San Diego’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tick Upward to 156 Patients

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A medical staff member treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased to 186, according to the latest state numbers.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Friday, 27 were being treated in intensive care.

Some of the patients entered the hospital for other reasons and discovered they had the coronavirus after a required test.

Local health officials continue to urge caution as winter approaches and three highly communicable respiratory viruses remain present in the community. In addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is seeing an early spike of flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases.

County health officials have announced a collaboration with regional medical providers to support their response to the recent influx in illnesses.

“Health care providers are experiencing the effects of these viruses right now in regional medical centers and clinics across our bi-national region,” UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said. “UC San Diego Health was an early leader nationally in COVID response due to its medical expertise and innovative partnerships with researchers, business and community leaders and government agencies.

“Leveraging the valuable lessons learned from the pandemic, I am confident San Diego will continue to be a model city for public health response through cooperation, transparency and the willingness to share resources,” he said.

The HHSA urged San Diegans to get vaccinated now, as both the flu and COVID vaccine take two weeks to become fully effective.

–City News Service

UCSD Guardian

UCSD Researchers Find New Drug Sofosbuvir is Helpful to Fight COVID-19 Neurological Symptoms

While UC San Diego has adapted to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation and has made plans to lift many of its mandatory masking guidelines by Dec. 16, scientists are still learning about the lasting impact on those who have already contracted the virus. Despite the numerous known diverse neurological symptoms associated with long COVID, the pathology of these debilitating conditions have remained unclear. Researchers at the UCSD School of Medicine and Sanford Consortium led an international team of researchers to investigate the effect of SARS-CoV-2 on brain cortical organoids.
NBC San Diego

One Person Dead of Apparent Fentanyl Overdose at Mission Beach Rental Home

Nathan Smiddy abused drugs for years. He overdosed twice, once on fentanyl and was saved by naloxone. In one year, he says 16 of his friends died of fentanyl overdoses. He finally decided to change his life. “I didn’t want anyone to ever go through my experience,” he said. When thinking of Monday’s overdose victims he said, “Somebody, somewhere loves them.”
pacificsandiego.com

La Jolla’s Pacific Catch serving deep-water farmed fish

Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the first in the country to serve the new sustainably raised Forever Oceans kampachi fish. Fresh Catch, a San Francisco-based seafood restaurant chain with one location at Westfield UTC mall, is among the...
NBC San Diego

Two Helicopters Collide Mid-Air Near Brown Field in Otay Mesa

Two helicopters, a U.S. Navy MH-60R Seahawk and a private UH-60A Firehawk used by SDG&E for firefighting efforts, collided with each other in mid-air near San Diego's Brown Field Tuesday evening. First responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and Cal Fire San Diego responded to reports of an aircraft...
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

