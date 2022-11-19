Hueneme High football team's run ends with semifinal loss at Valley Christian

CERRITOS — Ryan Frazier pulled his players in close.

In one final huddle, the Hueneme High interim head coach shared his appreciation for the efforts that turned a potential roller coaster of a season into a historic ride.

“Coming into the season, we didn’t know how far we could take this,” said Frazier, who took over the program after Jon Mack stepped down on the eve of the season. “We enjoyed the run. We came so close. I’m extremely proud of how everyone played this year.”

Playing in its first sectional semifinal in 24 years, Hueneme fell to host Cerritos-Valley Christian, 28-14, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 semifinals Friday night at Crusader Field.

Dynamic sophomore running back Jojo Apisala rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries and junior quarterback Joe DeYoung threw for two TDs and ran for another as Valley Christian (6-7) advanced to play Lancaster in the final.

Senior receiver Robert Barrera pulled in 11 catches for 212 yards to lead Hueneme, which only allowed seven points in the second half.

“I’m obviously absolutely proud of the way these guys competed, everything they overcome on a daily basis,” Frazier said. “They played their hearts out and put this program in a good position for the future.”

Playing for its first berth in a sectional final, Hueneme (6-7) just couldn’t finish enough drives to take advantage.

It turned the ball over four times and came up empty in Valley Christian territory on six different possessions.

“That’s the tough part, man,” Frazier said. “We picked the worst time to play one of our worst games.”

The Vikings ended possessions on the Valley Christian 11-, 14-, 18-, 28-, 29- and 38-yard lines.

“There were moments when we really needed to execute,” Frazier said. “We didn’t really get the best of it in the key moments.”

Hueneme had been powered into the semifinals by its ground game. Junior Aiden Avitia had rushed for 453 yards and five TDs in playoff wins over Linfield Christian and Santa Ana Valley.

But Valley Christian knocked Avitia out of the game in the second half and limited the Vikings to 55 rushing yards and a TD on 33 carries.

The Vikings pivoted to the air. Quarterback Josiah Sanchez completed 18 of 40 passes for 334 yards, a TD and two interceptions.

Cerritos-Valley Christian is no stranger to Ventura County football semifinalists. It was the semifinal hurdle for St. Bonaventure in 2001, Oaks Christian in 2002, Oak Park in 2004, and Santa Clara in 2007.

Mack, who also coached the St. Bonaventure team which won the Division XI semifinal at Valley Christian in 2001, was on the field in a Hueneme sweatshirt shaking hands with old friends and foes before the game.

After a scoreless first quarter, Valley Christian capitalized on a Hueneme fumble to build a 14-0 lead.

Two plays after Apisala’s 3-yard TD run opened the scoring, Valley Christian recovered a fumble on the Hueneme 30.

Three plays later, DeYoung’s 24-yard scoring strike to Casey Bouma doubled the Valley Christian lead with 10:36 left in the first half.

Hueneme recovered quickly to tie the game.

Sanchez hit Barrera for a 57-yard gain and, on the next snap, found JoJo Velasco for a 23-yard scoring strike. The PAT was wide.

On the next Hueneme possession, Barrera made a diving catch for a 23-yard gain on third-and-5 and Avitia carried three times in the red zone to set up a 1-yard TD run by Josiah Gipson.

Avitia followed with a conversion run to tie the game at 14-14 with 4:29 left in the half.

The game swung back to Valley Christian when it again recovered a fumble in Hueneme territory less than two minutes later.

DeYoung’s 23-yard scoring strike to Jaden Hernandez on third-and-13 put Hueneme down, 21-14, with 42 seconds left in the half.

“We’ve had some bad tendencies on third and long this year,” Frazier said. “We’ve tried to fix it. But it was a bad time to make that mistake again.”

Hueneme nearly answered before halftime, driving to the Valley Christian 11 in the final seconds, but the half ended on an incompletion in the end zone.

The Vikings also moved to the Valley Christian 28 on the first possession of the second half, after Sanchez found Barrera for a 31-yard strike, but the opportunity ended with a turnover on downs.

“Offense couldn’t really get things going in the second half,” Frazier said. “We stalled a little bit.”

Valley Christian again built a 14-point cushion after DeYoung converted a third-and-24 with a 37-yard heave to Jaden Hernandez. When he followed with an 8-yard TD run on a bootleg, Hueneme trailed 28-14 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

Even trailing by 14 points with 14 minutes to play, Hueneme had its chances, moving deep into Valley Christian territory three more times.

But it was unable to come away with points to extend its season.

“It’s a big game,” Frazier said. “Those are the make-or-break moments. If you’re going to move on to the next round, you make those plays. Unfortunately tonight, we couldn’t.”