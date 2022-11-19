ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Holiday Shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston

HOUSTON — Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, does her holiday shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston. For more information, call 713-463-4692 or visit citycentrehouston.com. Deborah visited the following locations around CITYCENTRE:. 796 Town and Country Blvd. | Suite 108. 832-325-6410. Mon – Sat | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Magical Winter Lights in Baytown

Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Local artist Candice D’Meza: ‘Archeologist of the Soul’

Candice D’Meza is a local artist whose body of work spans across theater performance, multiple literary genres, activism, dance, critical pedagogy, ritual, social practice and multiple types of film (documentary, experimental and short). D’Meza is big on “world-building,” and thus attracted to and a participant in the genres of...
HOUSTON, TX
QSR magazine

Captain D’s Debuts Franchise Restaurant in Humble, Texas

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Humble, Texas. Conveniently located in the Deerbrook area at 8408 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West, the newly constructed restaurant features the brand’s third-ever double drive-thru. The new Captain D’s in Humble is owned and operated...
HUMBLE, TX
KHOU

Visit, dine and shop at Brookwood this holiday season

HOUSTON — Brookwood's Christmas Open House is happening December 2nd and 3rd from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Brookwood Garden Gift & Garden Center Cafe at Brookshire. For more information about the event and to learn more about Brookwood, visit brookwoodcommunity.org.
BROOKSHIRE, TX
KHOU

Battleship Texas opens for limited-time tours while repairs continue

GALVESTON, Texas — A quick Google search shows the historic Battleship Texas is temporarily closed while it's going through repairs. Except that's no longer the case. The Battleship Texas foundation is now offering limited dry dock tours of the historic ship in Galveston. Tours will run only on Sundays through December and cost $150 per ticket.
GALVESTON, TX
fox26houston.com

How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Thanksgiving Parade 2022 – Start time, Route, Map, Tickets & More

The most anticipated 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming your way on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 9 a.m.!. This annual parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country and is a proud tradition that Houstonians showcase each year. Expect several hundred thousand Houstonians...
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights

Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
BAYTOWN, TX
KHOU

KHOU

