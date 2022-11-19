ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin

Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
NEWSBTC

How Do People Value Bitcoin?

Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious group or individual, created Bitcoin in 2009. This cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology to record transactions and create a public, distributed database, or ledger. This database shows all transactions for all Bitcoin units while proving ownership. Bitcoin differs from conventional or fiat money because no central bank...
NEWSBTC

XT.COM Lists GGCM in Its MAIN+Defi Zone

XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of GGCM on its platform in the Main Zone. Both GGCM/BUSD and GGCM/BNB trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-11-21 07:00 (UTC). About GGCM. GGCM is a TRC-20 token on the TRON Chain...
NEWSBTC

Why Developing Nations Are Adopting Bitcoin as a Legal Tender

The World Bank’s report indicates an increased number of individuals living in abject poverty over the last three years. That means more people live on not more than $1.90 per day. The Covid-19 pandemic has particularly escalated poverty levels in most developing countries. Other factors include climate change, global conflict, and unchecked inflation. In addition, before you trade Bitcoins make sure to invest in having a reliable trading platform such as bitcoin profit.
NEWSBTC

Crypto Projects To Invest In 2022 Including One Presale With Big Potential

The crypto market is expanding rapidly. Although the sheer volume of projects makes it difficult to choose the greatest cryptocurrency investment for the future, this is fantastic news for investors. Less than 4% of people on the planet currently own cryptocurrencies. However, due to rapid institutional and consumer adoption, cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC

Crypto International (CRI) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto International (CRI) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRI/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a Human Resource startup company based on blockchain,...
NEWSBTC

Major Reveals From The FTX Bankruptcy Filing, What’s The Takeaway?

With the FTX crypto exchange’s collapse, many events erupted in the crypto space. As a result, more of FTX’s investors and partners record massive losses with no potential recovery system. FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, but shocking revelations are now creeping out following its bankruptcy filing. A...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Trading Explained- Is It Worthwhile?

If it’s the first time you want to trade Bitcoin, you might like to learn before venturing into the new market. Bitcoin is undoubtedly a unique asset you may not know much about, and you don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on something unfamiliar. Bitcoin trading involves speculating on the cryptocurrency’s price movement. Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most famous cryptocurrency. Satoshi Nakamoto created and launched it in 2009, but it received greater attention almost a decade after its phenomenal price increase.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Trading and its Potential Benefits

The boom in Bitcoin’s popularity has attracted many people to cryptocurrency trading. This cryptocurrency is a payment network and a tradable commodity that emerged after the 2008/2009 economic crisis. Initially, many people didn’t know much about Bitcoin. Some experts dismissed it as a passing cloud. However, its popularity and value have increased significantly, attracting investors and traders. Start your trading journey by using a reputable trading platform like the BitcoinPrime.
NEWSBTC

New Era in Crypto Mining with Bitmanu Miners

Crypto mining industry has received a shot in the arm since the recent launch of BM1, BM2, and BM Pro miners from Bitmanu. Unlike in the past, individuals investing in crypto mining now have an opportunity to earn 100% return on investment within a month. Making things even more exciting, newbies can also be part of the fun.
NEWSBTC

Composable Finance announces the official launch of Picasso, the infrastructure layer enabling interoperable DeFi

November 21, 2022 – Porto, Portugal – Composable Finance seeks to address issues around DeFi complexity by simplifying the cross-chain user experience in a non-custodial manner through the use of IBC and their own product suite. After a series of development and audits, its Kusama parachain, Picasso, is scheduled to go live on Friday, November 25th with the core pallets that make up the network to be released.
NEWSBTC

Phemex Leads by Example in Publishing Proof-of-Reserves, Liabilities, and Solvency

Phemex seems set to lead by example in the wake of the FTX fallout and the call from many in the community for all centralized exchanges to publish their proof-of-reserves. While not the first exchange to publish its proof-of-reserves, Phemex has taken its time to create the most transparent and trustful approach, relying on code rather than third-party auditors.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Tumbles Down, What’s The Reason Behind The Decline?

The crypto market has recently witnessed different shades of events, impacting several assets negatively, such as Ethereum. The collapse of the FTX crypto exchange is still causing many downtrends in the market. The overall price trend in the market has maintained a southward move beyond expectations. Besides the FTX saga,...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $1 Billion Worth Of Ethereum Amid High Sell-off

The crypto market often runs on a cycle of highs and lows. Conscious investors leverage the lows to enrich their wallets with assets awaiting the bull run. This quarter’s bearish trend is no exception. The past few weeks in the crypto market have been filled with massive losses following...

