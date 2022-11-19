Read full article on original website
Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training
ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
Pennington Gap on ice – town hosts ice skating through Jan. 15
PENNINGTON GAP – The holidays are on ice in Lee County. If you’re looking for something to do besides work through day two of Thanksgiving leftovers, Pennington Gap will have the grand opening of its holiday ice skating rink at Leeman Field Friday at 4 p.m.
Sullivan County officer writes nationally distributed article on leadership
Capt. Richard Frazier has worked his way up through the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. He’s learned tactics, strategy and leadership. Now he’s learned something else. He’s a published writer, educating others in the law enforcement community the value of leadership.
West Ridge notches first win to open annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic
BLUFF CITY — Leading by only two at halftime, South Greene came out of the locker room with an impressive stretch and pulled away for a 56-46 win over Science Hill in Monday action at the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at the Dyer Dome at Sullivan East High School.
ETSU professor promoting mental health for new families
People with children deserve to feel their best when raising a child, yet at least 20% endure some form of mental health challenges during pregnancy or postpartum. East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Diana Morelen, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology, wants new families to know they are not alone.
Photo gallery: Food City Thanksgiving Classic, Day 1
The Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East tipped off a week of high school basketball action in the region. Monday's winners in Bluff City included the girls from West Ridge, 70-58 over Volunteer, and South Greene, 56-46 over Science Hill.
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together
NORTON – Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
Rural Health Services Consortium donates office furniture, medical equipment to Hawkins schools
ROGERSVILLE — The Rural Health Services Consortium donated office furniture and medical equipment to the Hawkins County School System, which will be given to the nursing programs at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools. Rural Health Services Consortium CEO Linda Buck and Hawkins County District 2 Commissioner Tom Kern, who...
Making changes: Documentary looks at employment, economic challenges in SWVA
NORTON – How do you adapt after a century-long economic staple fades away? That is the theme behind a new documentary that debuted in Norton Saturday. Northern Virginia filmmaker Jan Canterbury screened an initial cut of “Change-Makers of the Coalfields,” at the Park Avenue Theater to a croup of 30 area residents, business owners and economic development officials.
"A dream come true": Unicoi County Public Library opens up new storybook trail
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Public Library cut the ribbon Monday on a brand new storybook trail in Fishery Park. “You are looking at a dream come true,” said UCPL Director Suzy Bomgardner.
Hawkins County Commission will vote on assisting the University of Tennessee Extension Office in obtaining new property
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County University of Tennessee Extension Office submitted a request to the Hawkins County Commission to cover the rental cost for a building that would be used by 4-H and to support the community. The Hawkins County Commission Public Buildings Committee met on Nov. 3 to hear...
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record
KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
Elizabethton City Council starts new term with familiar faces
ELIZABETHTON — There will not be any change in leadership for the city of Elizabethton and the Elizabethton City School System for the next two years. The final vote for the status quo came Tuesday when the City Council voted to retain Curt Alexander as mayor and Bill Carter as mayor pro tem for another two years.
Hunger First opens doors on new location
Hunger First opened has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its brick-and-mortar building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new building on Lynn Garden Drive.
Dyer wins in return to East on second day of Food City Classic
BLUFF CITY — In a return to the place where the arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge basketball team was on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second day...
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 21
Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”
People Loving People distributes 1,000 Thanksgiving food boxes to families in need
ROGERSVILLE — The People Loving People organization distributed 1,000 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to needy families over the weekend. The group distributed the boxes at Cherokee High School's football stadium parking lot on Saturday.
Sycamore Shoals State Park offers calorie burner for day after Thanksgiving
ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee State Parks are offering everyone a chance to burn off a few calories on the day after Thanksgiving with guided hikes on park trails. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is offering one of these free guided hikes, but preregistration is required. Park staff will lead this...
Oasis of Kingsport honors Capt. Herb Ladley
KINGSPORT — Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry paid tribute this month to one of its benefactors. A decorated Navy war veteran, the late Capt. Herbert V “Herb” Ladley supported many local agencies and nonprofits — including Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry and local JROTC programs.
