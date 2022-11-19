Mark Weisbrot’s op-ed “Concentration of power bad for democracy” [Nov. 19] is an excellent study in irony. What historical facts, not misinformation, clearly show is that the worship of debt is bad for democracy. The Biden Administration’s “Build Back Better” package was a wonderful, feel good, generous grab bag of unpaid-for programs proposed during election season. This continues a well-honored tradition of American politics, but does not really ensure a great future for the average citizen who will pay in the long term through higher prices or unemployment brought on by recession or depression.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO