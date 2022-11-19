Child rape, combat veterans' invisible scars and undereducated Ohioans

Dear Subscriber,

This summer, The Columbus Dispatch and IndyStar wrote several stories about a 10-year-old Columbus rape victim who sought an abortion in Indiana after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. After some elected officials and others questioned the legitimacy of the assault, we set out to find out how common is child sexual abuse reported in the state. As you'll see from the first two stories in a series by Dispatch reporters Jordan Laird and Bethany Bruner and Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Terry DeMio that's it's much more common than you might think. Thousands of Ohio children are sexually abused every year, with dozens of reports coming daily across the state's 88 counties. While their stories are shocking, the circumstances unfortunately too often aren't, as you'll see in the tales of three survivors.

On Tuesday, Statehouse reporter Anna Staver reported on a Senate bill that would transfer most of the Ohio Board of Education's power over to a new cabinet position in the governor's office. Bill sponsor Sen. Bill Reinke, R-Tiffin, said during a hearing: "The evidence shows there is a need for systemic change at the state level to our education system to ensure accountability to taxpayers and for our kids."

A decline of rural doctors is leaving parts of Ohio with too few physicians, reports Dispatch health reporter Max Filby. He found that just 1% of medical students in their final year of study in 2019 said they wanted to practice in a rural area and only 2% wanted to practice in a town of 25,000 people or less. It's a problem Ohio State University and others are trying to solve with program aimed at attracting future physicians who want to work in underserved and rural communities.

Ever hear of the term "moral injury"? A lot of people haven't. That's why Dispatch social equality reporter Danae King decided to exam the condition, which most often strikes combat veterans but has also been seen in health care workers and others. King shows how the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan prompted talk of 'moral injury,' which is similar to post-traumatic stress disorder, in veterans; examines what the condition entails; and tells how two Columbus-area veterans have found ways to cope.

More Ohioans have attended college without graduating than hold degrees, reports Dispatch higher education reporter Sheridan Hendrix in this piece. Why should you care? Students who leave college early don't have the degrees often needed to get higher-paying jobs, experts tell Hendrix. It's also a bad sign for workforce development and underemployment statewide.

