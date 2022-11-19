Castlewood man died in Nov. 14 crash in Estelline

A Castlewood man has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Estelline.

Preliminary crash information indicates that Gabriel Hernandez, 41, was driving a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup southbound on 465th Avenue when he lost control. The vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The crash was at 11:44 a.m. on Nov. 14 on the north city limits of Estelline.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant and was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.