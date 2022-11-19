Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Macungie Borough Council indicates it will keep funding Emmaus Public Library
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Concerns over access to a Lehigh Valley community library may be easing. The Macungie Borough Council expressed support for continuing to fund the Emmaus Public Library. Macungie, Emmaus, and Upper Milford Township all fund the library. An official vote is scheduled for next month. Without that funding,...
sauconsource.com
Bethlehem, Lower Saucon Police Departments are Hiring
The sentence “All I want for Christmas is…” often ends with the name of a popular toy, a trendy article of clothing or an exotic vacation locale. In Lehigh Valley municipalities like the City of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township, however, what many officials may be asking Santa for this holiday season is a bit more practical: more police officers.
NewsChannel 36
Grandparents, Officials Discuss Challenges and Resources for Raising Grandchildren as Result of Addiction Crisis
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - According to Pennsylvania officials, nearly 260,000 children live in households headed by grandparents or other relatives. The number of grandparents raising grandchildren is rising, and in many cases is due to the drug overdose crisis. On Aug 31, International Overdose Awareness Day, Department of Drug and...
thevalleyledger.com
The Lehigh Valley Named to U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Places to Retire
This year, the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metropolitan area ranked 9 out of 150 places. November 22, 2022 – U.S. News & World Report has named the Lehigh Valley one of the 2022-23 Best Places to Retire. The Lehigh Valley ranked #9 in the general rankings. “The Lehigh Valley is a special...
buckscountyherald.com
Major funding to connect 140 miles of D&L Trail
The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC) joined Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Sen. Pat Browne as they announced a combined $7 million investment in the D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley. Once the route through Luzerne County is completed, the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Salvation Army distributes hundreds of turkeys in Reading
READING, Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks County that may have gone without a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday will now be able to enjoy a turkey and many of the fixings. The Salvation Army of Reading and its volunteers handed out close to 900 boxes of food, including turkeys, to people in need on Tuesday.
LehighValleyLive.com
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Evergreen Village manufactured-home park in Upper Mount Bethel sold to residents for $12M
Evergreen Village, a manufactured-home community in Upper Mount Bethel Township, has been sold for $12 million. The buyers are not out-of-area investors or developers. In this case, the people who live at Evergreen are now the owners, assisted by a not-for-profit group known as ROC USA. The ROC stands for "resident owned community."
bctv.org
PennDOT Announces Plans Display for PA 10 Bridge Project in Berks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the superstructure on the PA 10 (Morgantown Road) Bridge over Tributary to Conestoga Creek in Caernarvon Township and New Morgan Borough, Berks County. The project will include the replacement of the...
Government Technology
Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools
(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
thevalleyledger.com
Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos
SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
WFMZ-TV Online
Port Carbon firefighter honored for years of service
PORT CARBON — The chief engineer of Port Carbon’s Goodwill Fire Company was honored Monday for serving the community as an active firefighter for 50 years. Randy Taylor, 68, said he joined the fire service in 1972 after wanting to get involved when he would go to the Phoenix Fire Company in Pottsville, where his father was a member.
buckscountyherald.com
Whole Foods is coming to Doylestown, as Marshall’s relocates
Bucks County’s first Whole Foods Market is opening sometime early next year in the Barn Plaza shopping center on Route 611 in Doylestown Township. The highly anticipated announcement came from Brixmor Property Group, which manages the center, on its Facebook page. The larger Doylestown community has long-wanted Whole Foods...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP warn of rise in cases of check washing in Berks
READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a warning ahead of the holidays. They want people to be vigilant with their mail, especially those who plan to send someone a check. They are cautioning about an uptick in people "washing checks." Locally, there have been at least...
Times News
Fundraiser held for Jim Thorpe woman
A special basket raffle and soup sale fundraiser was held Sunday at Bright Path Brewing in Jim Thorpe to raise funds for Jim Thorpe native Melanie Newsted. The event was run by the Mauch Chunk Charity Foundation. “She (Melanie Newstead) is a single mom,” said Mary Harwood, who coordinated the...
homenewspa.com
Northampton School Board welcomes new NCC president, approves resignation of business administrator
The Northampton School Board met Monday, November 14 to welcome the new Northampton Community College president, to update residents about the Comprehensive Plan and rescheduling of the Act 34 Hearing, and to discuss agenda items. During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michelle Schoeneberger updated residents on the Comprehensive Plan, which...
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem police officers serve hot meals to more than 100 people at New Bethany Ministry
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Police Department gave volunteers at the New Bethany Ministry soup kitchen the day off on Tuesday. Officers cooked and served hot meals to more than 100 people. Before 10 a.m. officers with the Bethlehem Police Department were busy cooking meals and heating up donated food from businesses around the city.
