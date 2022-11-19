Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS SHOW GRIT AGAINST REIGNING REGIONAL CHAMPS
LOUISVILLE OH- Louisville knew all too well how hard their first game of the year was going to be when the schedule came out. To open their new campaign they welcomed in Massillon Jackson who made it all the way to Dayton last season. Returning one of the best players in the state in future Wisconsin Badger Leena Patibandla, the Polar Bears are no joke. The Leopards went toe to toe with Jackson, but in the end they couldn’t stand up to their strength and fell 62-44.
ysnlive.com
EDGEWOOD PROTECTS HOME COURT AGAINST RAIDERS
ASHTABULA OH- Edgewood opened the season on Tuesday night welcoming in a historically good program in South Range. The Warriors were set on protecting their home court and showed no signs of intimidation. The two teams battled to open the game. The score was tied 11-11 after one frame, and then the halftime break saw the Warriors have a slim 23-21 lead. However a big second half would let them walk away with a 51-41 win.
ysnlive.com
RHODES AND REBELS MAKE THEIR PRESENCE KNOWN
COLUMBIANA OH- The MVAC gray tier has been the talk of the town in the girls basketball off season. Featuring a pair of teams that took a trip to regionals last year, and a ton of talent spread out, debate has sparked on who will make the top spot. Crestview definitely wants to throw their hat into that ring, and on Monday night they made their presence known with an opening day win over Beaver Local 63-34.
ysnlive.com
THE KEY UNLOCKS NEW HEIGHTS
AUSTINTOWN OH- The Austintown Fitch Falcons opened up the girls basketball season, hosting The Dragons of Ashtabula Lakeside. The two squads squared off a year ago in which The Falcons emerged victorious. This time around, Fitch once again continued their dominance!. Bringing in multiple returning letter winners and starters from...
ysnlive.com
SALEM BASKETBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH JEFF ANDRES
SALEM OH- The weather outside might be getting colder, but the gym inside of Salem high school could not be hotter. Salem is bringing back a ton of pieces from a young team last season. Add that to the fact that they are once again led by an experienced, and highly respected coaching staff the Quakers are going to be for real this season. Last year Salem finished the season 9-14 but won 4 of their last 6, including a big win over rival West Branch. Salem will start this campaign with a ton of momentum, and it all starts on November 29th at Niles.
ysnlive.com
FAMILIAR BEGINNINGS FOR WATERLOO
ATWATER OH- Last season, Waterloo went on a rampage to win the MVAC Scarlet tier. They only lost one game in the regular season, and it was to Alliance to open the season. This year the Vikings saw their season open up with the Aviators yet again. With a different result on their mind, the. Vikings would have to try to do it without Kaira English. With English on the bench with an injury the Vikings controlled a big chunk of the game, but a resilient Aviators team came back on them using a late 16-2 run to win 56-50. It shouldn’t be panic time for the Vikings though, last season after losing the opener to Alliance they rattled off 20 wins in a row.
ysnlive.com
BACK AT IT AGAIN; EAGLES FIND THEIR WAY TO FINAL FOUR
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH – The Warren JFK Eagles came into Saturday night’s game at Quaker Stadium as the defending regional champions and wanted to make a trip back to the State Semifinal game. But they would have to cross the dangerous Danville Blue Devils, who won last week against the Lucas Cubs 21-20 when down 0-20. The Blue Devils would have to make no mistake in this regional matchup, for the Eagles would not leave room for error. However, it was not enough. For Warren JFK was victorious against Danville with a score of 22-21 in a thrilling finish.
ysnlive.com
WHO’S THE BOSS?
NILES, OH- Aidan Rossi needs a towel because he’s dripping with swagger. From the moment his feet touch the floor, to the end of the day where his head finally meets the pillow- the guy is constantly watched. Is it the shoes? Is it the work ethic? Is it...
WFMJ.com
Howland receives 22 applicants for head coaching job
The vacant head football coaching position at Howland has drawn 22 applicants. The school hopes to start interviewing potential candidates next month. Former coach Steve Boyle stepped down following a 2-8 season.
iheart.com
YSU misses FCS playoffs but closes out with a great comeback win.
The FCS decision to exclude Youngstown State from the post season tournament in no way diminishes one of the great comebacks in YSU football history. YSU down two scores with 10 minutes to play came back to win the contest 28-21. Mitch Davidson engineered a drive to tie the game with a minute plus to play.
whbc.com
2022 Stark County High School Football Awards Banquet – DOWNLOAD Pictures HERE!
Again Congratulations to all of the honorees at the 2022 Stark County High School Football Awards Banquet!. Take a look at all the pictures captured during our sold out night! Feel free to download the pictures you want for yourself. And a huge thank you to our photographer each year – Shawn Wood – what a fantastic job again. Here’s Shawn’s information if you would like to contact him for more options:
travelinspiredliving.com
Awesome Multi-Generational Family Fun in Hartville Ohio
Disclosure: This post was written in partnership with Ohio. Find It Here. and Experience Hartville. What do you do when you want to get away for the weekend and are traveling with four generations? Read on. I have an idea for you!. My family was recently invited to visit Experience...
Snowy road conditions lead to crashes in NE Ohio
In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.
iheart.com
NorthEast Factory Direct to Open North Canton Store Friday
CLEVELAND, OH [2022] Northeast Factory Direct is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location at 8100 Cleveland Avenue NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, November 25th. With current locations in Cleveland, Euclid, Macedonia, and Maple Heights, Northeast Factory Direct is a leading supplier of furniture, mattresses,...
Streetsboro senior high school student dies
James Woods, a senior at Streetsboro High School has died, according to a news release from district Superintendent Michael Daulbaugh.
27 First News
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
27 First News
Near record-breaking cold temperatures expected Sunday
Saturday was another cold day across the area, with temperatures climbing into the low 30s for highs. The day felt even colder, with wind chills in the teens and low 20s for most of the day. While it will get a tad warmer as we head into the work week, the cold weather will continue on Sunday.
cleveland19.com
Akron shooter fires dozen rounds, hits 2 cars in college neighborhood, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen shots were fired last week in a neighborhood full of University of Akron students. Akron police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger. “Me and my roommates just woke up to a gunshot and I came downstairs I looked...
Wintry weather impacts Valley morning commutes
Drivers in the northern parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties may have seen a winter wonderland Sunday morning.
