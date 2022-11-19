Lady Vols basketball rolls past Rutgers with consecutive 30-point quarters in 94-54 win

The Tennessee Lady Vols were feeling it in Saturday's 94-54 win against Rutgers.

The 12th-ranked Lady Vols had the offense rolling in their first game at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas. Tennessee (2-2) held Rutgers (3-2) to four points in the third quarter while scoring 30 of its own to run away with the victory.

Rickea Jackson was dominant, scoring 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting. The senior forward added six rebounds and three assists in the 20 minutes she played. Jackson said it felt really good to get a win like that.

"Of course, we have a lot of talent on paper," Jackson said. "It's the beginning of the season and a lot of people want us to have it all figured out already, and we just didn't. To have a win like this, where we finally feel like we are getting a better chemistry and moving the ball and knowing where people are going to be – it just felt really good."

'I'M PROUD OF WHO SHE IS':'I'm proud of who she is': Lady Vols' Kellie Harper responds to criticism of Tamari Key's appearance

RECRUITING:Why Kellie Harper doesn't have a 2023 recruiting class yet and what it means for the Lady Vols

ONE MORE YEAR?:Lady Vols great Candace Parker says 'I'm game' for another season in the WNBA

Tennessee made 12 3-pointers, the most since hitting 14 against Furman on Dec. 10, 2020. Point guard Jasmine Powell led the way, making 4 of 5 from behind the arc for her 12 points. Powell added eight assists and three rebounds.

The Lady Vols' reserves saw significant minutes – every player saw the floor for at least 10 minutes with the exception of walk-on Edie Darby, who played six. Tennessee got 37 points from its bench, and Marta Suárez led the charge with 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Jordan Horston returns to play

Jordan Horston returned to Tennessee's starting lineup after missing Monday's game against Indiana with a left leg injury.

The senior guard didn't miss a beat, starting off with three assists in seven minutes in the first quarter. Horston played with high energy and was sharp when handling the ball with only one turnover in 15 minutes played.

"I thought Jordan looked good," Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. "I thought she was locked in, she was very focused. Physically, she was really good. ... I thought she did what she needed to do, and she felt good about it. But physically, she's moving so well, so we're pretty confident right now."

Horston had 12 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.

Lady Vols back to dominating boards

Tennessee got its mojo back on the boards and outrebounded Rutgers 47-24.

There were a few missed box-outs here and there, but the Lady Vols had a much better effort on the glass than in the first three games. More players crashed the boards on 3-pointers and there was a general sense of urgency to get on loose balls.

Harper said this week of practice took the focus away from the offense and emphasized playing with high energy and dedication to detail.

"We needed to focus on the energy and the little things and our defense and our rebounding," Harper said. "And just get them to understand, who we can be has to incorporate all the toughness pieces. I think they got it this week; I think they understood it. Now we just have to go out and execute it each and every night."

Tennessee was also stronger on the defensive glass and only gave up six offensive boards. The Lady Vols gave up 32 offensive boards in the previous two games.

Tennessee offense overwhelms Rutgers

Tennessee led 22-15 after the first quarter. Harper put out a number of rotations in the first ten minutes, leading to some inconsistent play.

Then the Lady Vols put up 30 points in the second quarter and looked the most connected on offense that they have this season. There was better decision-making and ball movement, which led to good shot selection. In the final 1:17 of the second quarter, Tennessee hit three 3-pointers, two of which were wide open.

"I wanted to see our team really buy in and really pull for each other and play with a lot of energy," Harper said. "Sometimes it's not on the stat sheet, right. I wanted to see the mentality, I wanted to see the attitude and wanted to see the urgency that you have to have to win games. ... I do believe I saw that."

The Lady Vols followed it with a 30-point third quarter while only allowing four points from Rutgers. They built an 82-32 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The 40-point win was fueled by 53% shooting from the field and 48% from behind the arc. Horston, Jackson and Powell combined for 15 of Tennessee's 24 assists.

Lady Vols starters looking sharper on the ball

Tennessee has gradually cut down on its turnovers since its 29 in the season opener.

The Lady Vols ended up with 21 turnovers, but only six were by starters. Most were committed by reserves during the first two quarters and then again in the fourth when Harper put out a number of different lineups.

Meanwhile, Tennessee forced 21 turnovers and scored 27 points off them.

Tennessee moves into the winner's bracket and will face the winner of UCLA vs. South Dakota State on Sunday (noon ET, FloHoops).