ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State improves to 11-0, now on to The Game vs. Michigan | Score: OSU 43, Maryland 30

By Lori Schmidt, Colin Gay, Joey Kaufman and Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtMpZ_0jH4k6MZ00

Ohio State football is three wins away from likely securing a spot in the College Football Playoff national semifinals during the selection show on Dec. 4. But the three games may not be easy, starting with a road trip to College Park, Maryland, for a 3:30 p.m. game today.

The Terrapins are 6-4 and 3-4 in the Big Ten. A few weeks ago, they were 6-2 and having a breakout season under coach Mike Locksley, but have scored just 10 points in the last two weeks, including none against Penn State seven days ago.

How to watch Ohio State football today: What channel is the Ohio State football game on vs. Maryland?

Ohio State football predictions: Expert Ohio State football predictions for Maryland game

Ohio State football: Cornerback Cameron Brown shows resilience in return from injury

Ohio State will try to beat them amid concerns at running the back, with TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams dealing with injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xYE7Z_0jH4k6MZ00

Want to keep up with Ohio State? Don't miss a single Buckeyes story. Get a great deal by subscribing to the Dispatch today at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.

A win today and Ohio State, No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will enter next week's matchup with undefeated, and No. 3-ranked, Michigan without a loss. The winner of that game will advance to the Big Ten championship game.

But first, Ohio State has to survive a trip to crab cake country. Follow the Ohio State-Maryland game live with scoring and news updates from The Columbus Dispatch staff.

Ohio State football final score: OSU 43, Maryland 30

The Buckeyes moved to 11-0 on the strength of today's win, and they remain undefeated against Maryland.

Next up for OSU is The Game against Michigan.

Final stats

STAT Ohio State Maryland
Total Yds 401 402
Pass Yds 241 318
Rush Yds 160 84
Penalties 11-97 10-96
1st Downs 26 21
3rd Downs 8-15 6-14
4th Downs 0-1 1-1
Total Plays 73 68
Avg Yds/Play 5.5 5.9
Avg Yds/Completion 13.4 11.8
Avg Yds/Rush 3.7 2.7
Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 176 (4.2) 109 (4.2)
Red Zone 5-5 5-5
Time of Poss 30:15 29:45
Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 0 (0) 1 (7)
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Sacks (Def Yds) 5 (25) 0 (0)
TFL (Def Yds) 8 (36) 4 (5)

Zach Harrison, Ohio State's defense secures the win | Score: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Ohio State's Zach Harrison sacked Taulia Tagovailoa, and then a play later, poked the ball loose from the quarterback. It landed in the arms of Steele Chambers who ran it in for a touchdown with nine seconds to go. Tagovailoa needed help from the trainers and limped off the field.

Noah Ruggles connects on third field goal | Score: Ohio State 36, Maryland 30

OSU's Noah Ruggles' 45-yard field goal makes it impossible for the Terps to tie the game with a field goal of their own. They have 42 seconds to score a touchdown.

Matthew Jones leaves with injury

Offensive lineman Matthew Jones was tended to by Ohio State's athletic trainers and helped off the field. He'll be replaced by Ennok Vimahi. There's 3:11 remaining. OSU is up 33-30, and they have the ball with 3rd and 6 yards to go.

Ohio State turns it over on fourth down

Ohio State has given Maryland the ball at their own 42-yard line when a pass from C.J. Stroud to Marvin Harrison bounced on the ground on fourth down.

Taulia Tagovailoa piles up numbers | Score: Ohio State 33, Maryland 30

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has 293 yards and two touchdowns on 26-for-34 passing. He has an additional running score today.

On his most recent touchdown, the Buckeyes flushed him out of the pocket, and he nearly reached the sideline before tossing it to Jeshaun Jones for a 1-yard score.

Dallan Hayden runs for a third touchdown, but mess ensues after | Score: Ohio State 33, Mayland 23

Powering through a traffic jam that seemingly had him stopped, Dallan Hayden continued on for a 13-yard touchdown. He now has more TDs today (3) than he had entering this game (2).

After that, things fell apart for the Buckeyes. They were going to attempt a 2-point conversion but took a delay of game penalty – their third of the game. That led coach Ryan Day to decide to kick, but Maryland's Deonte Banks blocked it, Jakorian Bennett recovered it and ran 80 yards for 2 points.

Terps use tempo to tighten things up | Score: Ohio State 27, Maryland 21

Maryland ran five plays for 75 yards in 1:23. Taulia Tagovailoa capped the scoring drive with a 5-yard run and then completed a pass to Jacob Copeland on a 2-point conversion.

Tagovailoa has hit nine different receivers today.

Ohio State again helped the Terrapins with a penalty. Cam Martinez was called for pass interference during that possession, the ninth time OSU has been flagged this afternoon.

Dallan Hayden runs for his second TD | Score: Ohio State 27, Maryland 13

Dallan Hayden has his second rushing score of the game and fourth of the season. His latest touchdown went 3 yards, and he has 70 yards on the day. The majority of that, 67 yards to be specific, came in the third quarter.

OSU's Luke Wypler limping

Ohio State center Luke Wypler is lumbering with a heavy limp. Certainly, that's a situation to keep an eye on for the Buckeyes.

Noah Ruggles makes 47-yard field goal | Score: Ohio State 20, Maryland 13

A C.J. Stroud 35-yard completion to Emeka Egbuka helped set up a 47-yard Noah Ruggles field goal for Ohio State that extended the Buckeyes' lead.

That's Ruggles' long at Ohio State, besting his previous mark by a yard, and that's due to the fact that OSU took their eighth penalty of the day the play before – an intentional grounding call on Stroud.

Did Dallan Hayden just get the run game going? | Score: Ohio State 17, Maryland 13

Following Lathan Ransom's punt block, freshman Dallan Hayden carried it 6 then 8 yards to give Ohio State the lead.

The 8-yard score is Hayden's third of the year, and it's an especially crucial touchdown as Maryland has given up just 16 combined points in the third quarter of games this season.

Lathan Ransom blocks another punt

For the second week in a row, Ohio State's Lathan Ransom has blocked a punt. This time he ran in from the right side, stretched out and stuffed Colton Spangler. Xavier Johnson picked the ball up and ran it 7 yards to give OSU the ball at Maryland's 14.

OSU needs more from the run game

After two quarters, Ohio State had just 28 yards rushing. That includes TreVeyon Henderson registering just 19 yards on 11 carries.

Ohio State football halftime stats:

STAT Ohio State Maryland
Points 10 13
Total Yds 159 211
Pass Yds 131 180
Rush Yds 28 31
Penalties 7-62 4-39
1st Downs 8 13
3rd Downs 4-8 5-8
4th Downs 0-0 0-0
Total Plays 31 36
Avg Yds/Play 5.1 5.9
Avg Yds/Completion 14.6 11.3
Avg Yds/Rush 2.2 1.7
Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 28 (2.2) 41 (2.7)
Red Zone 1-1 3-3
Time of Poss 11:57 16:42
Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 0 (0) 0 (0)
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Sacks (Def Yds) 3 (10) 0 (0)
TFL (Def Yds) 3 (10) 3 (3)

Taulia Tagovailoa has Maryland in front | Score: Maryland 13, Ohio State 10

Taulia Tagovailoa made his first 11 passes before an incompletion and is 14-for-16 overall. He has 62 of his 161 yards off screen plays. His touchdown pass to CJ Dippre has given Maryland the lead over Ohio Sate.

OSU is also drawing flags, as the Buckeyes have been whistled for six penalties for 47 yards, including a pass interference call on Lathan Ransom on the Terps' most recent scoring drive.

Noah Ruggles knocked down after field goal | Score: Ohio State 10, Maryland 6

Noah Ruggles made a 33-yard field goal before being knocked down. He was laying on the field for a little while, but when he reached the sideline, indicated he was OK.

OSU's C.J. Stroud is 7-for-15 this afternoon for 119 yards and a touchdown, so dating back to the Northwestern game, he is 34-for-69 passing, which is notable for a signal caller with a career completion percentage of 70.1%.

His leading receiver today is Marvin Harrison Jr. who has three catches on six targets and 44 receiving yards.

Terps finding success on screen plays | Score: Ohio State 7, Maryland 6

Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa has completed his first seven pass attempts and has 94 yards as the Terrapins have scored two field goals to pull within a point of the Buckeyes.

Although they have held in the red zone, Ohio State's defense has been giving up significant chunks of yardage on screen plays today.

Ohio State's defense buckles in | Score: Ohio State 7, Maryland 3

Taulia Tagovailoa completed a 25-yard pass to CJ Dippre on the Terps first offensive play of the game, and hit him again a few plays later for a 12-yard gain, but the Buckeyes' defense then settled in and held Maryland to a 31-yard field goal on their opening drive.

TreVeyon Henderson strikes back | Score: Ohio State 7, Maryland 0

TreVeyon Henderson has returned from an undisclosed injury this week , and the third time he touched the ball, he caught a C.J. Stroud pass and weaved it into the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown. Henderson was limping a little after the play but has since been seen dancing around on the sidelines.

Michigan survives 19-17 against Illinois

Jake Moody made a 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left to beat Illinois this afternoon , a game in which Michigan saw the Wolverines play most of the way without star running back Blake Corum .

Ohio State and Michigan play next Saturday.

Final stats from Michigan's squeaker.

STAT Illinois Michigan
Total Yds 326 376
Pass Yds 178 208
Rush Yds 148 168
Penalties 4-40 4-25
1st Downs 20 18
3rd Downs 5-13 7-19
4th Downs 0-2 3-4
Total Plays 64 74
Avg Yds/Play 5.1 5.1
Avg Yds/Completion 8.5 11.6
Avg Yds/Rush 4.4 4.2
Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 148 (4.4) 168 (4.2)
Red Zone 2-2 3-4
Time of Poss 24:57 35:03
Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 0 (0) 1 (0)
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Sacks (Def Yds) 0 (0) 0 (0)
TFL (Def Yds) 5 (13) 1 (1)

Who are the officials for today's Ohio State, Maryland game?

Referee: Ron Snodgrass
Umpire: Julius Livas
Linesman: Ryan MacDonald
Line Judge: Sergio DeHoyos
Back Judge: Dennis Morris
Field Judge: Matt Kukar
Side Judge: Steven Thielen
Center Judge: Ron Kay

Clear, cold weather expected for Ohio State vs. Maryland

After the wind and rain at Northwestern and the cold and snow at Ohio Stadium vs. Indiana, Ohio State is expected to catch some good weather in College Park Saturday afternoon.

According to Weather.com, it will be 44 degrees and sunny at kickoff, while the temperature could drop to the mid-to-high 30s by the time the game is complete.

Denzel Burke, Dawand Jones, TreVeyon Henderson back for Ohio State vs. Maryland

As Ohio State football warmed up prior to its kickoff against Maryland, three players who were held out last week against Indiana returned to their normal spots.

Denzel Burke lined up as one of Ohio State's starting cornerbacks along with Cameron Brown, while Dawand Jones is back at right tackle and TreVeyon Henderson is back at running back.

Mike Locksley feels Ohio State has 'everything to lose' vs. Maryland

Mike Locksley sees Ohio State as a great opportunity for his Maryland football team .

The fourth-year Terrapins coach has seen the Buckeyes twice before , losing both games by a combined score of 139-31. Locksley knows the potential of this particular Ohio State team ahead of their 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday , calling the Buckeyes his No. 1 team in the country at his weekly press conference.

But, unlike Ohio State, Maryland is at home with nothing to lose, while the Buckeyes still have everything on the line.

“There’s nothing more dangerous than a desperate man with nothing to lose,” Locksley said. “And that’s kind of where we are. They’ve got everything to lose.”

Ohio State football has dominated Maryland the matchup’s short history

Since it joined the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland has played Ohio State every season except in 2020. In that span, the Buckeyes have mostly dominated the Terrapins.

Only one game was decided by less than three touchdowns — Ohio State’s 52-51 overtime win against Maryland in 2018 — while three games have gone in favor of the Buckeyes by more than 45 points.

Ohio State comes in as a big road favorite vs. Maryland

Heading into its final road game of the 2022 season, Ohio State is a big 27.5-point favorite against Maryland .

The Buckeyes’ past seven meetings with the Terrapins have been decided by an average of 37.9 points, even with a one-point Ohio State win in 2018.

Even with a perfect 10-0 record in 2022, Ohio State holds onto a 5-4-1 record against the spread, while the Terrapins have only covered in four of their 10 games this season.

Ohio State football to wear helmet decals to honor Virginia football

When Ohio State football takes the field Saturday against Maryland, it will do so honoring the three Virginia football players killed in an off-campus shooting last weekend.

Wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler along with defensive end/linebacker D'Sean Perry were killed Sunday.

The Buckeyes will have a decal on the back of each helmet in the shape of the state of Virginia with a heart where Charlottesville is located.

Ohio State injury report: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Miyan Williams out vs. Maryland, TreVeyon Henderson back

Ohio State will still be without two of its main offensive contributors, while another is expected to make his return against Maryland.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Miyan Williams were both listed as out ahead of the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins, while running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected back for the first time since the Penn State game. Running back Chip Trayanum and right tackle Dawand Jones are also off the injury report after being game-time decisions against Indiana. Cornerback Denzel Burke is also set to return.

Ohio State have no players slated as game-time decisions before taking on Maryland.

The Buckeyes will also have running back T.C. Caffey, cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar, linebacker Mitchell Melton, linebacker Jalen Pace, running back Evan Pryor, long snapper Bradley Robinson and safety Kourt Willams unavailable.

When do the Ohio State Buckeyes play Maryland?

Kickoff : 3:30 p.m., Capital One Field, College Park Maryland.

Ohio State vs. Maryland: By the numbers: How does Ohio State's defense stack up against Maryland's passing offense?

What channel is the Ohio State game on this week against Maryland?

The game will be on ABC. Ohio State has been on national TV every week since the Rutgers game on Oct. 1.

Listen to Ohio State football: OSU radio station information

The Ohio State game will broadcast in Columbus on 97.1 FM and 1460 AM.

Here are the announcers:

  • Paul Keels (play-by-play)
  • Jim Lachey (analysis)
  • Dave Holmes (sideline)

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

College football rankings 2022

Here's a look at the College Football Playoff's third ranking of the 2022 season.

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Ohio State (10-0)
  3. Michigan (10-0)
  4. TCU (10-0)
  5. Tennessee (9-1)
  6. LSU (8-2)
  7. USC (9-1)
  8. Alabama (8-2)
  9. Clemson (9-1)
  10. Utah (8-2)
  11. Penn State (8-2)
  12. Oregon (8-2)
  13. North Carolina (9-1)
  14. Ole Miss (8-2)
  15. Kansas State (7-3)
  16. UCLA (8-2)
  17. Washington (8-2)
  18. Notre Dame (7-3)
  19. Florida State (7-3)
  20. UCF (8-2)
  21. Tulane (8-2)
  22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
  23. Oregon State (7-3)
  24. NC State (7-3)
  25. Cincinnati (8-2)

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State improves to 11-0, now on to The Game vs. Michigan | Score: OSU 43, Maryland 30

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Dickinson, No. 20 Michigan shuck Ohio's late shot, win in OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The wildest play of the game belonged to the Bobcats. The win, eventually, went to the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds as No. 20 Michigan, startled by a crazy buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, beat Ohio 70-66 in overtime Sunday. “I’m exhausted,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. Down 63-61 with 2.1 seconds left in the second half, Ohio threw a length-of-the-court inbounds pass that hit the far rim. After a lucky bounce and a short miss, Dwight Wilson tossed in a floater to tie it as time expired.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

WATCH: Michigan's Locker Room Greets Moody After Game-Winner

They call him "Money Moody" for a reason, and he came through in a very big way for the Wolverines on Saturday. After Michigan scored a touchdown early, it would be all Jake Moody for the remainder of the afternoon. His 12 points in the second half helped keep No. 3 Michigan at a perfect 11-0 on the season, and their playoff hopes alive as they prepare to face No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus in one week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan's Student Section Took Major Heat On Saturday

Michigan's student section wasn't close to full for Saturday's final home game against Illinois. Michigan, who was 10-0 entering this game, didn't have the support from its students that the school thought it would have. Here's a look at how empty it was:. Fans weren't happy with the students not...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
lakesarearadio.net

Lake Detroit Officially Ices Over

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Lake Detroit is officially iced over. Lake Detroit iced over, Saturday evening, November 19 with Little Detroit mostly frozen a few days earlier. Dick Hecock with the Lake Detroiters says November 19 happens to be the average date of ice-over on Lake Detroit over the last 112 years, “however, this year’s date is about 5 days earlier than the average ice-up for the last 30 years (1993-2022).”
DETROIT, MI
ecowatch.com

Two EV-Charging Roads Are Coming to Detroit

You may find yourself driving on an EV charging road in the near future. In Detroit, inductive charging technology is being added to two short roads, a project that will be the first wireless electric road system (ERS) in the U.S. The roads will be capable of charging electric vehicles that install a special receiver while they drive. The roadway will be fully functional by 2023.
DETROIT, MI
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed

Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Center Square

Ridership reports of $147.5M taxpayer-funded suburban Detroit transit agency kept from public

(The Center Square) – SMART officials in suburban Detroit say they won't release ridership figures for the $147.5 million taxpayer-funded bus operation for fear of misinterpretation. "We are currently operating at 65% service levels and ridership is trending back to approximately 70%," said Brandon Adolph, the acting assistant vice president of marketing and communications for Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation. "Thus, any ridership data wouldn’t be accurate due to the fact we aren’t at our 100% levels prior to the pandemic." ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy