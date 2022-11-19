ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville football vs NC State recap: Updates, score, video highlights, results

By Jake Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

The longest win streak of the Scott Satterfield era is over , but the Louisville football team is still playing some of its best football in November.

That's good, because it's unclear if starting quarterback Malik Cunningham or backup Brock Domann will start this week; Satterfield has been mum about the health of Cunningham . Regardless of who starts, the Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC) have a chance to secure a .500 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference when it hosts North Carolina State (7-3, 3-3) in the conference finale on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium.

A four-game win streak has the Cardinals in another bowl game (find out what game the experts predict that to be below) and suddenly a dismal season now could end with eight wins if U of L takes card of business against the Wolfpack and can beat a reeling Kentucky for the Governor's Cup in a week .

Can Louisville win? Follow along for updates and be sure to hit REFRESH for the latest updates:

How to watch Louisville football vs NC State on TV, livestream

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: Cardinal Stadium (65,000)

TV: Bally Sports South, channel 70 (Spectrum), 646 (DIRECTV), and 724 (AT&T U-Verse)

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch or Fubo.tv/stream

Radio broadcast: Louisville Sports Radio call on 93.9 FM/970 AM

Louisville football vs North Carolina State betting odds

Louisville is favored by 4 points. (Last updated Nov. 15)

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook . Access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list.

U of L football vs NC State: Live score updates

