ATWATER OH- Last season, Waterloo went on a rampage to win the MVAC Scarlet tier. They only lost one game in the regular season, and it was to Alliance to open the season. This year the Vikings saw their season open up with the Aviators yet again. With a different result on their mind, the. Vikings would have to try to do it without Kaira English. With English on the bench with an injury the Vikings controlled a big chunk of the game, but a resilient Aviators team came back on them using a late 16-2 run to win 56-50. It shouldn’t be panic time for the Vikings though, last season after losing the opener to Alliance they rattled off 20 wins in a row.

WATERLOO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO