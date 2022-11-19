ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carter County Board of Education gives approval for acquisition of Hampton property for vocational training

ELIZABETHTON — One day after the Carter County Commission voted to transfer $500,000 from the county’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds for the purchase of a 5,200-square-foot building on 5 acres of property in Hampton, the Carter County Board of Education unanimously approved the purchase on on Tuesday.
ETSU professor promoting mental health for new families

People with children deserve to feel their best when raising a child, yet at least 20% endure some form of mental health challenges during pregnancy or postpartum. East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Diana Morelen, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology, wants new families to know they are not alone.
Photo gallery: Food City Thanksgiving Classic, Day 1

The Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East tipped off a week of high school basketball action in the region. Monday's winners in Bluff City included the girls from West Ridge, 70-58 over Volunteer, and South Greene, 56-46 over Science Hill.
Cutting and filling – Project Intersection sites coming together

NORTON – Just over two years ago, Project Intersection got off to a public bang with the demolition of a longtime highwall overlooking Wise County’s two major highways. As 2022 nears its end, the five-locality joint project to attract new businesses to the region is closing in on its immediate goal, according to LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority Coordinator Craig Seaver.
Making changes: Documentary looks at employment, economic challenges in SWVA

NORTON – How do you adapt after a century-long economic staple fades away? That is the theme behind a new documentary that debuted in Norton Saturday. Northern Virginia filmmaker Jan Canterbury screened an initial cut of “Change-Makers of the Coalfields,” at the Park Avenue Theater to a croup of 30 area residents, business owners and economic development officials.
Christmas at the Carter Mansion takes place Dec. 2-3

ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will once again be offering the chance to experience a little 18th-century Christmas. The park will be presenting Christmas at the Carter Mansion on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. Join the Carter Family and their friends for a glimpse into a simpler time, when Christmas was the grandest celebration of the entire year. The devout Puritans of Massachusetts did not approve of worldly celebrations at Christmas and outlawed the holiday festivities. But the Carters were from the more Anglican colony of Virginia and reveled in the holiday, as did most of the more humble migrants to the frontier.
Mussard breaks second Dobyns-Bennett record

KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett junior Luke Mussard broke the school record in the 3,200-meter run on Friday during the KYA postseason time trial at Hardin Valley. Mussard finished second with a time of 9:06.54. The previous record of 9:12.5 for the distance, set by Kevin Odiorne, had stood since 1991.
Elizabethton City Council starts new term with familiar faces

ELIZABETHTON — There will not be any change in leadership for the city of Elizabethton and the Elizabethton City School System for the next two years. The final vote for the status quo came Tuesday when the City Council voted to retain Curt Alexander as mayor and Bill Carter as mayor pro tem for another two years.
Hunger First opens doors on new location

Hunger First opened has opened its doors again. Eight months after the doors shut on its brick-and-mortar building in downtown Kingsport, the nonprofit, set up to help the homeless, opened the doors on a new building on Lynn Garden Drive.
Dyer wins in return to East on second day of Food City Classic

BLUFF CITY — In a return to the place where the arena is named in his honor, John Dyer’s West Ridge basketball team was on the winning end Tuesday night inside the Dyer Dome. The Wolves collected a 67-63 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on the second day...
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 21

Nov. 21, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items of interest to those in and near Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. News that was reported with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Nov. 20 included: “Thanksgiving will be observed here by a union service in which all the local ministers will join at the Christian church at 10:30 a.m. Dr. L.M. Caldwell, pastor of the M.E. church, will preach the Thanksgiving sermon. A number of beautiful selections of music will be rendered by special talent. A collection will be taken and the amount distributed to the various churches of the town.”
Oasis of Kingsport honors Capt. Herb Ladley

KINGSPORT — Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry paid tribute this month to one of its benefactors. A decorated Navy war veteran, the late Capt. Herbert V “Herb” Ladley supported many local agencies and nonprofits — including Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry and local JROTC programs.
