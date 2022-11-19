Ohio State improves to 11-0, now on to The Game vs. Michigan | Score: OSU 43, Maryland 30

Ohio State football is three wins away from likely securing a spot in the College Football Playoff national semifinals during the selection show on Dec. 4. But the three games may not be easy, starting with a road trip to College Park, Maryland, for a 3:30 p.m. game today.

The Terrapins are 6-4 and 3-4 in the Big Ten. A few weeks ago, they were 6-2 and having a breakout season under coach Mike Locksley, but have scored just 10 points in the last two weeks, including none against Penn State seven days ago.

How to watch Ohio State football today: What channel is the Ohio State football game on vs. Maryland?

Ohio State football predictions: Expert Ohio State football predictions for Maryland game

Ohio State football: Cornerback Cameron Brown shows resilience in return from injury

Ohio State will try to beat them amid concerns at running the back, with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams dealing with injuries.

Want to keep up with Ohio State? Don't miss a single Buckeyes story. Get a great deal by subscribing to the Dispatch today at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.

A win today and Ohio State, No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will enter next week's matchup with undefeated, and No. 3-ranked, Michigan without a loss. The winner of that game will advance to the Big Ten championship game.

But first, Ohio State has to survive a trip to crab cake country. Follow the Ohio State-Maryland game live with scoring and news updates from The Columbus Dispatch staff.

The Buckeyes moved to 11-0 on the strength of today's win, and they remain undefeated against Maryland.

Next up for OSU is The Game against Michigan.

Final stats

STAT Ohio State Maryland Total Yds 401 402 Pass Yds 241 318 Rush Yds 160 84 Penalties 11-97 10-96 1st Downs 26 21 3rd Downs 8-15 6-14 4th Downs 0-1 1-1 Total Plays 73 68 Avg Yds/Play 5.5 5.9 Avg Yds/Completion 13.4 11.8 Avg Yds/Rush 3.7 2.7 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 176 (4.2) 109 (4.2) Red Zone 5-5 5-5 Time of Poss 30:15 29:45 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 0 (0) 1 (7) Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1 Sacks (Def Yds) 5 (25) 0 (0) TFL (Def Yds) 8 (36) 4 (5)

Zach Harrison, Ohio State's defense secures the win | Score: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Ohio State's Zach Harrison sacked Taulia Tagovailoa, and then a play later, poked the ball loose from the quarterback. It landed in the arms of Steele Chambers who ran it in for a touchdown with nine seconds to go. Tagovailoa needed help from the trainers and limped off the field.

OSU's Noah Ruggles' 45-yard field goal makes it impossible for the Terps to tie the game with a field goal of their own. They have 42 seconds to score a touchdown.

Offensive lineman Matthew Jones was tended to by Ohio State's athletic trainers and helped off the field. He'll be replaced by Ennok Vimahi. There's 3:11 remaining. OSU is up 33-30, and they have the ball with 3rd and 6 yards to go.

Ohio State has given Maryland the ball at their own 42-yard line when a pass from C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison bounced on the ground on fourth down.

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has 293 yards and two touchdowns on 26-for-34 passing. He has an additional running score today.

On his most recent touchdown, the Buckeyes flushed him out of the pocket, and he nearly reached the sideline before tossing it to Jeshaun Jones for a 1-yard score.

Powering through a traffic jam that seemingly had him stopped, Dallan Hayden continued on for a 13-yard touchdown. He now has more TDs today (3) than he had entering this game (2).

After that, things fell apart for the Buckeyes. They were going to attempt a 2-point conversion but took a delay of game penalty – their third of the game. That led coach Ryan Day to decide to kick, but Maryland's Deonte Banks blocked it, Jakorian Bennett recovered it and ran 80 yards for 2 points.

Maryland ran five plays for 75 yards in 1:23. Taulia Tagovailoa capped the scoring drive with a 5-yard run and then completed a pass to Jacob Copeland on a 2-point conversion.

Tagovailoa has hit nine different receivers today.

Ohio State again helped the Terrapins with a penalty. Cam Martinez was called for pass interference during that possession, the ninth time OSU has been flagged this afternoon.

Dallan Hayden has his second rushing score of the game and fourth of the season. His latest touchdown went 3 yards, and he has 70 yards on the day. The majority of that, 67 yards to be specific, came in the third quarter.

Ohio State center Luke Wypler is lumbering with a heavy limp. Certainly, that's a situation to keep an eye on for the Buckeyes.

A C.J. Stroud 35-yard completion to Emeka Egbuka helped set up a 47-yard Noah Ruggles field goal for Ohio State that extended the Buckeyes' lead.

That's Ruggles' long at Ohio State, besting his previous mark by a yard, and that's due to the fact that OSU took their eighth penalty of the day the play before – an intentional grounding call on Stroud.

Following Lathan Ransom's punt block, freshman Dallan Hayden carried it 6 then 8 yards to give Ohio State the lead.

The 8-yard score is Hayden's third of the year, and it's an especially crucial touchdown as Maryland has given up just 16 combined points in the third quarter of games this season.

For the second week in a row, Ohio State's Lathan Ransom has blocked a punt. This time he ran in from the right side, stretched out and stuffed Colton Spangler. Xavier Johnson picked the ball up and ran it 7 yards to give OSU the ball at Maryland's 14.

After two quarters, Ohio State had just 28 yards rushing. That includes TreVeyon Henderson registering just 19 yards on 11 carries.

STAT Ohio State Maryland Points 10 13 Total Yds 159 211 Pass Yds 131 180 Rush Yds 28 31 Penalties 7-62 4-39 1st Downs 8 13 3rd Downs 4-8 5-8 4th Downs 0-0 0-0 Total Plays 31 36 Avg Yds/Play 5.1 5.9 Avg Yds/Completion 14.6 11.3 Avg Yds/Rush 2.2 1.7 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 28 (2.2) 41 (2.7) Red Zone 1-1 3-3 Time of Poss 11:57 16:42 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 0 (0) 0 (0) Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Sacks (Def Yds) 3 (10) 0 (0) TFL (Def Yds) 3 (10) 3 (3)

Taulia Tagovailoa made his first 11 passes before an incompletion and is 14-for-16 overall. He has 62 of his 161 yards off screen plays. His touchdown pass to CJ Dippre has given Maryland the lead over Ohio Sate.

OSU is also drawing flags, as the Buckeyes have been whistled for six penalties for 47 yards, including a pass interference call on Lathan Ransom on the Terps' most recent scoring drive.

Noah Ruggles made a 33-yard field goal before being knocked down. He was laying on the field for a little while, but when he reached the sideline, indicated he was OK.

OSU's C.J. Stroud is 7-for-15 this afternoon for 119 yards and a touchdown, so dating back to the Northwestern game, he is 34-for-69 passing, which is notable for a signal caller with a career completion percentage of 70.1%.

His leading receiver today is Marvin Harrison Jr. who has three catches on six targets and 44 receiving yards.

Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa has completed his first seven pass attempts and has 94 yards as the Terrapins have scored two field goals to pull within a point of the Buckeyes.

Although they have held in the red zone, Ohio State's defense has been giving up significant chunks of yardage on screen plays today.

Taulia Tagovailoa completed a 25-yard pass to CJ Dippre on the Terps first offensive play of the game, and hit him again a few plays later for a 12-yard gain, but the Buckeyes' defense then settled in and held Maryland to a 31-yard field goal on their opening drive.

TreVeyon Henderson has returned from an undisclosed injury this week , and the third time he touched the ball, he caught a C.J. Stroud pass and weaved it into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown. Henderson was limping a little after the play but has since been seen dancing around on the sidelines.

Jake Moody made a 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left to beat Illinois this afternoon , a game in which Michigan saw the Wolverines play most of the way without star running back Blake Corum .

Ohio State and Michigan play next Saturday.

Final stats from Michigan's squeaker.

STAT Illinois Michigan Total Yds 326 376 Pass Yds 178 208 Rush Yds 148 168 Penalties 4-40 4-25 1st Downs 20 18 3rd Downs 5-13 7-19 4th Downs 0-2 3-4 Total Plays 64 74 Avg Yds/Play 5.1 5.1 Avg Yds/Completion 8.5 11.6 Avg Yds/Rush 4.4 4.2 Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 148 (4.4) 168 (4.2) Red Zone 2-2 3-4 Time of Poss 24:57 35:03 Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 0 (0) 1 (0) Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1 Sacks (Def Yds) 0 (0) 0 (0) TFL (Def Yds) 5 (13) 1 (1)

Referee: Ron Snodgrass Umpire: Julius Livas Linesman: Ryan MacDonald Line Judge: Sergio DeHoyos Back Judge: Dennis Morris Field Judge: Matt Kukar Side Judge: Steven Thielen Center Judge: Ron Kay

After the wind and rain at Northwestern and the cold and snow at Ohio Stadium vs. Indiana, Ohio State is expected to catch some good weather in College Park Saturday afternoon.

According to Weather.com, it will be 44 degrees and sunny at kickoff, while the temperature could drop to the mid-to-high 30s by the time the game is complete.

As Ohio State football warmed up prior to its kickoff against Maryland, three players who were held out last week against Indiana returned to their normal spots.

Denzel Burke lined up as one of Ohio State's starting cornerbacks along with Cameron Brown, while Dawand Jones is back at right tackle and TreVeyon Henderson is back at running back.

Mike Locksley sees Ohio State as a great opportunity for his Maryland football team .

The fourth-year Terrapins coach has seen the Buckeyes twice before , losing both games by a combined score of 139-31. Locksley knows the potential of this particular Ohio State team ahead of their 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday , calling the Buckeyes his No. 1 team in the country at his weekly press conference.

But, unlike Ohio State, Maryland is at home with nothing to lose, while the Buckeyes still have everything on the line.

“There’s nothing more dangerous than a desperate man with nothing to lose,” Locksley said. “And that’s kind of where we are. They’ve got everything to lose.”

Since it joined the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland has played Ohio State every season except in 2020. In that span, the Buckeyes have mostly dominated the Terrapins.

Only one game was decided by less than three touchdowns — Ohio State’s 52-51 overtime win against Maryland in 2018 — while three games have gone in favor of the Buckeyes by more than 45 points.

Heading into its final road game of the 2022 season, Ohio State is a big 27.5-point favorite against Maryland .

The Buckeyes’ past seven meetings with the Terrapins have been decided by an average of 37.9 points, even with a one-point Ohio State win in 2018.

Even with a perfect 10-0 record in 2022, Ohio State holds onto a 5-4-1 record against the spread, while the Terrapins have only covered in four of their 10 games this season.

When Ohio State football takes the field Saturday against Maryland, it will do so honoring the three Virginia football players killed in an off-campus shooting last weekend.

Wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler along with defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed Sunday.

The Buckeyes will have a decal on the back of each helmet in the shape of the state of Virginia with a heart where Charlottesville is located.

Ohio State injury report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Miyan Williams out vs. Maryland, TreVeyon Henderson back

Ohio State will still be without two of its main offensive contributors, while another is expected to make his return against Maryland.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams were both listed as out ahead of the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins, while running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected back for the first time since the Penn State game. Running back Chip Trayanum and right tackle Dawand Jones are also off the injury report after being game-time decisions against Indiana. Cornerback Denzel Burke is also set to return.

Ohio State have no players slated as game-time decisions before taking on Maryland.

The Buckeyes will also have running back T.C. Caffey, cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, linebacker Mitchell Melton, linebacker Jalen Pace, running back Evan Pryor, long snapper Bradley Robinson and safety Kourt Willams unavailable.

When do the Ohio State Buckeyes play Maryland?

Kickoff : 3:30 p.m., Capital One Field, College Park Maryland.

Ohio State vs. Maryland: By the numbers: How does Ohio State's defense stack up against Maryland's passing offense?

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Maryland?

The game will be on ABC. Ohio State has been on national TV every week since the Rutgers game on Oct. 1.

Listen to Ohio State football: OSU radio station information

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM and 1460 AM.

Here are the announcers:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Dave Holmes (sideline)

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

College football rankings 2022

Here's a look at the College Football Playoff's third ranking of the 2022 season.

Georgia (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Michigan (10-0) TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1) LSU (8-2) USC (9-1) Alabama (8-2) Clemson (9-1) Utah (8-2) Penn State (8-2) Oregon (8-2) North Carolina (9-1) Ole Miss (8-2) Kansas State (7-3) UCLA (8-2) Washington (8-2) Notre Dame (7-3) Florida State (7-3) UCF (8-2) Tulane (8-2) Oklahoma State (7-3) Oregon State (7-3) NC State (7-3) Cincinnati (8-2)

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State improves to 11-0, now on to The Game vs. Michigan | Score: OSU 43, Maryland 30