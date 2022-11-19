ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State QB MJ Morris, others won't play against Louisville

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE – NC State true freshman quarterback MJ Morris will not play against Louisville after suffering a lower-body injury during last week's 21-20 loss to Boston College , team officials confirmed with the USA TODAY Network.

Morris did not take part in pregame passing drills with fellow quarterbacks Jack Chambers, Ben Finley, Zo Wallace before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the Cardinals. His status against UNC next week is uncertain, according to a team source.

Morris took several hard shots and struggled in the second half against the Eagles as the offense gave up four turnovers, including two Morris fumbles and his first career interception. A source told the USA TODAY Network that he was limping badly to the postgame podium after the loss and had an MRI after the game.

Backup and 25-year-old Charleston Southern transfer Jack Chambers will likely start at quarterback against the Cardinals (6-4, 3-4 ACC). Chambers previously led the Wolfpack (7-3, 3-3 ACC) to a comeback win over Florida State after Devin Leary's season-ending injury , and then started during a 24-9 loss to Syracuse. He and Morris played in the first half against Virginia Tech before Morris took over for good in the second half.

The Wolfpack will also be without center Grant Gibson. tight end Trent Pennix, running back Demie Sumo, wide receiver Devin Carter, linebacker Payton Wilson and defensive back Tyler Baker-Williams.

Morris completed 20 of 29 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns against Virginia Tech and then went 18 of 28 for 210 yards and three touchdowns during a 30-21 win over No. 21 Wake Forest. He finished 12 of 24 for 135 yards against Boston College.

The loss to the Eagles knocked NC State out of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season and broke a streak of 16 straight wins at home. The Wolfpack, ranked No. 24 in the CFP rankings, face a Louisville team coming off a 31-16 loss to No. 9 Clemson that will be without its starting quarterback

After missing the second half against Clemson with a right shoulder injury that Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield believed to be an AC sprain, Louisville senior starting quarterback Malik Cunningham was ruled out of Saturday's contest.

Brock Domann will get his second start of the season. He played against Virginia when Cunningham was out with a concussion. Domann does not have the same running ability as Cunningham but has a steady arm. He has compiled 584 yards and two touchdowns on 40-for-77 throwing so far this season.

