Between Cowboys and Giants
Regardless of which team he chooses, here’s why it’s worth getting sucked back into the hype surrounding his return.
AFC East standing after Week 11: Dolphins win during bye week
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins got some much-needed rest, as they enjoyed their bye week. They were the last of all teams in the division to get the break, and it came at an opportune time, as they’re 7-3 but have a few players nursing some injuries. It’s the...
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Texas makes big leap, Kentucky plummets in updated Coaches Poll after rough week
College basketball coaches across the country were most impressed this week by Michigan State, Kansas, Illinois and Texas, if you were to read into the ballots they cast for Monday's Coaches Poll. The four teams were the biggest risers in the second in-season rankings of the season, with both Kansas and Texas coming in at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, behind No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Houston.
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: USC vaults to No. 5, Clemson remains behind LSU, Alabama in top 25
With the top four teams in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings all holding serve after emerging victorious last week, the fourth edition of the CFP top 25 released Tuesday night was largely uneventful. Reigning national champion Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot with Ohio State just behind it. Michigan and TCU rounded out what the top four after staving off upsets last Saturday with walk-off field goals.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
Comments / 0