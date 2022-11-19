ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street.

Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a nearby parking lot.

The vehicle that was hit rolled over and blocked the northbound lanes on North Harvard Avenue.

Police said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital for observation.

Tulsa Police were able to clear the roadway, and all lanes have reopened.

No serious injuries have been reported in the crash, police said.

Judy Nunn
3d ago

I do as well. my husband works on a road project on yale in tulsa. the people out there are crazy. eef ti keep of your phone's and realize what is going on in the world.

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
