AP News Summary at 7:34 p.m. EST
Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing. CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note on his phone listing grievances against coworkers. Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing’s phone. Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him. Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting. The release said he had no criminal history.
Things to know today: Inflation looms over Black Friday; US vs. England in World Cup showdown; and more morning headlines
Today is Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Nov....
Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a ratings downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities...
Tarku notes the Presence of Orogenic Gold Deposit Style Alteration in its Ongoing Drilling at Apollo
MONTREAL QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2022 / Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased provide shareholders with an update on its ongoing drill program at the Apollo Gold Project, part of the 3As Projects, located in the Matagami area, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The drill program is more than half way through, and the Company is pleased with the geological environment encountered in each of the 5 holes. Assays are pending for all holes but are expected to be received during Q1 2023.
