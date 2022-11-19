Is Home Depot an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

The home improvement retailer has been thriving ever seen the pandemic's onset. Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is boosting sales, profits, and dividends, all great signs for stock market investors.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 16, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 19, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.