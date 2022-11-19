ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU to wear Virginia decal vs. UAB in honor of shooting victims

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
LSU will honor the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia in its Senior Night game against UAB on Saturday night. Every LSU player will wear a helmet sticker with a Cavaliers logo in a show of solidarity with the university and Charlottesville community.

Three UVA football players — Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry — were killed in the on-campus shooting early on Sunday morning after the Cavaliers’ game against Pittsburgh. Two other students were injured but survived, including running back Mike Hollis, a Baton Rouge native.

Tigers coach Brian Kelly addressed the tragic shooting at his press conference on Monday, calling it “senseless.”

The Tigers will show their support when they take the field at Tiger Stadium for the final time this season at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday.

BATON ROUGE, LA
