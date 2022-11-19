ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Macungie Borough Council indicates it will keep funding Emmaus Public Library

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Concerns over access to a Lehigh Valley community library may be easing. The Macungie Borough Council expressed support for continuing to fund the Emmaus Public Library. Macungie, Emmaus, and Upper Milford Township all fund the library. An official vote is scheduled for next month. Without that funding,...
MACUNGIE, PA
sauconsource.com

Bethlehem, Lower Saucon Police Departments are Hiring

The sentence “All I want for Christmas is…” often ends with the name of a popular toy, a trendy article of clothing or an exotic vacation locale. In Lehigh Valley municipalities like the City of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township, however, what many officials may be asking Santa for this holiday season is a bit more practical: more police officers.
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Major funding to connect 140 miles of D&L Trail

The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC) joined Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Sen. Pat Browne as they announced a combined $7 million investment in the D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley. Once the route through Luzerne County is completed, the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Salvation Army distributes hundreds of turkeys in Reading

READING, Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks County that may have gone without a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday will now be able to enjoy a turkey and many of the fixings. The Salvation Army of Reading and its volunteers handed out close to 900 boxes of food, including turkeys, to people in need on Tuesday.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

PennDOT Announces Plans Display for PA 10 Bridge Project in Berks County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for a project to replace the superstructure on the PA 10 (Morgantown Road) Bridge over Tributary to Conestoga Creek in Caernarvon Township and New Morgan Borough, Berks County. The project will include the replacement of the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Government Technology

Criminals Use Online Reporting System to Threaten Lehigh Valley Schools

(TNS) — School is one of the places students should feel safest, but that hasn’t been the case recently for some Lehigh Valley students as repeated violent threats have been directed at schools in the region. Throughout the last couple weeks, unsubstantiated threats were made against Allentown schools,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos

SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
SCIOTA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Port Carbon firefighter honored for years of service

PORT CARBON — The chief engineer of Port Carbon’s Goodwill Fire Company was honored Monday for serving the community as an active firefighter for 50 years. Randy Taylor, 68, said he joined the fire service in 1972 after wanting to get involved when he would go to the Phoenix Fire Company in Pottsville, where his father was a member.
PORT CARBON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Whole Foods is coming to Doylestown, as Marshall’s relocates

Bucks County’s first Whole Foods Market is opening sometime early next year in the Barn Plaza shopping center on Route 611 in Doylestown Township. The highly anticipated announcement came from Brixmor Property Group, which manages the center, on its Facebook page. The larger Doylestown community has long-wanted Whole Foods...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP warn of rise in cases of check washing in Berks

READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are issuing a warning ahead of the holidays. They want people to be vigilant with their mail, especially those who plan to send someone a check. They are cautioning about an uptick in people "washing checks." Locally, there have been at least...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Times News

Fundraiser held for Jim Thorpe woman

A special basket raffle and soup sale fundraiser was held Sunday at Bright Path Brewing in Jim Thorpe to raise funds for Jim Thorpe native Melanie Newsted. The event was run by the Mauch Chunk Charity Foundation. “She (Melanie Newstead) is a single mom,” said Mary Harwood, who coordinated the...
JIM THORPE, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton School Board welcomes new NCC president, approves resignation of business administrator

The Northampton School Board met Monday, November 14 to welcome the new Northampton Community College president, to update residents about the Comprehensive Plan and rescheduling of the Act 34 Hearing, and to discuss agenda items. During the meeting, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michelle Schoeneberger updated residents on the Comprehensive Plan, which...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
