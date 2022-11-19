Read full article on original website
Dump Trump?: Reflector readers say yes
NORWALK — Should the Republican Party dump former president Donald Trump?. Yes, according to Norwalk Reflector readers. Acccording to a non-scientific poll, 56% of the people who responded no to the following question:. Do you think Donald Trump is the right person to lead the Republican Party?. In a...
LETTERS: How are we doing, America?
Mark Weisbrot’s op-ed “Concentration of power bad for democracy” [Nov. 19] is an excellent study in irony. What historical facts, not misinformation, clearly show is that the worship of debt is bad for democracy. The Biden Administration’s “Build Back Better” package was a wonderful, feel good, generous grab bag of unpaid-for programs proposed during election season. This continues a well-honored tradition of American politics, but does not really ensure a great future for the average citizen who will pay in the long term through higher prices or unemployment brought on by recession or depression.
Mexico's domestic airline industry in shambles
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s domestic airline industry is in shambles, plagued by safety problems, a ratings downgrade by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and vandalism. This week alone, passengers missed connections because thieves cut the fiber optic cables leading into the Mexico City airport, forcing immigration authorities...
Harry Harelik: Steady diet of hate taking hold
Antisemitism, hatred of the Jewish people, is well established in world history. It has become more publicized in the United States of late. We see intolerance from extremist groups with right-wing histories, emboldened by internet postings and celebrity utterings by well-known individuals such as Kanye West (now known as Ye) and NBA star Kyrie Irving, and even more recently by Black comedian Dave Chappelle.
Things to know today: Inflation looms over Black Friday; US vs. England in World Cup showdown; and more morning headlines
Today is Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Nov....
