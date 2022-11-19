Read full article on original website
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetLauren JessopHouston, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return themhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Spider Monkey safe after smuggling attempt by Texas womanLauren JessopKaty, TX
TikTok-famous TV anchor Caroline Collins to join Houston's FOX 26 news team
Collins will be anchoring weekday evening newscasts on for the station beginning in December.
KHOU
Holiday Shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston
HOUSTON — Great Day Houston host, Deborah Duncan, does her holiday shopping at CITYCENTRE Houston. For more information, call 713-463-4692 or visit citycentrehouston.com. Deborah visited the following locations around CITYCENTRE:. 796 Town and Country Blvd. | Suite 108. 832-325-6410. Mon – Sat | 11 a.m. – 7 p.m....
KHOU
Gobble gobble! What to know about H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade in Houston
HOUSTON — Plans for Houston’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade are moving full steam ahead. This is the parade’s 73rd year, making it one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country. This year, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is the Grand Marshal and he’s packing a big...
KHOU
Holiday events in Houston: List of fun things to do in and around H-Town
HOUSTON — There's plenty to see and do in Houston and surrounding cities over the holidays, including dazzling light displays that guarantee to get you in the Christmas spirit. Whether you're looking for ways to entertain the kiddos, date night hot spots or ways to show off Houston to...
KHOU
Magical Winter Lights in Baytown
Six million lights and 100 glowing lanterns combine for a breathtaking holiday display at Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. They're open nightly through Jan. 7.
defendernetwork.com
Local artist Candice D’Meza: ‘Archeologist of the Soul’
Candice D’Meza is a local artist whose body of work spans across theater performance, multiple literary genres, activism, dance, critical pedagogy, ritual, social practice and multiple types of film (documentary, experimental and short). D’Meza is big on “world-building,” and thus attracted to and a participant in the genres of...
SUPER FEAST provides free Thanksgiving meals for thousands of Houston residents
HOUSTON — An emergency turkey drive and a good Samaritan helped save the annual SUPER FEAST in downtown Houston guaranteeing a hot Thanksgiving meal for tens of thousands of people. The Citywide Club and volunteers have been working overtime to prepare for the 44th annual Thanksgiving Day event. They've...
Why lining up for pies at Flying Saucer is a Thanksgiving tradition
People spend hours at Flying Saucer, bringing books, chairs, and making friends along the way.
QSR magazine
Captain D’s Debuts Franchise Restaurant in Humble, Texas
Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Humble, Texas. Conveniently located in the Deerbrook area at 8408 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West, the newly constructed restaurant features the brand’s third-ever double drive-thru. The new Captain D’s in Humble is owned and operated...
KHOU
Visit, dine and shop at Brookwood this holiday season
HOUSTON — Brookwood's Christmas Open House is happening December 2nd and 3rd from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Brookwood Garden Gift & Garden Center Cafe at Brookshire. For more information about the event and to learn more about Brookwood, visit brookwoodcommunity.org.
Battleship Texas opens for limited-time tours while repairs continue
GALVESTON, Texas — A quick Google search shows the historic Battleship Texas is temporarily closed while it's going through repairs. Except that's no longer the case. The Battleship Texas foundation is now offering limited dry dock tours of the historic ship in Galveston. Tours will run only on Sundays through December and cost $150 per ticket.
fox26houston.com
How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?
HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston. According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy...
3 Lucky Texans Are Holiday-Ready After Winning $4 Million In Lottery Prizes
These lucky Texans are cashing in huge checks — just in time for the holidays!
HipHopDX.com
Takeoff: Houston Police Chief Gives Update On Rapper's Murder Investigation
Houston, TX - Takeoff’s murder investigation has yet to result in any arrests, but Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is confident progress is being made and justice will be served. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at age 28 following an altercation outside a Houston bowling alley on...
houstoncitybook.com
Despite Last-Minute Venue Change, Fertitta’s ‘True Blue’ Gala Smashes Fundraising Records
A LITTLE RAIN has never stopped Houston from having a good time — or partying for a cause. A pop-up thunderstorm deterred plans for a backyard bash at the Fertitta family residence, but Tilman and Richard Flowers swiftly and successfully transported the annual Houston Police Foundation’s True Blue Gala to the ballroom of the Post Oak Hotel.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Thanksgiving Parade 2022 – Start time, Route, Map, Tickets & More
The most anticipated 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is coming your way on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 9 a.m.!. This annual parade is one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country and is a proud tradition that Houstonians showcase each year. Expect several hundred thousand Houstonians...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
'It looked legitimate' | Man shares story after falling victim to parking scam in downtown Houston
HOUSTON — A Houston man said he's out $200 after being scammed by a city parking employee. That former city of Houston employee, Aisha Mercer, was arrested last week in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme. Officials said she was taking money from drivers to remove boots from ticketed cars.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
