Kentucky vs Georgia football: Live updates, score, video highlights

Last week's 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt was a low point in the 2022 season for the Kentucky football team (6-4, 3-4 SEC).

The good news is that it's a new week for UK. The bad news is today's game is against top-ranked Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC). It will be a massive challenge to top the Bulldogs to be sure, so will changes be on the horizon? Probably not, according to Kentucky coach Mark Stoops .

After sufferings its fourth loss in six games, Stoops threw his support behind his offensive coaches following the defeat to Vanderbilt. The offensive line for UK, for example, has struggled immensely as of late.

Georgia, which is also the defending national champion, has won a staggering 83.5% (76-15 overall record) of its games since coach Kirby Smart took over the program in 2016.

Smart also has continued Georgia's domination of Kentucky. He's 6-0 versus the Wildcats, who haven't beaten the Bulldogs since 2009. Stoops is 0-10 against Georgia.

Don't write off the Kentucky football team just yet. To cap off a nine-play, 99-yard drive, Will Levis connected with Barion Brown for an 8-yard touchdown on 4th and 3. UK attempted a 2-point conversion, but it failed.

What a stop by the Kentucky defense. Georgia's Kendall Milton was stopped for no gain to give the Wildcats the ball back.

Georgia is driving and will start the fourth quarter at the Kentucky 1-yard line. Earlier in the drive, UK nearly had an interception, but just missed out.

During an eight-play drive, Kenny McIntosh carried the ball three times. His final run was the most impressive, as McIntosh scored on a 9-yard rush.

Kentucky's defense came up big once again. This time around, UK defensive back Jordan Lovett intercepted a pass from UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett. The Wildcats will take over at their own 11-yard line.

Georgia scored as time expired. UGA kicker Jack Podlesny made another field goal - this time for 37 yards. The Kentucky offense slowed in the second quarter. Will Levis completed just one pass.

Georgia's drive lasted 10 plays for 47 yards. Like in the first quarter, the Bulldogs got close, but the Kentucky defense again held strong. This time around, UGA kicker Jack Podlesny made a 24-yard field goal.

Georgia 6, Kentucky 0

The Kentucky offense was moving the ball well, but quarterback Will Levis took a chance by tossing the ball in the end zone. Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo intercepted the pass before it could reach its intended target. Ringo ran the ball back to midfield.

Levis was shaken up earlier in the drive, but returned shortly after. Backup quarterback Kaiya Sheron was in for UK for two plays.

Through one quarter, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has 62 yards passing on five completions. Barion Brown has two catches for 26 yards while Dane Key has two receptions for 23 yards.

Georgia drove down the field and looked ready to score a touchdown, but Kentucky's defense stopped UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett on 3rd and 6. Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny made a 27-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs the early lead.

The drive lasted 13 plays for 58 yards.

Georgia 3, Kentucky 0

Kentucky football's opening drive started at their own 4-yard line. UK struggled at first but found success with a 31-yard pass from Will Levis to Barion Brown.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran the ball six times for 13 yards on that drive, which lasted 11 plays for 64 yards. It ended when Rodriguez was stopped for a loss on 4th and 1 on the Georgia 32-yard line.

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Kroger Field

TV: CBS

Online livestream: CBSSports.com , the CBS Sports app or fuboTV .

Terrestrial radio broadcast: 840-AM in Louisville; 630-AM, 98.1-FM in Lexington

Online radio broadcast: UKAthletics.com

Georgia is favored by 22.5 points (last updated Nov. 17)

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook . Access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list.

