Authorities Respond To Rollover Crash In Tulsa; 3-Year-Old Taken To Hospital

Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash that sent a 3-year-old to the hospital Saturday in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police said the crash happened near North Harvard Avenue and East Pine Street.

Police said a vehicle was traveling northbound and hit another vehicle that was coming out of a nearby parking lot.

The vehicle that was hit rolled over and blocked the northbound lanes on North Harvard Avenue.

Police said a 3-year-old was taken to the hospital for observation.

Tulsa Police were able to clear the roadway, and all lanes have reopened.

No serious injuries have been reported in the crash, police said.